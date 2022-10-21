ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Old Michigan (and other) Trading Posts: 1875-1952

The online dictionary describes a trading post as “a store or small settlement established for trading, typically in a remote place.”. If you've seen any western movies, you can picture that image in your head...especially if you saw Clint Eastwood's “The Outlaw Josey Wales” where he comes across a trading post exactly as described above. A trading post was so-named because of the trappers that would stop at these lonely outposts, trading their pelts for goods like food, boots, guns & ammo, dried meats, and clothing. Call it a market or a store, but the term 'trading post' is where its soul lies.....and it was usually no more than a grubby, slipshod, one-room shack out in the wilderness.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Largest ‘Battery’ in Michigan

When you think of a battery, what comes to mind? Flashlight batteries, double A, triple A, whatever...so when you try to imagine the largest battery in Michigan, you may imagine something completely different from what it is. The Ludington Pumped Storage Plant is a 27 billion gallon reservoir, 2 ½...
LUDINGTON, MI
Wow! Marquette Woman Captures First Winter Storm

Following the first winter storm in Michigan's Upper Peninsula earlier this week, many areas were blanketed in inches of fresh powder. Marquette even broke records for most two-day snow in October, with 9.1 inches falling on Monday and 8.9 more on Tuesday. News stations were posting countless photos of small Michigan towns who were now thrust into the news for no reason other than the extreme snowfall so early in the year. True Yoopers are used to early snow and lots of it, so this was no earth-shattering event for them, but to the rest of us it was certainly more newsworthy.
MARQUETTE, MI
Is This Really Michigan’s Favorite Halloween Candy?

You know what they say about opinions - everyone has got one. Not everyone is going to like the same things when it comes to food, music, styles, and in this particular case, Halloween candy. If you think something chocolate is the most popular Halloween candy in Michigan, think again.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Man To Crown USA Mullet Champ On Today Show

Fenton, Michigan business owner of Bridge Street Exchange and creator of USA Mullet Championships, Kevin Begola, will announce this year's mullet champion live on the Today Show. The public votes have been counted and the title of Mane Event Champion will go to one of three finalists. These are the...
FENTON, MI
Cook The Pasta in The Sauce: Follow Us For More Life Hacks

When it gets cold, we tend to seek comfort food. When you talk about comfort food, spaghetti and meatballs is typically on the list. When it comes to pasta sauce, Michiganders rate Bertolli creamy basil alfredo as their favorite. So it is probably safe to say we can use any type of pasta as a comfort food. I mean if we are keeping things Michigan real, goulash is still a favorite pasta dish.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Most Polluted Zip Code in Michigan

I'm not saying the information in this article is factual or not – this is information I found on various Detroit web pages. I don't know what the impetus was for someone to do this research, but here it is. It's easy to name what could be Michigan's most...
DETROIT, MI
Open Letter To Michigan Homeowners: Let Young Adults Trick or Treat

I remember exactly where I was the day Halloween died for me. October 31st, 2010 in Rochester Hills, MI. It was on this date that my brother and his wife returned to my parent's house after only being gone for 10 minutes and told me that they were turned away by 5 houses in a row all saying the same thing: "You're TOO OLD to be trick or treating. This is for kids!"
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI
Why More People Could Be Moving to Michigan in the Future

Michigan could see a spike in population in the coming years. Climate change is a touchy topic with a lot of people, especially those that don't believe it's a real issue. We're not here to debate climate change or anything of that. We're simply telling you what some scientists predict will happen.
MICHIGAN STATE
Burton, MI
