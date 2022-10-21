Fall festivities: 5 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - With the weather expected to be pleasant this weekend, it's the perfect time for fall-themed events.

We've rounded up a few fun activities; some are great for families, while others are more adult-themed.

DETROIT TIGERS GARAGE SALE AT COMERICA PARK (FRIDAY & SATURDAY)

This is your chance to purchase exclusive merchandise and apparel at a reduced price. According to the MLB, guests will receive 50% off regular-priced merchandise in the Comerica Pro Shop. Select items start at $1. Some products on sale include player jerseys, bobbleheads, collectibles, commemorative tickets, clubhouse equipment and more. Organizers said free parking will be available in the Tiger Garage at 250 E. Fisher Fwy. and parking tickets will be validated. Fans can enter the ballpark through Rocket Entry. The sale runs Friday from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. More information can be found here .

DETROIT FALL BEER FESTIVAL AT EASTERN MARKET (SATURDAY)

The Michigan Brewers Guild said the 13th annual Detroit Fall Beer Festival is one of the largest all-Michigan beer tastings in the area. Attendants can purchase food from Detroit area restaurants and listen to local musicians while sipping beers from local breweries. General Admission is 1-6pm, with the gates opening at Noon for a VIP hour for Enthusiast Members. Tickets are $55 per person in advance, plus service fees, and $65 the day of the event. More information can be found here .

CIDER IN THE CITY AT BEACON PARK IN DETROIT (SATURDAY & SUNDAY)

Cider in the City has returned to Beacon Park. This year the event features Blake Farms cider and donuts, horse-drawn hayrides, pumpkin painting, lawn games, food trucks, live music, face painting, market vendors and more. It's open each day from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. More information can be found here .

MACOMB COUNTY HARVESTFEST AT FREEDOM HILL COUNTY PARK (SATURDAY & SUNDAY)

Organizers of the Macomb County HarvestFest said this is great community event featuring something for everyone. There will be food trucks, hayrides, trick-or-treat stations, entertainment and more. Families are encouraged to come in costume. In addition to activities, HarvestFest is partnering with Gleaners to collect canned goods and non-perishable protein items. There will be a dedicated drop-off area as guests arrive. The event runs from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m. each day. More information can be found here .

HORROR FILM ROULETTE 2022 SHOWCASE AT EMAGINE ROYAL OAK (SUNDAY)

This Sunday, movie-goers will watch the top short-film submissions sent to Horror Film Roulette. This is an annual horror film competition based in Metro Detroit. Filmmakers had four weeks to create a five-minute horror film. The catch? Each team had to create their films based on a genre they spun on the event's roulette wheel. The genres included thriller, monster, zombie, supernatural, slasher and sci-fi. Admission is $20. In-person viewing has sold out, but horror flick enthuseists can still purchase tickets to stream the show online. More information can be found here.