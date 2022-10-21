ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arsenal defender Gabriel signs new long-term contract

By NewsChain Sport
 3 days ago
Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes has signed a new contract with the club.

The PA news agency understands the 24-year-old has agreed a long-term deal at the Emirates Stadium having held talks with his agent and Arsenal’s senior staff at their training base on Friday.

Gabriel joined Arsenal from Lille in 2020 for a reported £27million and has so far made 83 appearances for the Gunners across all competitions, scoring nine goals.

He has been an ever-present in the Premier League this season with Arsenal sitting top of the table with nine wins from 10 games.

Only Newcastle have conceded fewer than the 10 goals shipped by Mikel Arteta’s side this season as Gabriel continues to build an impressive understanding with William Saliba at the heart of the defence.

“I think when we look at a central defender we look at partnerships,” Arteta said when asked about Gabriel’s performances.

“I think Gabby has made William a better player and I think Willy helps Gabby to be the same – there is a strong chemistry there, you can sense it and the way they communicate with each other and play for each other, it is really positive and what you want.

“A winning team needs to have a spine of the team that is tremendously consistent and play at a really high level, keep clean sheets and we are doing that a lot.”

The contract is the first in what Arsenal will hope is a long line of players committing their futures to the club.

Bukayo Saka said last month he shares Arteta’s hopes that he will soon agree a fresh deal, with Gabriel Martinelli and Saliba also linked with new contracts.

