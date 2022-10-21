Read full article on original website
Rishi Sunak to become Britain's next prime minister
LONDON — (AP) — Former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak is set to become Britain's next prime minister after winning the Conservative leadership race Monday — and now faces the huge task of stabilizing the party and country at a time of economic and political turbulence. Sunak will...
Foreign business groups in China wary as new Xi term begins
SHANGHAI, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Overseas business groups in China expressed on Monday wariness about President's Xi Jinping's newly unveiled leadership team and his stated priorities, with some urging against greater state intervention in the market.
Xi's broken almost all norms: CNN Beijing Bureau Chief reacts to China's new leadership
Xi Jinping has unveiled China's new leadership in the seven-member Politburo Standing Committee — with himself at the helm, surrounded by allies and loyalists. CNN Beijing Bureau Chief Steven Jiang reacts to the new line-up.
The globalization myth
Globalization is taking a beating. Its diminishing number of defenders face a rising chorus of critics, particularly in the United States, that blame it for wage stagnation, increased inequality, and the hollowing out of once vibrant industrial towns. Yet these often acrimonious debates miss the real underlying trend in trade...
CNBC
China's leadership more positive toward tech firms than a year ago, says economist
The recent party conference in China indicated continuity on the strict regulation of tech companies, with reference to tackling monopolies. But the leadership's overall stance has become more positive amid the current sell-off, according to Duncan Wrigley, chief China economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics.
Biden's first formal National Security Strategy identifies China as 'America's most consequential geopolitical challenge'
President Joe Biden's first formal national security strategy identifies China as "America's most consequential geopolitical challenge" while stressing the importance of rebuilding alliances in order to effectively compete over the coming decade.
The World's Future Is in the Hands of Chinese President Xi Jinping
Never before has the global economy been so dependent on one man's whims
US military forces 'fully prepared' to cross into Ukraine
U.S. military forces are "fully prepared" to cross into Ukraine at a moment's notice to fight a war against Russia.
Who is Hu Jintao? Xi Jinping’s predecessor removed from China’s party congress
The heavily stage-managed National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party concluded on Saturday with a dramatic and as-yet unexplained moment: the apparent ejection of former president Hu Jintao from the main stage. The 79-year-old was sitting next to his successor Xi Jinping for the closing ceremony of the party gathering when aides approached and, after some initial reluctance on Mr Hu’s part, escorted him away. As he left, the former president exchanged a word with Mr Xi and patted the shoulder of his former protegé, Chinese premier Li Keqiang.It is not known at this stage whether Mr Hu’s departure...
CNBC
Xi warns against foreign interference in Taiwan, says China will 'never promise to renounce' force
Chinese President Xi Jinping said China reserves the option of "taking all measures necessary" against "interference by outside forces" on the issue of Taiwan. In a wide-ranging speech Sunday, Xi spoke firmly about China's resolve for reunification with the self-governed island, which Beijing considers part of its territory. Xi was...
Li Keqiang: China’s No 2 ousted from party leadership as Xi Jinping tightens grip on power
The Chinese premier Li Keqiang has been dropped from the Communist Party’s all-powerful Politburo, part of a reshuffle of China’s leadership on Saturday that will further tighten Xi Jinping’s grip on power.Mr Li was due to step down as premier by March, at the end of his second five-year term, but he would have been eligible under China’s age restrictions to serve another five years on the Politburo standing committee. The 67-year-old premier was appointed in 2013 and has a background as a liberal economist. He was close to China’s previous president Hu Jintao, but is not viewed as...
Xi Jinping announces historic third term as Chinese president and presents new top team
Xi Jinping has returned to power for a third term as China’s president and leader of its Communist Party, in an unprecedented but widely expected development following the week-long party congress in Beijing. The Chinese leader, who has ruled the country since 2012, will now be the party’s general secretary for another five-year term, having amended its constitution to remove a rule preventing the leader from serving for more than 10 years.Sunday’s announcement confirms Mr Xi’s status as China’s most powerful leader since Mao Zedong.The Communist Party congress, which sets out the agenda for the country for the next...
CNBC
China's leadership reshuffle puts greater weight on relations with the U.S.
BEIJING — China's latest leadership appointments point to greater emphasis on relations with the U.S. Foreign Minister Wang Yi joined the new Politburo, the second-highest level of power, state media announced Sunday. That's despite expectations he might retire. The changes showed that Yang Jiechi, a long-time diplomat closely involved...
msn.com
The fate of the world economy may depend on what happens to a company most Americans have never heard of
On a tiny island off the coast of China, one company manufactures a product used across the globe for countless household products as varied as PCs and washing machines. And as that island — Taiwan — worries about the threat of a standoff between the US and China, the world's economy holds its breath. That's because there could be trillions of dollars' worth of economic activity tied to that one company: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, the world's biggest chipmaker.
Consulate attack in UK reflects China’s aggressive foreign policy, analysts say
Assault on protester in Manchester is seen as being consistent with Beijing’s hawkish rhetoric of recent years
aircargoweek.com
GSCRI to position Saudi Arabia as key link in global supply chains
HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, crown prince, prime minister and chairman of the Council for Economic and Development Affairs has announced the launch of the Global Supply Chain Resilience Initiative (GSCRI). The GSCRI aims to make Saudi Arabia a location of choice for leading global industrial companies looking to drive competitive advantage and improve business resilience.
Shoigu's Phone Blitz of Foreign Counterparts Hints at Worse Things to Come
Institute for the Study of War said that the move aimed to intimidate NATO and spur Ukrainian concessions.
BBC
China congress: Xi cements power by packing top team with loyalists
China's leader Xi Jinping has moved into a historic third term in power, as he revealed a new leadership team stacked with loyalists. On Sunday the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) unveiled its Politburo Standing Committee, with Mr Xi re-elected as general secretary. Observers say the line-up, handpicked by Mr Xi,...
Washington Examiner
The 'Great Reset' is very real and a grave threat to democracy
Not every global conspiracy of wealthy elites bent on world domination has its own publicly available website. But the Great Reset, proposed by members of the World Economic Forum, is an exception. Complete with a published list of co-conspirators (including Amazon, Google, Huawei Technologies, Saudi Aramco, and Volkswagen), the Great Reset launched in June 2020 with a mission statement that reads as follows (emphases are mine):
Benzinga
Asia and Pasific countries make Jakarta Declaration agreement
JAKARTA, Oct 23, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - The High-level Intergovermental Meeting on The Final Review of The Asian and Pacific Decade of Persons with Disabilities (HLIGM APDPD) was closed with the Jakarta Declaration agreement, which marked the start of the fourth decade of Asia and Pacific Decade of Persons with Disabilities.
