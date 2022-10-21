STOCKTON, Calif. – The Pacific men's water polo team (17-4, 2-0) battled the #3 Stanford Cardinal and the goalposts on Saturday afternoon, eventually falling 12-8. "I think there were two stories going on in the game; there was the scoreboard, and then there was the game itself," said Head Coach James Graham. "The game itself was very evenly matched, and we were quite pleased with a lot of what was going on. The tough part is that when you're not hitting your shots and putting away your opportunities, the scoreboard doesn't always reflect what's happening, possession by possession."

