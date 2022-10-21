ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, CA

pacifictigers.com

Men's Golf Finishes Visit Stockton Invitational in a Tie for 11th Place

STOCKTON, Calif. – The Pacific men's golf team completed the final 18 holes of the Visit Stockton Invitational Saturday afternoon, finishing the three-day tournament in a tie for 11th place with an overall score of three-over-par 855 (287-274-294) at the Stockton Golf & Country Club. Grand Canyon earned the...
STOCKTON, CA
pacifictigers.com

Tigers Fight Cardinal, Fall 12-8

STOCKTON, Calif. – The Pacific men's water polo team (17-4, 2-0) battled the #3 Stanford Cardinal and the goalposts on Saturday afternoon, eventually falling 12-8. "I think there were two stories going on in the game; there was the scoreboard, and then there was the game itself," said Head Coach James Graham. "The game itself was very evenly matched, and we were quite pleased with a lot of what was going on. The tough part is that when you're not hitting your shots and putting away your opportunities, the scoreboard doesn't always reflect what's happening, possession by possession."
STOCKTON, CA
pacifictigers.com

Volleyball Comes Up Short at Home Against San Francisco

STOCKTON, Calif. – The Pacific volleyball team went the distance Saturday afternoon, falling to San Francisco 21-25, 25-23, 22-25, 25-18, 10-15, in a five-set West Coast Conference contest at the Alex G. Spanos Center. In a back-and-forth affair, the Tigers (12-10, 4-6) accumulated 61 kills during the contest, the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
pacifictigers.com

Pacific Falls to Pepperdine

STOCKTON, Calif. – The Pacific women's soccer team (5-2-10, 0-2-4) dropped just its second game of the season to Pepperdine (8-3-4, 2-2-2) by a final of 3-0. Freshman Anaya Shelton led the team in shots with three. Senior Jaida Nyby added two shots. The Tigers put four shots on goal as a team. Seniors Abigail Wolf and Camryn Scully were the only two players to play the full 90 minutes. Senior Brenna Crump had five saves in the first half. Senior Weronika Baranowska played the second half in goal for the Tigers.
Stockton, CA

