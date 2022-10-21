ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clewiston, FL

WPBF News 25

Pilot expected to survive after hard landing in Lake Worth

LAKE WORTH, Fla. — Click the video player above for a look at your WPBF 25 News To Go Headlines. A pilot is expected to survive after executing a hard plane landing Sunday afternoon. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirms a single-engine Piper PA32 made a forced landing in...
LAKE WORTH, FL
usf.edu

Lee County residents transition to FEMA's housing recovery period

Thousands of people throughout Southwest Florida lost their homes and jobs when Hurricane Ian swept through. Federal and local efforts are helping Floridians to find sheltering options and to rebuild what the hurricane damaged or destroyed. On October 19, three weeks after the storm hit, Lee County transitioned evacuees from...
LEE COUNTY, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

DeSantis waives eligibility requirement of Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program

Gov. Ron DeSantis waived an eligibility requirement of the Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program to allow sole proprietors in the marine fisheries industry with businesses located in Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Hardee, Lee and Sarasota counties to receive critical assistance. Marine fisheries industry sole proprietors interested in applying for the Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program are required to provide documentation demonstrating the business is part of the marine fisheries industry. The program, administered by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, provides short-term, zero-interest loans to small businesses that experienced economic injury or physical damage due to Hurricane Ian. Interested applicants can apply through Dec. 2 or until all available funds are expended.
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

Testing the black muck Ian left behind in flooded homes

Ian left behind a lot of destruction but in the homes where floodwaters reached, it also left behind black muck. Many worry whether they are risking their health by cleaning up. WINK News carefully sampled some of the cakey stormwater gook and analyzed it at the FGCU Water School. As...
FORT MYERS, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run driver on Military Trail

WEST PALM BEACH — A man crossing Military Trail on foot early Sunday was struck and killed by a car that then fled the scene, Palm Beach County sheriff's deputies said. Jose Luis Yanez Gomez of unincorporated Lake Worth Beach was crossing from east to west in the 1200 block of South Military Trail in West Palm Beach at about 4:38 a.m. Sunday when a southbound light-colored coupe hit him, knocking him to the ground.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
WPBF News 25

House party turns into stabbing in Royal Palm Beach

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — Video Above: A look at today's headlines and weather. A 19-year-old is charged with Aggravated Battery with a weapon after stabbing a victim Saturday night. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. Deputies responded to a house party at 6669 Royal Palm Beach...
ROYAL PALM BEACH, FL
WINKNEWS.com

One person dies in a five vehicle crash in Collier County

Car parts scattered everywhere after a five-car crash claims the life of one of the people involved. The crash happened at Old U.S. 41 in Collier County and shut down northbound lanes on U.S. 41 for hours. The car with the most substantial damage was reduced to mangled metal and...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL

