ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KTUL

2 men arrive to pick up their daughter from school, discover it's the same girl

WASHINGTON (TND) — Two men discovered they were - relationally at least - fathers to a young girl when the two met to pick her up from school. According to a series of TikTok videos posted by user @Sheena_20200, who tends the front desk at that school, the two men came in at separate times right before dismissal to check out a young girl each claimed was their daughter.
WASHINGTON STATE
Mary Duncan

Wife threatens husband with cheating: “Take me on vacation, or else!”

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. One of the most despicable things a person can do to another is to manipulate them into getting what they want using nefarious means. To be cruel to someone, to do something to them that hurts them just to get what you want - that doesn’t make you a very good person, I think.
BBC

Derby girl, 7, with diabetes to cut hair for charity

A seven-year-old girl who was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes is having more than 14 inches (36cm) of her hair cut off to raise money for charity. So far, Molly has raised more than £500 for the Macmillan cancer unit at the Royal Derby Hospital and the Derby Diabetic Fun Club.
momcollective.com

Four Eyed No More, An Alternative for Kids with Glasses

I got my first pair of glasses way before braces, a first car or my first boyfriend, and. glasses and childhood just aren’t the best match. I lost my glasses (a lot), never felt confident as a ‘four-eyed’ kid and honestly, it was a lot of responsibility on a 6 year-old to keep track of, especially bouncing back and forth between my parents’ two houses. Not to mention, if they’re lost or broken – it took weeks to replace, leaving me blind.
MESA, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy