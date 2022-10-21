Read full article on original website
KTUL
2 men arrive to pick up their daughter from school, discover it's the same girl
WASHINGTON (TND) — Two men discovered they were - relationally at least - fathers to a young girl when the two met to pick her up from school. According to a series of TikTok videos posted by user @Sheena_20200, who tends the front desk at that school, the two men came in at separate times right before dismissal to check out a young girl each claimed was their daughter.
Beloved Texas Teacher And Mother Of 4 Is Brutally Killed While Her Family Slept
The Allen family woke up the morning of July 7, 2019 to discover that Manuela “Manu” Allen, a beloved high school teacher and mother of four, had mysteriously vanished in the middle of the night. The only clues left behind were a blood-soaked bedroom floor, bloody footprints, a...
toofab.com
Daycare Workers Who Terrified Children with Halloween Masks Fired After Videos Go Viral
"CLEAN UP!" one of them screams at the kids, before chasing them around with the mask on. Four workers at a Mississippi daycare have been fired after video showing them scaring the living daylights out of the children in their care went viral on Facebook. Last week, a trio of...
Mom of 2 Furious After Woman Potty Trains Her Children
While there is a general timeline that pediatric doctors suggest for an average child’s development, every child is different and may go on a separate timeline based on what comes naturally to them.
Woman recalls bizarre moment she claims she 'met God' after falling into coma
A retired Kentucky nurse said that she 'met God' in a coma, and has shared her heart-warming story. Penny Wittbrodt, 52, narrowly escaped death after going into anaphylactic shock back in 2014. Now, she's spoken out about her experience, urging people to enjoy their time on earth. When Penny started...
American parents refuse to let daughter study because she is a 'girl'
A family is usually a safe place where one isn’t differentiated and loved equally. But some families, due to their orthodox beliefs, treat their daughters differently from their sons.
Woman Backed for Banning Sister From Staying Over After She 'Trashed' Home
"If Becky did that to a hotel room she would be forced to pay for damages," said one irritated reply on the Reddit post.
Wife threatens husband with cheating: “Take me on vacation, or else!”
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. One of the most despicable things a person can do to another is to manipulate them into getting what they want using nefarious means. To be cruel to someone, to do something to them that hurts them just to get what you want - that doesn’t make you a very good person, I think.
Fury Over Video of Children Interrupting Wedding First Dance: 'Say No Kids'
"This is the exact reason we had an adult-only wedding," said one viewer.
Student is rushed to hospital with ‘serious burns’ after an explosion in his school classroom
A male student has been airlifted to hospital with upper body burns after a fuel drum exploded at a regional Victoria high school. The teen from Bairnsdale Secondary College, in Victoria's east, was airlifted 280km to the Royal Children's Hospital in Melbourne at about 11.20am on Wednesday. He is in...
BBC
Derby girl, 7, with diabetes to cut hair for charity
A seven-year-old girl who was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes is having more than 14 inches (36cm) of her hair cut off to raise money for charity. So far, Molly has raised more than £500 for the Macmillan cancer unit at the Royal Derby Hospital and the Derby Diabetic Fun Club.
The Night My Aunt Locked Eyes With a Ghost She Knew. (Opinion Piece)
My school teacher committed suicide when I was young. She killed herself because she was in love with a man her family did not approve of. At the time of her death, she was in her early thirties.
momcollective.com
Four Eyed No More, An Alternative for Kids with Glasses
I got my first pair of glasses way before braces, a first car or my first boyfriend, and. glasses and childhood just aren’t the best match. I lost my glasses (a lot), never felt confident as a ‘four-eyed’ kid and honestly, it was a lot of responsibility on a 6 year-old to keep track of, especially bouncing back and forth between my parents’ two houses. Not to mention, if they’re lost or broken – it took weeks to replace, leaving me blind.
