Live from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, the Dallas Cowboys host the Detroit Lions live on CBS and Paramount+!. Four words: Dak is back, baby! Dallas attempts to bounce back from their Sunday Night Football loss against the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles when they battle Detroit in Week 7. The Lions are coming off of a bye but have stumbled out of the gate, losing three straight on their way to a 1-4 record. The Cowboys are 4-2, but find themselves behind the Eagles and surging New York Giants (5-1) in the NFC East. Which team will exit AT&T Stadium with a victory? Time will tell.

