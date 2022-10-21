Michael Connor Describes What Game 3 & 4 Will Be Like In Nasty New York

Fans in Yankee Stadium left devastated after the Astros scored a 6-5 lead in the 7th inning Sunday night that turned into a season-ending game for the Yankees. Last night’s game added to the Yankees’ fifth consecutive loss in the ALCS. According to ESPN Stats & Info, “The Yankees are the first team in MLB history to lose 5 straight LCS appearances.” The last time the Yankees brought home a World Series trophy was in 2009. “It stings. It hurts,” said manager Aaron Boone, reports MLB. But what might be the most devastating thing to face for Yankees fans after another upset is their relentless Twitter feed. Tons took to social media post-defeat to rub in the Yankees loss. Here are just a few:

HOUSTON, TX ・ 6 HOURS AGO