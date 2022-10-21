Read full article on original website
NFL World Reacts To Controversial Cowboys vs. Lions Call
The Cowboys are back on track against the Lions, taking a 10-6 lead following an Ezekiel Elliott touchdown in the third quarter. Dallas got possession following a Trevon Diggs interception on a terrible Jared Goff pass. But did Diggs catch the ball?. The NFL World is debating the controversial ruling...
Detroit Lions vs. Dallas Cowboys, live stream, TV channel, kickoff time, how to watch NFL
The Detroit Lions will meet the Dallas Cowboys in Week 7 of the NFL season on Sunday afternoon from AT&T Stadium. With the Lions fresh off their bye week, expect them to come out ready and hungry for a win in Dak Prescott’s return to the field. Dan Cambell is on notice and he will have his guys ready for today. Meanwhile, the Cowboys are coming off a loss to the Eagles last Sunday night where it seems like they couldn’t get anything going.
NFL Week 7 live score updates: Dolphins hold off Steelers; Chiefs take down 49ers
Quarterbacks headlined the early slate of Week 7 NFL action. Slide 1 of 78: Week 7: Cheerleaders perform during the first half of the game between the Tennessee Titans and the Indianapolis Colts. 1/78 SLIDES © Mark Humphrey, AP. Giants quarterback Daniel Jones accounted for 309 total yards in...
NFL standings 2022: Titans pulling ahead of Colts, Jaguars in AFC South
The Tennessee Titans have a firm grasp on first place in the AFC South after they were the only team in the division to win in Week 7. With a 19-10 win over the Indianapolis Colts, the Titans have now won four straight and have the AFC South’s only winning record. The Jacksonville Jaguars are headed in the opposite direction with four straight losses.
NFL Q&A: Super Bowl LVII start time, channel, date, and the halftime show
Super Bowl LVII will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, home of the Arizona Cardinals. It is
Cowboys vs. Lions Live Stream: How To Watch NFL Week 7 Games Live Online
Live from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, the Dallas Cowboys host the Detroit Lions live on CBS and Paramount+!. Four words: Dak is back, baby! Dallas attempts to bounce back from their Sunday Night Football loss against the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles when they battle Detroit in Week 7. The Lions are coming off of a bye but have stumbled out of the gate, losing three straight on their way to a 1-4 record. The Cowboys are 4-2, but find themselves behind the Eagles and surging New York Giants (5-1) in the NFC East. Which team will exit AT&T Stadium with a victory? Time will tell.
Titans-Colts Inactives
Injuries dictated virtually every roster decision Mike Vrabel and his staff made for Sunday's AFC South matchup at Nissan Stadium.
Raiders Try To Turn Things Around Vs. Texans
The Las Vegas Raiders will be coming off their bye week when they play host to the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, and will try to get their season headed in the right direction in Coach Josh McDaniels’ first year with the team. The...
Raiders' Offense Leads the Way to Victory 38-20 over the Texans
The Las Vegas Raiders turned to running back Josh Jacobs to get their season going in the right direction. Jacobs rushed for 143 yards and three touchdowns as the Raiders came off their bye week and pulled away from the Houston Texans in the fourth quarter for a 38-20 victory on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
AFC South standings: Titans grab control after Week 7 win vs. Colts
4th: Texans (1-4-1) On top of having the better record, Tennessee once again has the much-coveted head-to-head tiebreaker over Indianapolis. The Colts now have to finish with a better record than the Titans in order to win the division. Tennessee has won both of its divisional games so far this...
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Houston Texans Live Game Updates
Join us for live game updates between the 1-4 Las Vegas Raiders vs. the 1-3 Houston Texans
NFL Power Rankings Week 8: Where Bears Stand Before Game Vs. Patriots
Schrock's Power Rankings: Where Bears stand ahead of MNF vs. Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Sunday was the perfect example if you wanted a snapshot of how erratic the NFL is in the Year of our Lord 2022. You had Geno Smith's Seattle Seahawks pummel Justin Herbert's Los...
