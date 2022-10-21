The Chinese premier Li Keqiang has been dropped from the Communist Party’s all-powerful Politburo, part of a reshuffle of China’s leadership on Saturday that will further tighten Xi Jinping’s grip on power.Mr Li was due to step down as premier by March, at the end of his second five-year term, but he would have been eligible under China’s age restrictions to serve another five years on the Politburo standing committee. The 67-year-old premier was appointed in 2013 and has a background as a liberal economist. He was close to China’s previous president Hu Jintao, but is not viewed as...

2 DAYS AGO