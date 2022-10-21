Final Injury Report For Texas AM

The Gamecocks will be without just two players against Texas A&M when the Aggies roll into Columbia, South Carolina.

Many expected the bye week to do wonders for South Carolina's injury report. The list was initially long but has dwindled in the past few weeks. According to head coach Shane Beamer, they will be without two players this weekend .

The first comes as no surprise. Edge rusher Terrell Dawkins underwent surgery earlier this season that should sideline him for at least six weeks. Dawkins practiced on Thursday afternoon and should make a total return eventually.

Meanwhile, wide receiver Corey Rucker continues his health struggles. He is out again for the Gamecocks, meaning he has been active for one game this season. Many expected big things from Rucker when he transferred to Columbia, but he hasn't been healthy enough to validate them.

Texas A&M is dealing with several injuries, including some at quarterback. Quarterback Haynes King is dealing with a lower-body issue that may thrust freshman phenom Conner Weigman into the lineup ; however, King will be active and may keep Weigman on the sideline.

How to Watch Texas A&M @ South Carolina

Gameday: Saturday, October 22nd, 2022.

Saturday, October 22nd, 2022. Game time: 7:30 pm ET

7:30 pm ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Stadium: Williams-Brice Stadium (Columbia, South Carolina)

Williams-Brice Stadium (Columbia, South Carolina) Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

How to Listen to the Game

You can listen to the game through the Gamecocks Radio Network with Todd Ellis on the call!

