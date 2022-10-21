ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Controversial Cowboys vs. Lions Call

The Cowboys are back on track against the Lions, taking a 10-6 lead following an Ezekiel Elliott touchdown in the third quarter. Dallas got possession following a Trevon Diggs interception on a terrible Jared Goff pass. But did Diggs catch the ball?. The NFL World is debating the controversial ruling...
DETROIT, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Detroit Lions vs. Dallas Cowboys, live stream, TV channel, kickoff time, how to watch NFL

The Detroit Lions will meet the Dallas Cowboys in Week 7 of the NFL season on Sunday afternoon from AT&T Stadium. With the Lions fresh off their bye week, expect them to come out ready and hungry for a win in Dak Prescott’s return to the field. Dan Cambell is on notice and he will have his guys ready for today. Meanwhile, the Cowboys are coming off a loss to the Eagles last Sunday night where it seems like they couldn’t get anything going.
DETROIT, MI
Decider.com

Cowboys vs. Lions Live Stream: How To Watch NFL Week 7 Games Live Online

Live from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, the Dallas Cowboys host the Detroit Lions live on CBS and Paramount+!. Four words: Dak is back, baby! Dallas attempts to bounce back from their Sunday Night Football loss against the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles when they battle Detroit in Week 7. The Lions are coming off of a bye but have stumbled out of the gate, losing three straight on their way to a 1-4 record. The Cowboys are 4-2, but find themselves behind the Eagles and surging New York Giants (5-1) in the NFC East. Which team will exit AT&T Stadium with a victory? Time will tell.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Raiders Try To Turn Things Around Vs. Texans

The Las Vegas Raiders will be coming off their bye week when they play host to the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, and will try to get their season headed in the right direction in Coach Josh McDaniels’ first year with the team. The...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Raiders' Offense Leads the Way to Victory 38-20 over the Texans

The Las Vegas Raiders turned to running back Josh Jacobs to get their season going in the right direction. Jacobs rushed for 143 yards and three touchdowns as the Raiders came off their bye week and pulled away from the Houston Texans in the fourth quarter for a 38-20 victory on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Chicago

NFL Power Rankings Week 8: Where Bears Stand Before Game Vs. Patriots

Schrock's Power Rankings: Where Bears stand ahead of MNF vs. Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Sunday was the perfect example if you wanted a snapshot of how erratic the NFL is in the Year of our Lord 2022. You had Geno Smith's Seattle Seahawks pummel Justin Herbert's Los...

