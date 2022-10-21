ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

Lakeland Gazette

10 Things We Love About Bonnet Springs Park

Kiwanis Cares for Kids TreeHouse at Bonnet Springs Park in Lakeland. When we say you have to see it to believe how incredible it really is, we mean it when it comes to Bonnet Springs Park in Lakeland. This brand-new privately built park on the outskirts of downtown Lakeland is...
LAKELAND, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Crispers at Lakeside Village close today

Crispers, the popular soup, salad, and sandwich chain that started in South Lakeland in 1989, is closing its doors permanently, today. Lakeside Village location in Lakeland confirmed the news Saturday morning. Crispers was founded in Lakeland in 1989 at the Merchants Walk shopping center, and at one time had as...
LAKELAND, FL
Lakeland Gazette

New development to break ground in Lakeland

A retail and housing development is coming to 608 Prospect St. — the old site of Florida Tile — soon. Atlanta-based real estate company Carter, which proposed the development last fall, has officially purchased the 22-acre site west of Lake Wire and plans to break ground before the end of the year.
LAKELAND, FL
Lakeland Gazette

BECKHAM ANNOUNCED AS GENERAL MANAGER OF LAKELAND ELECTRIC

City Manager Shawn Sherrouse is pleased to announce Mike Beckham as General Manager of Lakeland Electric, effective Sunday, October 16, 2022. Beckham had been serving as Interim General Manager since April 2022 when previous Lakeland Electric General Manager Joel Ivy accepted a position with Lubbock Power & Light. Sherrouse said,...
LAKELAND, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Former Lake Wales Commissioner Kris Fitzgerald Acquitted of All Charges

Former Lake Wales city commissioner Kris Fitzgerald, who was removed from office after being charged with two felonies, has been found not guilty in a jury trial. Fitzgerald was arrested on June 3, 2021, after being sworn into office in May on the two felony charges. She was released from the Polk County Jail after posting an $11,000 bond. Polk Sheriff Grady Judd boasted of the arrest at a press conference, claiming that he had taken a dangerous criminal off the street.
LAKE WALES, FL
Lakeland Gazette

LAKELAND COMMUNITY SURVEY

The City of Lakeland is conducting our annual survey designed for Citizens to share their views on the services received from the City and the amenities available in the community. The online survey can be accessed by visiting www.COLCsurvey.com from October 15th through November 15th. The user-friendly survey asks respondents...
LAKELAND, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Central Florida HIDTA task force arrests three in largest fentanyl trafficking seizure investigation

Detectives with the Central Florida HIDTA (High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area) task force, working together with local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies, conducted an undercover fentanyl drug trafficking investigation that resulted in three suspects being arrested, and the largest seizure of fentanyl in the history of the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. The fentanyl was being manufactured in Mexico and sent into the United States to be made into synthetic pills and sold on the streets.
POLK COUNTY, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Polk County Sheriff’s Office’s Annual Haunted Jail Tour

Back by popular demand is the Polk County Sheriff’s Office’s annual Haunted Jail Tour, located at 455 North Broadway in Bartow (the Lawrence W. Crow, Jr. building). This year’s spooky theme is DOOMSDAY. And instead of just one tour, we will have TWO DIFFERENT PATHS to scare you through the jail. One of the paths is the NEVER BEFORE SEEN BOOKING AREA!
POLK COUNTY, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Harrison School for the Arts – Creative Writing Event

Harrison School for the Arts is pleased to present our Creative Writing Event on Thursday, October 27th at 7:00 p.m. in the Black Box Theatre. The event includes live readings from works created by students in the creative writing department. Tickets are $12 adults, $9 students/seniors and may be purchased at www.harrisonarts.com. Seating is limited. This event is for GENERAL SEATING not reserved seating. Wheelchair seats available are upon request at the door.
LAKELAND, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Lakeland Entrepreneur Series – Rebekah Firmin, Mockingbird Artist

The artwork reflects the world within and around the Mockingbird Artist, Rebekah Firmin. Her inspiration begins in 1885 when Lakeland was established. https://www.lakelandgov.net/departments/library/lakeland-history-room/brief-history-of-lakeland/. As she is creating her artwork, she is inspired by her Creator who has placed her in Lakeland to show the world what Lakeland has to offer.
LAKELAND, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Warrior Walk Lakeland

The Polk County Veteran’s Council and the U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps hold a yearly Warrior Walk around beautiful Lake Hollingsworth in Lakeland to remember our U.S. Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen, and Marines from Florida who have been killed in action while serving during Operation Iraqi Freedom or Operation Enduring Freedom.
LAKELAND, FL
