"The Secret Garden" hosts 3rd annual pop-up art show Saturday

By CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 3 days ago

(CBS DETROIT) - The Secret Garden is hosting their third Annual Pop Up Art Show in Detroit's Historic Woodbridge Community. It's a showcase featuring some of Detroit's best emerging artists. Plus there will be handmade jewelry, hats and art for sale. Casual fall attire is encouraged and light refreshments will be provided. The event is happening Oct. 22, 2022, starting at 1PM. The art giveaway begins at 4PM. It's free to get in. The location of the event is: 4147 Trumbull Street, Detroit, MI 48208.

