Blackfoot, ID

US Marshals searching for armed and dangerous local fugitive

By By Journal Staff
Idaho State Journal
 3 days ago

U.S. Marshals are asking the public to be on the lookout for an armed and dangerous local fugitive.

Adam Lloyd Vallely, 27, of Blackfoot, is wanted for a federal probation violation for using drugs, the Marshals reported.

Vallely is described as being 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds with tattoos on his neck and right forearm.

He is believed to be driving a 2018 red Acura sedan, the Marshals said.

Authorities said Vallely could be in the Pocatello, Fort Hall, Idaho Falls or Blackfoot areas.

He has a violent criminal history and is believed to be armed so people should not approach him under any circumstances, the Marshals said.

He was on federal probation after being convicted of drug trafficking.

If you have any information on Vallely's whereabouts please contact the Marshals immediately at 208-317-2904.

Comments / 12

Absofnklutely$$!?
2d ago

the only reason is federal is because of the federal trafficking. he was on federal parole as far as him being armed and dangerous is complete bull they know it and so does the person that contributed to this bullcrap. They now consider suboxon drug use.. then don't put them on suboxon

Reply
2
Pocatello, ID
The Idaho State Journal is daily newspaper published in Pocatello, Idaho, United States, that serves southeast Idaho, including Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Power, and Oneida counties.

