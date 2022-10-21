Read full article on original website
Oakland residents push for housing instead of Home Depot at vacant shopping center lot
"Nobody just walks to a Home Depot. You don't walk out carrying appliances."
Housing activists to take to Bay Bridge in support of local tax measures
OAKLAND – Some Bay Area housing activists will ride bicycles across the Bay Bridge Sunday afternoon and drop a banner in support of two tax measures. The measures in Berkeley and San Francisco, both identified as Measure M, would tax property owners who choose to leave their rental homes vacant rather than rent them out. The activists are taking to the bridge Sunday at 3 p.m. following a report by the San Francisco Budget and Legislative Analyst's office. The report said the number of vacant homes in that city rose 50 percent between 2019 and 2021 to as high as 61,000. "Not another empty unit while mothers with children remain unhoused," said Dominique Walker, co-founder of Moms 4 Housing and member of the Berkeley rent board commission. "Vacancy taxes are an important tool to making housing available and Berkeley in line with the human right to housing."Activists said that according to projections the measures will make thousands of new units available and raise millions of dollars in revenue.
Bay Area police sideshow response is tale of two cities
VALLEJO -- Big sideshows with a few hundred spectators erupted in two Bay Area cities overnight but the responses from the Oakland and Vallejo police departments were very different.Neighbors said Vallejo police went in and broke up a sideshow very quickly. Over in Oakland, neighbors said the police watched a sideshow from a distance and did nothing."Spinning and making a lot of noise, a lot of noise," said Vallejo resident Enrique Sigui.Screeching tires woke up Sigui. It happened in front of his corner house at the intersection of Columbus Parkway and Georgia Street at around 10:40 p.m. Saturday."It's...
richmondconfidential.org
Final days for HelloFresh in Richmond, more than 600 workers face layoffs
On Wednesday, HelloFresh will close the Richmond facility it opened in 2015, putting 611 people out of work. For Julio de Leon, a HelloFresh driver for the past three years, the closure means losing income his family needs and having to start over. “I depend on my HelloFresh check. And...
oaklandside.org
Measure H and Measure S on your Oakland ballot: college readiness and noncitizen voting
Two education-related ballot measures will be presented to Oakland voters in November. The first is Measure H, a renewal of an existing parcel tax for Oakland Unified School District. Initially approved in 2014 as Measure N, the college and career-readiness initiative raises about $12 million each year for Oakland high schools. The programs it funds allow students to choose from a range of industries or “pathways”—like engineering, health care, construction, arts and media, and more—and take classes and intern in those fields throughout their high school years.
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland residents rally against plans for new Home Depot
OAKLAND, Calif. - Rallying and waving signs, a group of Oakland residents from different neighborhood organizations gathered in The Ridge shopping center next to a vacant lot where developers want to build a Home Depot. This is a privately owned lot along Pleasant Valley Avenue in Rockridge. "Home Depot is...
NBC Bay Area
Postal Service Recruiting 500 Employees, Hiring Events Planned
The U.S. Postal Service will be hiring 500 positions in the East Bay as the holiday season approaches. Several hiring events are planned this week and next week, the Postal Service announced in a press release. Positions are available in mail processing, delivery, transportation and maintenance. The jobs could extend...
Where to find $10 and $15 lunch during San Francisco Restaurant Week
From Orens Humus to Starbelly and more.
Vallejo restaurant, rapper LaRussell offering 'pay-what-you-want' menu to build community
"Vallejo isn't a place people travel all over to be at. But it's becoming that place if we're building infrastructure," LaRussell said. All the pair want - to give back to the place that raised them.
The Bay Area Glass Institute's Annual Glass Pumpkin Patch sparks next generation of glassblowers
BAGI's Annual Glass Pumpkin Patch encourages visitors to stroll through unique art pieces--and make their own!
crowdfundinsider.com
Uphold Fastest Growing Private Company in SF Bay Area
Uphold has been named the fastest-growing private company in the San Francisco Bay area by the SF Business Times. Uphold is a Fintech that leverages blockchain technology for transfers and payments as well as cryptocurrency trading. Based in the UK, Uphold has an SF outpost as it builds upon its $4 billion in transactions, serving just about all countries and currencies, both retail and enterprise services. Uphold offers a white-label service and reportedly is serving over 30 million users.
Hospice helps patients with comfort-based treatment
Advertising Feature: This article is from a special section that was not produced by the newsroom. Medicare will pay for hospice care — the replacement of cure-seeking medical treatment for a terminal illness with comfort-based or palliative treatment — as soon as a physician gives a patient covered by the plan a prognosis of six months or less to live, if the patient requests. Details For more information on By the Bay Health, visit www.bythebayhealth.org. You can also watch a short documentary called "Compassion In Action: The Hospice By The Bay Story" at www.youtube.com/watch?v=0gIaDeK17pk.
KTVU FOX 2
Halloween celebrations throughout the Bay Area
KTVU's Claudine Wong spoke with A.J. Speer of the Speer Family Farms in Alameda and Tracy. They talked all things Halloween and gave some helpful hints about carving pumpkins.
socketsite.com
Light-Filled Inner Mission Loft Approaches Its 2014 Price
Purchased for $711,000 in November of 2013, the one-bedroom unit #17 at 350 Alabama Street, a “light-filled oasis with views to the west and Twin Peaks” in the “vibrant and hip Inner Mission,” resold for $780,000 in December of 2014, representing appreciation of 9.7 percent in just over a year, despite the “short-term hold” and the unit having being “used,” as is typical when the market is actually appreciating.
sftimes.com
San Francisco Bay Area’s Michelin-Star Restaurants
The Bay Area is home to some of the best Michelin-star restaurants in the country. If you’re looking for an amazing dining experience, you’ll definitely want to check out one (or more!) of these restaurants. In this blog post, we’ll introduce you to some of the top Michelin-starred restaurants in the Bay Area. We’ll tell you a little bit about each one, so you can decide which one is right for you. Ready to start planning your dining adventure? Let’s get started!
South San Francisco thrives through work-from-home era
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – With many office spaces remaining empty in downtown San Francisco, it looks like remote work is here to stay. More tech companies continue to give up some of their downtown space and now the city is looking for creative ways to bring people back to the area — some may even […]
KTVU FOX 2
Beloved Oakland bakery closing after 93 years
OAKLAND, Calif. - One of Oakland's oldest businesses, A Taste of Denmark bakery, announced that it's closing. The 93-year-old bakery on Telegraph Avenue told KTVU they are going out of business soon, and hope customers will come say goodbye. They are baking all of their favorites this weekend for customers to come grab for the last time.
SFist
Sunday Links: Preliminary Earthquake Shakes Up South Bay This Morning
A preliminary 2.7-magnitude tremor rattled off near Morgan Hill and San Martin this morning. Around 8:12 a.m. Sunday, the small earthquake shook the areas of San Martin, Morgan Hill, Gilroy, Interlaken, and Hollister. [NBC Bay Area]. PG&E shutoffs are expected to continue in the Bay Area until Monday afternoon. Areas...
NBC Bay Area
Wind Advisory Surprises Bay Area Residents
Bay Area residents are used to windy conditions happening, but some tell told NBC Bay Area Saturday that they didn’t expect the strong winds that blew through times during the day. There were some adjustments being made to handle it. Alameda resident Chris Brown went to San Francisco from...
oaklandside.org
Oakland Measure Y: Parcel tax would support Oakland Zoo
One of the 10 local measures appearing on this year’s general election ballot is a Measure Y, a parcel tax that would support the Oakland Zoo. If passed by a simple majority of voters, the measure will impose an annual tax of $68 on single-family and commercial parcels and $68 per unit on multi-family residential buildings, for 20 years. The tax would be assessed starting in July 2023.
