Houston, TX

Michael Connor Describes What Game 3 & 4 Will Be Like In Nasty New York

By Ryan Money
 3 days ago

Michael Connor Describes What Game 3 & 4 Will Be Like In Nasty New York. With the hostile environment in Yankee Stadium, Astros fans that are traveling have been advised not to wear Astros gear. And Bob Costas thinks Astros fans are obscene wait till we get to New York Bob.

Photo: Getty Images

HOUSTON, TX
Houston, TX
Houston's Home for Your Astros, Rockets, & Your Home Teams

