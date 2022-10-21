Read full article on original website
10 Things We Love About Bonnet Springs Park
Kiwanis Cares for Kids TreeHouse at Bonnet Springs Park in Lakeland. When we say you have to see it to believe how incredible it really is, we mean it when it comes to Bonnet Springs Park in Lakeland. This brand-new privately built park on the outskirts of downtown Lakeland is...
Crispers at Lakeside Village close today
Crispers, the popular soup, salad, and sandwich chain that started in South Lakeland in 1989, is closing its doors permanently, today. Lakeside Village location in Lakeland confirmed the news Saturday morning. Crispers was founded in Lakeland in 1989 at the Merchants Walk shopping center, and at one time had as...
New development to break ground in Lakeland
A retail and housing development is coming to 608 Prospect St. — the old site of Florida Tile — soon. Atlanta-based real estate company Carter, which proposed the development last fall, has officially purchased the 22-acre site west of Lake Wire and plans to break ground before the end of the year.
Aerial Mosquito Control Spraying in Polk County due to Public Health Emergency caused by Hurricane Ian￼
Due to a surge in the mosquito population from flooding caused by Hurricane Ian, Polk County Mosquito Control is working with the Florida Department of Agricultural and Consumer Services to help abate mosquitoes. Aerial spraying for mosquitoes in Polk County has been scheduled for Tuesday, October 19, 2022, weather permitting....
Keep Florida Free Pit Stop with Governor Ron DeSantis
Check out “Keep Florida Free Pit Stop with Governor Ron DeSantis” in Polk County on Eventbrite! Congressman Scott Franklin will be joining Governor DeSantis. Location: 7290 Hacienda Trail, Polk City, FL 33868. Click on the link below for your FREE tickets. Gates open at 12 pm. The event...
BECKHAM ANNOUNCED AS GENERAL MANAGER OF LAKELAND ELECTRIC
City Manager Shawn Sherrouse is pleased to announce Mike Beckham as General Manager of Lakeland Electric, effective Sunday, October 16, 2022. Beckham had been serving as Interim General Manager since April 2022 when previous Lakeland Electric General Manager Joel Ivy accepted a position with Lubbock Power & Light. Sherrouse said,...
Former Lake Wales Commissioner Kris Fitzgerald Acquitted of All Charges
Former Lake Wales city commissioner Kris Fitzgerald, who was removed from office after being charged with two felonies, has been found not guilty in a jury trial. Fitzgerald was arrested on June 3, 2021, after being sworn into office in May on the two felony charges. She was released from the Polk County Jail after posting an $11,000 bond. Polk Sheriff Grady Judd boasted of the arrest at a press conference, claiming that he had taken a dangerous criminal off the street.
LAKELAND COMMUNITY SURVEY
The City of Lakeland is conducting our annual survey designed for Citizens to share their views on the services received from the City and the amenities available in the community. The online survey can be accessed by visiting www.COLCsurvey.com from October 15th through November 15th. The user-friendly survey asks respondents...
Central Florida HIDTA task force arrests three in largest fentanyl trafficking seizure investigation
Detectives with the Central Florida HIDTA (High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area) task force, working together with local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies, conducted an undercover fentanyl drug trafficking investigation that resulted in three suspects being arrested, and the largest seizure of fentanyl in the history of the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. The fentanyl was being manufactured in Mexico and sent into the United States to be made into synthetic pills and sold on the streets.
The appointment of Samuel Simmons has several questions behind it
This editorial has nothing to do with any one candidate or candidates, it has to do with the way the Lakeland City Commissioners handled this process. At the end of the interviews on Oct 10, 2022, it was decided that all current commissioners would pick their top four picks – and rank them, #1 meaning their top choice.
Polk County Sheriff’s Office’s Annual Haunted Jail Tour
Back by popular demand is the Polk County Sheriff’s Office’s annual Haunted Jail Tour, located at 455 North Broadway in Bartow (the Lawrence W. Crow, Jr. building). This year’s spooky theme is DOOMSDAY. And instead of just one tour, we will have TWO DIFFERENT PATHS to scare you through the jail. One of the paths is the NEVER BEFORE SEEN BOOKING AREA!
ARC Visual Art Exhibit – Harrison School for the Arts
Harrison School for the Arts is pleased to host the ARC Visual Art Exhibit reception to be held on Thursday, October 27 th at 6:00 p.m. in the main art gallery. ARC is a group exhibition featuring artwork from all grade levels. Harrison School for the Arts is located at...
Seven Small Businesses are Finalists for the CFDC’S Brantley Award
From banking and real estate to aviation and architects, seven small businesses in Polk County have two things in common: They all work tirelessly to serve their clients and they all are finalists for the Central Florida Development Council’s Jim Brantley Economic Development Award – Success in Small Business.
Harrison School for the Arts – Creative Writing Event
Harrison School for the Arts is pleased to present our Creative Writing Event on Thursday, October 27th at 7:00 p.m. in the Black Box Theatre. The event includes live readings from works created by students in the creative writing department. Tickets are $12 adults, $9 students/seniors and may be purchased at www.harrisonarts.com. Seating is limited. This event is for GENERAL SEATING not reserved seating. Wheelchair seats available are upon request at the door.
PR from City of Lakeland: SAM SIMMONS APPOINTED AS LAKELAND CITY COMMISSIONER TO FILL VACATED SEAT
The Lakeland City Commission decided on a process to appoint the Lakeland City Commissioner that will take over the vacated seat left with Phillip Walker’s resignation to run for state office. Eight citizens expressed interest and submitted their names for consideration. The Commission decided to have each sitting commissioner...
Lakeland Entrepreneur Series – Rebekah Firmin, Mockingbird Artist
The artwork reflects the world within and around the Mockingbird Artist, Rebekah Firmin. Her inspiration begins in 1885 when Lakeland was established. https://www.lakelandgov.net/departments/library/lakeland-history-room/brief-history-of-lakeland/. As she is creating her artwork, she is inspired by her Creator who has placed her in Lakeland to show the world what Lakeland has to offer.
Letter to the Editor, No Hospital is needed on 540A and Harrell Nursery Road
First, thank you for your service as County Commissioners. As a resident of a neighborhood off of Harrell Nursery Road, and CEO/ED of an area long-term care provider (and former acute care health system consultant and executive) I am extremely concerned about the HCA proposal for a hospital at 540A and Harrell Nursery Road.
Warrior Walk Lakeland
The Polk County Veteran’s Council and the U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps hold a yearly Warrior Walk around beautiful Lake Hollingsworth in Lakeland to remember our U.S. Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen, and Marines from Florida who have been killed in action while serving during Operation Iraqi Freedom or Operation Enduring Freedom.
Lakeland commissioners hear from 8 candidates competing to fill Walker’s Northwest District seat
The Lakeland City Commission held candidate interviews at City Hall on Monday as part of a process to fill former Commissioner Phillip Walker’s seat representing the city’s Northwest District. The commissioners will vote on his replacement at the Oct. 17 regularly scheduled meeting. At Monday’s session, each candidate...
More bad news for Gannett the parent of the Lakeland Ledger
Gannett will be requiring employees to take one week of unpaid leave in December and is seeking volunteers for buyouts, CEO Mike Reed announced in a staff-wide email Wednesday. That’s why online newspapers such as the Lakeland Gazette work. Smaller overhead and better advertising rates. Donate to the Lakeland...
