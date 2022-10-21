Read full article on original website
Trump-Appointed Circuit Judges Agree Lindsey Graham ‘Failed’ to Show Testifying in Georgia Election Probe Would ‘Violate His Rights’
A three-judge panel on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit rejected Sen. Lindsey Graham’s (R-S.C.) bid to block a subpoena to testify in Fulton County DA Fani Willis’ (D) investigation into efforts to interfere with the 2020 election. After Sen. Graham had argued that questioning...
Alleged Chinese spies charged with trying to recruit assets, obstruct US Huawei investigation
The Justice Department announced charges Monday against six Chinese citizens, including five alleged spies, accused of working on behalf of the Chinese government to recruit US citizens as sources and undermine the federal prosecution against a major Chinese company.
