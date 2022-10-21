Read full article on original website
FBI: Person in custody after 'barricade situation' at northern Virginia base
The base tweeted shortly before 1 p.m. that its law enforcement officials, local police and the FBI had responded “to a barricade situation” Sunday morning.
NBC Washington
2 Pedestrians Dead in Separate Maryland Crashes
Two pedestrians are dead after separate crashes in Maryland Saturday, authorities say. In Prince George’s County, officers responded to reports of a pedestrian collision at Martin Luther King Junior Highway and Sheriff Road at about 8:10 p.m. At the scene, a man was found unresponsive and was pronounced dead, according to the Prince George’s County police.
WTOP
Four armed carjackings reported overnight in DMV
(DC News Now) — A string of armed carjackings was reported across Washington D.C. and Maryland all within the span of just a few hours. There were 4 armed carjackings overnight all reported by our contributor Larry Calhoun at DC Realtime News. The first armed carjacking was reported around 1 a.m. in the District in […]
mymcmedia.org
Pedestrian Killed on Midcounty Highway in Gaithersburg
A pedestrian died following a collision Oct. 22 in Gaithersburg. The 39-year-old victim was pronounced dead on the scene on the Midcounty Highway near Millers Fall Road. Police said his name will be released once his relatives have been notified. According to Montgomery County Police, at about 8:40 p.m., the...
Third Man Apprehended For Murder Of 30-Year-Old Maryland Man In DC, Police Announce
Authorities announced a third arrest in connection to the 2020 murder of a Maryland man in Washington, DC. Steven Washington, 23, of Stone Mountain, Georgia, has been charged with first-degree murder while armed for his role in the fatal shooting of Greenbelt resident Nurudeen Thomas, 30, in July 2020. In...
Police: Man shot, injured in Southeast DC, investigation underway
WASHINGTON — A shooting investigation is underway in Southeast D.C. after a man walked into a fire station suffering from a gunshot wound Saturday, according to police. The Metropolitan Police Department says a man walked into the DC Fire Engine 32 station, located on Irving Street Southeast, with a gunshot wound to his arm. Authorities say he was conscious and breathing when he arrived.
mocoshow.com
Update on Fatal Pedestrian Involved Collision in Gaithersburg
A 39-year-old male pedestrian was pronounced dead after a collision on Midcounty Highway in Gaithersburg on Saturday night. According to Montgomery County Police, detectives were originally investigating this as a hit-and-run, but after further investigation, they do not want to definitively call it a hit-and/run. Below is a summary of events from MCPD:
Man arrested in DC after allegedly pouring gallon of urine on woman
A man was arrested for assault after allegedly throwing a gallon of urine on a woman walking on a sidewalk in downtown Washington. D.C. Friday morning.
fox5dc.com
Search underway for suspect who robbed Bethesda Apple store: police
BETHESDA, Md. - Police are searching for a suspect who robbed an Apple store in Bethesda, Maryland on Saturday evening. According to Montgomery County Police, officers responded to the store, located at 4860 Bethesda Avenue, around 5:59 p.m. on Saturday for a report of an armed robbery. Police at the...
fox5dc.com
Maryland man arrested for killing 28-year-old engaged in 'intimate encounter' inside DC residence
WASHINGTON - Police in D.C. arrested a man from Maryland accused of shooting and killing a 28-year-old, who was engaged in an intimate encounter with someone else, inside a residence in Northeast. The Metropolitan Police Department says Marcus Walker, 22, of Fort Washington, Maryland faces was taken into custody for...
Confidence built since Maryland's CROWN Act took effect
BALTIMORE (AP) — When Stephanie M. Smith was an undergraduate college student in Virginia, an older Black man approached her in a supermarket and made a critical comment about her newly self-locked natural hair."He said, 'You didn't do that to your hair on purpose?' Just me gallivanting upon with my life was so unacceptable to him," recalled Smith, now a state delegate representing the city of Baltimore. "It's not just non-Black people who have this internalized hatred. Plenty of Black people have absorbed this poison."Smith, who is Black, successfully pushed in 2020 for Maryland lawmakers to pass the Creating a...
popville.com
Shooting in Navy Yard around 12:45pm, Multiple Shots Fired Reported
From MPD: “Shooting Investigation in the 1500 block of South Capitol St. SE. No lookout. “15 or so gun shots in Navy Yard on the intersection of Van St SE and N St. You could hear a car peel out immediately after. Large police presence now.”. “heard about 8-10...
Teen Airlifted After Being Struck By Westminster Driver In PA: Police
A teenager was airlifted to an area hospital after being struck by a Maryland man in York County overnight, police say. A Carroll County man from Westminster was driving shortly before 9:15 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22 in the 1000 block of Carlisle Street in Hanover when he reportedly struck an 18-year-old man with his 2008 Pontiac G6 near the Clearview Shopping Center.
Bay Net
U.S. Naval Officer Charged Federally With Cyberstalking, Harassment Of Ex-Wife
GREENBELT, Md. – A federal criminal complaint has been filed charging Jason Michael Leidel, age 42, an active-duty commissioned officer of the United States Navy and Sarah Elizabeth Sorg, age 43, a Senior Trial Attorney for the United States Department of Transportation, both of Silver Spring, Maryland, with aggravated identity theft, fraud related to a protected computer, cyberstalking and conspiracy to commit cyberstalking.
WTOP
Man arrested in fatal Northeast DC shooting
D.C. police has identified the person killed during a shooting in Northeast. Police said Eric King, 28, was discovered after 5:30 a.m. on Oct. 11 inside a home on the 800 block of 21st Street, with gunshot wounds, according to a news release. The department said DC Fire and EMS...
wellsvillesun.com
Dangerous child predator from Bath NY arrested in Baltimore County, Maryland
Registered sex offender, child kidnapper, held by authorities. Anthony Kroeger was arrested last week after kidnapping a 14 year old from Bath NY. He was apprehended in Washington DC, the minor was rescued, and a bloodied Kroeger was jailed. Then they let him out of custody and Bath PD issued...
USPIS Offers $50K Reward For Info Leading To Arrest Of Letter Carrier Robber In Maryland
A massive reward is being offered by the United States Postal Service Inspection Service (USPIS) following the robbery of a letter carrier in the region. USPIS announced that it will be offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of a robber who targeted a mailman earlier this week in Maryland.
fox5dc.com
