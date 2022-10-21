ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pascal Struijk expected to return for Leeds

By NewsChain Sport
 3 days ago
Leeds defender Pascal Struijk is hoping to return to contention for the home game against Fulham.

Struijk, a regular starter at left-back of late, missed Thursday night’s defeat at Leicester due to a knock sustained in Sunday’s loss against Arsenal, but boss Jesse Marsch expects him to be fit.

Marsch has reported no new injury worries, but Stuart Dallas (fractured femur), Adam Forshaw (ankle), Leo Hjelde (appendix) and Archie Gray (toe) are still out.

Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic is likely to start at Elland Road after he was withdrawn late on in his side’s midweek win against Aston Villa.

The Serbia striker was taken off as a precaution due to an ongoing foot problem, which has required injections.

Manager Marco Silva has no major new selection issues, while injured trio Kenny Tete, Layvin Kurzawa and Manor Solomon are not expected to feature.

Leeds provisional squad: Meslier, Klaesson, Koch, Llorente, Struijk, Firpo, Kristensen, Ayling, Cooper, Drameh, Roca, Harrison, Sinisterra, Adams, Aaronson, Klich, Gyabi, Summerville, Rodrigo, Bamford, Gelhardt, Gnonto, Greenwood.

Fulham provisional squad: Leno, Mbabu, Tosin, Ream, Robinson, Cairney, Palhinha, James, Pereira, De Cordova-Reid, Mitrovic, Rodak, Diop, Kebano, Vinicius, Duffy, Wilson, Cairney, Onomah, Harris, Godo.

