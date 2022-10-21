"The Secret Garden" hosts 3rd annual pop-up art show Saturday

(CBS DETROIT)- As people file into the Church of the Messiah on this Sunday, they greet their Pastor, Barry Randolph, to celebrate his 20 years on the job. For this East side Detroit church, it's not only about providing a religious sanctuary, it's been 20 years of being entrenched in the community. When not on the pulpit you might catch Pastor Barry leading anti-gun violence marches, meeting with community leaders, organizing job training, and more."One thing is for sure, Detroit has a lot of churches, and one of the things that we need to do is understand what all of the issues that Detroit faces," said Pastor Barry. "Everything from gun violence and crime, poverty, illiteracy, human trafficking, employment, all these different things we face. You've got to be on the front line. You've got to get out of the building, you've got to get uncomfortable and be willing to do what's necessary in order to move Detroit forward," said Pastor Barry. Pastor Barry says he is looking forward to many more years to come.

DETROIT, MI ・ 17 HOURS AGO