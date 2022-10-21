Daily Pro Wrestling History (10/21): The Briscos win NWA Tag Team titles

Jack & Jerry Brisco defeated Ricky Steamboat & Jay Youngblood on this day in 1983.

1942

Des Moines, Iowa:

- Ed “Strangler” Lewis beat Joe Dusek in 2 out of 3 falls

- Iowa State Heavyweight Champion Gene Bowman and World Light Heavyweight Champion Ken Fenelon went to a count out

1955

Houston, Texas:

- Ray Gunkel and Wilbur Snyder defeated Duke Keomuka and Danny Savich

1960

Atlanta, Georgia:

- Freddie Blassie defeated Ray Knunkel for the Southern Heavyweight Title

1968

- Rocket Monroe defeated Bob Kelly to win the NWA Mississippi Heavyweight Title

1969

Dallas, Texas:

- Fritz Von Erich won the NWA American Heavyweight Title by defeating Johnny Valentine

Little Rock, Arkansas:

- Danny Hodge defeated Chuck Karbo to win the Mid-South North American Heavyweight Title.

1971

Tampa, Florida:

- Dick Murdoch & Bobby Duncum defeated The Australians (Larry O'Day & Ron Miller) to win the NWA Florida Tag Team Titles

1972

Honolulu, Hawaii:

- The Sheik defeated Fred Curry for the NWA Hawaii Heavyweight Title

- Billy Robinson beat Ivan Koloff in 2 out of 3 falls

- Sam Steamboat beat Rick Ferrara

- Ed Francis beat Bill Dromo

- Bull Bullinski drew Mighty Inoue

Milwaukee, Wisconsin:

- AWA Tag Team Champions Nick Bockwinkel & Ray Stevens beat Mad Dog Vachon & Andre Rousimoff in 2 out of 3 falls

- Wahoo McDaniel beat Larry Hennig

- George Scott drew Rene Goulet

1974

San Juan, Puerto Rico:

- Ernie Ladd defeated Carlos Colon to win the WWC North American Heavyweight Title

1975

Omaha, Nebraska:

- AWA Tag Team Champions Dick the Bruiser & the Crusher beat Nick Bockwinkel & Ray Stevens

- Jos Leduc beat Baron Von Raschke

- Greg Gagne beat Johnny Valiant by DQ

- Jimmy Valiant beat Jim Brunzell

- Chris Taylor beat Don Wade

1976

Gifu, Japan:

- Akihisa Takachiho & Samson Kutsuwada defeated Jerry & Ted Oates to win the All Japan All-Asian Tag Team Titles

Kansas City, Kansas:

- Mike George and Super Intern defeated Mad Dog Vachon and Baron Von Raschke to win the Central States version of the NWA

World Tag Team Titles

- Harley Race defeated Black Gordman

- Bob (Sgt) Slaughter defeated Pat O’Connor

- Rick Gibson defeated Great Goliath

- Haystack Calhoun won a 13-man Battle Royal

1977

Charleston, South Carolina:

- Ricky Steamboat defeated Ric Flair to win the NWA United States Heavyweight Title

- Victor Rivera and Texas Red defeated Black Gordman and Goliath for the NWA Americas Tag Team Titles

Houston, Texas:

- NWA Champion Harley Race defeated Ox Baker

- AWA Champion Nick Bockwinkel beat Terry Funk

- Texas Tag Team Champions Bull Ramos & Captain USA John Studd beat Jose Lothario & Alberto Madril

- Ernie Ladd beat Killer Tim Brooks

1978

Greensboro, North Carolina:

- Ken Patera defeated Tony Atlas to win the NWA Mid-Atlantic Heavyweight Title

1979

Orlando, Florida:

- Manny Fernandez defeated Terry Funk to win the NWA Florida Heavyweight Title

1982

Auckland, New Zealand:

- King Kamaka and General Hiro defeated Mark Lewin and Al Perez for the NWA Australasian Tag Team Titles

Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada:

- Andre The Giant won battle royal

- Andre The Giant & Ray Stevens beat Ken Patera & Bobby Heenan

- Hulk Hogan beat Adrian Adonis

- AWA Champion Nick Bockwinkel beat Jim Brunzell by DQ

- Otto Wanz no contest Jerry Blackwell

- Brad Rheingans beat Sgt Jacques Goulet

1983

St. Louis, Missouri:

- Hulk Hogan defeated Crusher Blackwell in a Cage Match

- Missouri State champion David Von Erich defeated Super Destroyer

- Dick the Bruiser and Jimmy Snuka defeated Blackjack Mulligan and Killer Karl Krupp

- Jimmy Snuka (sub Barry Windham) defeated Roger Kirby

- Iceman Parsons defeated Doug Sommers

- Buck Robley defeated Booker T (Bubba Douglas)

- Bulldog Bob Brown and Angelo Mosca Jr defeated Jerry Brown and Tonga John

Richmond, Virginia:

- Jack and Jerry Brisco defeated Ricky Steamboat and Jay Youngblood to win the NWA World Tag Team Championship

1984

St. Paul, Minnesota;

- Jerry Blackwell & Boom Boom (King Kong) Bundy won tag battle royal

- Lights Out match: Jerry Blackwell beat King Kong Brody

- Fabulous Ones no contest AWA Tag Team Champions Road Warriors

- Baron Von Raschke beat Paul Ellering

- Jimmy Garvin beat Tom Zenk

- Curt Hennig drew Nick Bockwinkel

- Tony Atlas beat Mr. Saito by DQ

1985

Memphis, Tennessee:

- Phil Hickerson defeated Mongolian Stomper to win the AWA International Heavyweight Title

Fort Worth, Texas:

- King Parsons defeated John Tatum for the WCCW Television Title

1986

Tokyo, Japan:

- PWF World Heavyweight Champion Riki Choshu defeated Terry Funk to retain the title

- Jumbo Tsuruta defeated Stan Hansen to win the NWA International Heavyweight Title

1988

Detroit, Michgian:

- The Sheepherders defeated Ron Simmons & Tony Zon

- Bobby Fulton & Tommy Rogers defeated Larry Zbyzsko & Rip Morgan

- NWA TV Champion Mike Rotunda pinned the Italian Stallion

- Eddie Gilbert defeated Kevin Sullivan via reverse decision

- NWA Tag Team Champions Bobby Eaton & Stan Lane defeated the Road Warriors via disqualification

- Ivan & Nikita Koloff defeated the Russian Assassins

- Sting (sub. for Lex Luger who had conjunctivitis) defeated NWA World Champion Ric Flair via disqualification

1990

Baltimore, Maryland:

- Brian Pillman pinned the Iron Sheik

- The Master Blasters defeated Tracy Smothers & Steve Armstrong

- JW Storm pinned Tommy Rich

- Sid Vicious pinned the Junkyard Dog

- NWA US Champion Lex Luger defeated Stan Hansen via disqualification

- NWA US Tag Team Champions Rick & Scott Steiner defeated the Nasty Boys

- NWA Tag Team Champions Doom fought Ric Flair & NWA TV Champion Arn Anderson to a double disqualification

- NWA World Champion Sting pinned the Black Scorpion (Bill Irwin)

1992

Indianapolis, Indiana:

- Erik Watts defeated Diamond Dallas Page

- Van Hammer defeated Vinnie Vegas

- Tony Atlas & the Barbarian defeated Marcus Alexander Bagwell & Robbie Walker

- Brian Pillman defeated Brad Armstrong

- Ricky Steamboat, WCW/NWA Tag Team Champion Dustin Rhodes & Shane Douglas defeated Arn Anderson, Bobby Eaton & Steve Austin

- Sting defeated Cactus Jack in a lumberjack match

- WCW US Champion Rick Rude defeated Nikita Koloff

- Sting defeated Jake Roberts in a lights out match

1994

Fleming-Neon, Kentucky:

- Tracy Smothers beat D-Lo Brown

- Lance Storm beat Boo Bradley

- The Dirty White Boy beat The Nightmare (Ted Allen)

- Tracy Smothers & Ricky Morton beat The Gangstas via DQ

- Tracy Smothers won a battle royal

1995

SMW Halloween Scream: Morristown, Tennessee:

- Chris Michaels pinned Headbanger Mosh

- Robert Gibson pinned The Punisher

- The Heavenly Bodies (Pritchard & Del Rey) & Terry Gordy beat Tracy Smothers, The Dirty White Boy, & Brad Armstrong

- Tommy Rich pinned Buddy Landel in a falls count anywhere match

1996

- Hunter Hearst Helmsley defeated Marc Mero to win the WWF Intercontinental Title

Memphis, Tennessee:

- Wolfie D and Brian Christopher defeated Bill and Jamie Dundee to win the held up USWA Tag Team Titles

2001

WWF No Mercy: St. Louis, Missouri:

- The APA (Faarooq and Bradshaw) defeated Chris Kanyon and Hugh Morrus

- Billy Kidman defeated Scotty 2 Hotty (WWF) to retain the WCW Cruiserweight Championship

- The Hardy Boyz (Matt and Jeff) (with Lita) defeated Lance Storm and The Hurricane to retain the WCW Tag Team Championship

- Test defeated Kane

- Torrie Wilson defeated Stacy Keibler in a Lingerie match

- Edge defeated Christian in a ladder match to win the WWF IC Title

- The Dudley Boyz (Bubba Ray and D-Von) defeated Big Show and Tajiri to retain the WWF Tag Team Championship

- The Undertaker defeated Booker T

- Chris Jericho defeated the Rock to win the WCW World Title

- Steve Austin defeated Kurt Angle and Rob Van Dam to retain the WWE World Title

Evansville, Indiana:

- A.J. Styles defeated Petey Williams, Christopher Daniels and Chris Sabin in a four-way match to win the vacant IWA Mid-South Heavyweight Title

2003

Albany, New York:

- Doug & Danny Basham defeated Eddie & Chavo Guerrero to win the WWE Tag Team Titles

2021

NJPW G1 Tournament Finals: Tokyo, Japan:

- Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru defeated Kosei Fujita & Ryohei Oiwa

- Toru Yano & Yuji Nagata defeated Jeff Cobb & Great O’Khan

- Evil & Yujiro Takahashi & Sho defeated Hirooki Goto & Tomohiro Ishii & Yoshi-Hashi

- KENTA & Chase Owens & Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi & Tiger Mask & Togi Makabe & Tomoaki Honma

- Zack Sabre Jr. went to a draw with Katsuyori Shibata

- Shingo Takagi & Sanada & Hiromu Takahashi & Bushi defeated Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Master Wato & Ryusuke Taguchi & Satoshi Kojima

- Kazuchika Okada defeated Kota Ibushi to win the G1 Climax

WWE Crown Jewel: Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

- The Usos defeated Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benjamin

- Edge defeated Seth Rollins in a Hell in a Cell match

- Mansoor defeated Mustafa Ali

- Riddle & Randy Orton retained the Raw Tag Team titles over AJ Styles & Omos

- Zelina Vega defeated Doudrop to win the Queen's Crown tournament

- Goldberg defeated Bobby Lashley in a no holds barred, falls count anywhere match

- Xavier Woods defeated Finn Balor to win the King of the Ring tournament

- Big E defeated Drew McIntyre to retain the WWE Championship

- Becky Lynch retained the SmackDown Women’s title over Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair

- Roman Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar to retain the Universal title