Angels News: Fans React to MLB's Nominations for AL Gold Glove Awards

There were some mixed emotions among Angels fans.

The MLB announced the finalists for the Gold Glove awards on Thursday, and two Angels received some impressive recognition . Luis Rengifo was named a finalist in the Utility category, while former Angel Brandon Marsh was named a finalist among American League left fielders.

Angel fans took to Twitter to express their excitement for Rengifo and Marsh getting nominated for the prestigious defensive awards.

However, Angel fans also made sure to express their displeasure with the guys who weren't nominated for an award. And there were two Angels in particular that had fans fed up.

SP Shohei Ohtani and SS Andrew Velazquez seemed to be the guys that Angels fans felt most strongly about. Velazquez had an impressive 11 defensive runs save above average in just 124 games at shortstop, before going on the season-ending 60-day IL. As for Ohtani, he had a perfect fielding percent of 1.000 from the pitcher's mound this season in 28 starts.

The American League nominations at pitcher were Jose Berrios of the Blue Jays, Shane Bieber of the Guardians and Jameson Taillon of the Yankees. The AL shortstop nominations were Xander Bogaerts of the Red Sox, Carlos Correa of the Twins and Jeremy Pena of the Astros.