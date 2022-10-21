ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duplin County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
thecharlottepost.com

More North Carolina families are turning to federal SNAP benefits

More North Carolina families are turning to federal SNAP benefits. As food prices rise, so does food insecurity for the poor. As inflation drives food prices higher, more families are turning the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program for Women, Infants and Children to fill in the gaps. Inflation is straining...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

North Carolina’s aging population and the future

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — North Carolina’s population is aging, and that demographic shift comes with shifting needs. A North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services report states that by 2028, 1 in 5 people in North Carolina will be 65 or older. The report says that by 2031, there will be more senior citizens in North Carolina than people under 18 years old.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
townandtourist.com

20 Best Liveaboard Marinas in North Carolina (With Pictures!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. If you’re considering making the permanent move to a liveaboard lifestyle, North Carolina has some great marinas to choose from. With over 5,000 miles of waterways, North Carolina is home to hundreds of marinas.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
getnews.info

Radeas Extends COVID Testing To 9 New Counties

The privately-owned company has expanded to new testing sites to provide quick, accurate COVID testing in rural and under-served communities across the North Carolina. On the Radeas website, the video clip of their parking lot steals the show. Yes… their parking lot. Sure, the state-of-the-art technology contained inside the...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, NC
Government Technology

North Carolina Receives $30M for Electric School Bus Fleet

(TNS) — The state of North Carolina has been awarded over $30 million for clean school bus replacements, including 43 new electric school buses. More than $30.1 million from the N.C. Volkswagen Settlement Program will be distributed by the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) to fund 161 new school buses across the state, with the majority of the funding going toward new all-electric school buses.
CALDWELL COUNTY, NC
thecentersquare.com

Poll: Republican Budd expands lead over Beasley in North Carolina U.S. Senate race

(The Center Square) — Republican Rep. Ted Budd has widened his lead over Democrat Cheri Beasley with just a few weeks to go before Election Day, according to a recent poll. Half of the 902 likely North Carolina Voters who ECU Poll contacted by cell phone, landlines and online Oct. 10-13 said they would vote for Budd, while 44% would vote for Beasley if the election "were to be held today." The poll showed 5% undecided, with a margin of error of 3.8%.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
neusenews.com

Help wanted: Lenoir County transit vehicle operator II (Full-time) 2 positions available

Job Summary: Under the general direction of the Operations Manager, performs work in the operation of a van or other vehicles to ensure safe transportation of passengers to and from various destinations. In case of disaster, either natural or man-made, employee may be called upon to serve the citizens of Lenoir County. This service take precedence over duties described in this position as directed by the Director or Operations Manager This position is required to work 40 hours per week and work assigned will vary based on demand and requirements of Lenoir County Transit.
thecoastlandtimes.com

Flounder season open in Atlantic Ocean

North Carolina Marine Fisheries Proclamation FF-53-2022 opened the Atlantic Ocean commercial flounder season at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022 and establishes a 50,000-pound offload limit per trip. Properly licensed vessel captains can possess landing limits for other states, but it is unlawful to offload those fish in North Carolina. The fishery will close by proclamation once the annual North Carolina quota is reached or at 6 p.m. on Saturday, December 31, 2022, whichever occurs first.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy