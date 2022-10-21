Read full article on original website
Stranded boats from Fort Myers marina due to Hurricane Ian can't be removed
The City of Fort Myers' process of clearing out the many boats Hurricane Ian scattered across downtown Fort Myers involves insurance negotiations.
WPBF News 25
Pilot expected to survive after hard landing in Lake Worth
LAKE WORTH, Fla. — Click the video player above for a look at your WPBF 25 News To Go Headlines. A pilot is expected to survive after executing a hard plane landing Sunday afternoon. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirms a single-engine Piper PA32 made a forced landing in...
Small plane makes hard landing in John Prince Park
The pilot of a small plane was taken to a hospital after making a hard landing Sunday afternoon in John Prince Park near Lake Worth Beach, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.
fox35orlando.com
Brightline tests trains at 110 mph through Martin, St. Lucie counties
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Brightline says it has just finished testing of its higher-speed trains this week along new tracks in Martin and St. Lucie counties. The testing, which requires the trains to achieve a maximum speed of 110 mph, will continue through the weekend. This first phase of testing...
WINKNEWS.com
Conditions of the North Fort Myers shelter described as ‘not good’
The North Fort Myers new shelter location opened this week and people are already saying the condition of it isn’t good. WINK News was able to get an inside look at the shelter and speak to some of the people who call it home. A woman spoke to WINK...
Health advisory issued for River Park Marina in Port St. Lucie
The Florida Department of Health in St. Lucie County has issued a no-swimming advisory for River Park Marina on the North Fork of the St. Lucie River in Port St. Lucie.
usf.edu
Lee County residents transition to FEMA's housing recovery period
Thousands of people throughout Southwest Florida lost their homes and jobs when Hurricane Ian swept through. Federal and local efforts are helping Floridians to find sheltering options and to rebuild what the hurricane damaged or destroyed. On October 19, three weeks after the storm hit, Lee County transitioned evacuees from...
gulfshorebusiness.com
DeSantis waives eligibility requirement of Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program
Gov. Ron DeSantis waived an eligibility requirement of the Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program to allow sole proprietors in the marine fisheries industry with businesses located in Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Hardee, Lee and Sarasota counties to receive critical assistance. Marine fisheries industry sole proprietors interested in applying for the Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program are required to provide documentation demonstrating the business is part of the marine fisheries industry. The program, administered by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, provides short-term, zero-interest loans to small businesses that experienced economic injury or physical damage due to Hurricane Ian. Interested applicants can apply through Dec. 2 or until all available funds are expended.
Palm Beach County officials investigate iguana shooting
Residents of Loggers' Run in west Boca Raton are voicing concerns about the recent handling of an iguana in their neighborhood.
Into the wild on two wheels: Easy bike rides that pass gators, deer instead of cars, trucks
Less than 10 minutes from Interstate 95, a series of bicycle trails winds through some of the most stunning scenery in Palm Beach County. We’re not talking about State Road A1A along the ocean or the waterfront Lake Trail on Palm Beach or the palm tree-lined sidewalks along Flagler Drive in downtown West...
WINKNEWS.com
Testing the black muck Ian left behind in flooded homes
Ian left behind a lot of destruction but in the homes where floodwaters reached, it also left behind black muck. Many worry whether they are risking their health by cleaning up. WINK News carefully sampled some of the cakey stormwater gook and analyzed it at the FGCU Water School. As...
One of Florida's Oldest State Parks has More Wildlife Species than Any Other, Offers Tram Tours, and has a Museum
Many Floridians enjoy untouched or "old Florida." And visiting a state park is a good way to experience Florida in the way it was many years ago. The older parks have history, established flora, and a practiced tenure.
Driver killed, two passengers injured in US 27 rollover crash
BELLE GLADE — A man driving a Jeep was killed and one of his two passengers critically injured Saturday afternoon as he tried to avoid hitting a car that had turned in front of him, Palm Beach County sheriff's officials said Sunday. Jonathan Palacios, 24, of Belle Glade was driving a 2012 Jeep Wrangler north...
Riviera Beach budget grows to $159.6 million with more money for police, fire and housing
Riviera Beach's $159.6 million budget for 2023 includes more money for police and fire services, as well as more money for the agency it uses for redevelopment and affordable housing. The budget, which went into effect on Oct. 1 and goes through Sept. 30, includes about $93.3 million in operating...
WPBF News 25
VIDEO: Sharks seen swimming in shallow waters along Singer Island
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — A viewer sent WPBF 25 News video of sharks swimming along Singer Island Tuesday. The person said that six to eight sharks were in the shallow areas of the surf throughout the day. Watch the full video of the sharks swimming below.
Driver sought in deadly hit-and-run crash near West Palm Beach
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says a pedestrian died early Sunday morning after a hit-and-run crash near West Palm Beach.
WPBF News 25
Riviera Beach teen who ran into a burning apartment to save neighbor is recognized
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — It appears 18-year-old Jah'ere Robinson has what it takes to become a firefighter. The Riviera Beach teenager didn't hesitate to help when his neighbor cried out for help on the night of Aug. 1. Local heroes: Good Samaritans who saved unconscious driver reunited with her,...
Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run driver on Military Trail
WEST PALM BEACH — A man crossing Military Trail on foot early Sunday was struck and killed by a car that then fled the scene, Palm Beach County sheriff's deputies said. Jose Luis Yanez Gomez of unincorporated Lake Worth Beach was crossing from east to west in the 1200 block of South Military Trail in West Palm Beach at about 4:38 a.m. Sunday when a southbound light-colored coupe hit him, knocking him to the ground.
WPBF News 25
House party turns into stabbing in Royal Palm Beach
ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — Video Above: A look at today's headlines and weather. A 19-year-old is charged with Aggravated Battery with a weapon after stabbing a victim Saturday night. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. Deputies responded to a house party at 6669 Royal Palm Beach...
WINKNEWS.com
One person dies in a five vehicle crash in Collier County
Car parts scattered everywhere after a five-car crash claims the life of one of the people involved. The crash happened at Old U.S. 41 in Collier County and shut down northbound lanes on U.S. 41 for hours. The car with the most substantial damage was reduced to mangled metal and...
