Montgomery County, MD

NBC Washington

2 Pedestrians Dead in Separate Maryland Crashes

Two pedestrians are dead after separate crashes in Maryland Saturday, authorities say. In Prince George’s County, officers responded to reports of a pedestrian collision at Martin Luther King Junior Highway and Sheriff Road at about 8:10 p.m. At the scene, a man was found unresponsive and was pronounced dead, according to the Prince George’s County police.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Suspect in custody after ‘barricade situation’ at Fort Belvoir Army base

The FBI says the ‘barricade situation’ at Fort Belvoir Army base in Virginia has been resolved and that a person has been taken into custody. Beginning around 8 a.m. Sunday morning, local law enforcement, military police and the FBI Washington Field Office’s (WFO) National Capital Response Squad were responding to an active ‘barricade situation’ at U.S. Army base Fort Belvoir in Fairfax County, Virginia.
FORT BELVOIR, VA
DC News Now

Four armed carjackings reported overnight in DMV

(DC News Now) — A string of armed carjackings was reported across Washington D.C. and Maryland all within the span of just a few hours. There were 4 armed carjackings overnight all reported by our contributor Larry Calhoun at DC Realtime News. The first armed carjacking was reported around 1 a.m. in the District in […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

Person in custody after Va. barricade situation, FBI confirms

FORT BELVOIR, Va. (DC News Now) — One person was taken into custody after a “barricade situation” in Fort Belvoir, a U.S. Army base in Fairfax County, the FBI confirmed on Sunday. Police first responded around 8 a.m, according to the statement from the FBI. The situation was resolved and the person, whose identity was […]
FORT BELVOIR, VA
mymcmedia.org

Pedestrian Killed on Midcounty Highway in Gaithersburg

A pedestrian died following a collision Oct. 22 in Gaithersburg. The 39-year-old victim was pronounced dead on the scene on the Midcounty Highway near Millers Fall Road. Police said his name will be released once his relatives have been notified. According to Montgomery County Police, at about 8:40 p.m., the...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
WUSA9

Police: Man shot, injured in Southeast DC, investigation underway

WASHINGTON — A shooting investigation is underway in Southeast D.C. after a man walked into a fire station suffering from a gunshot wound Saturday, according to police. The Metropolitan Police Department says a man walked into the DC Fire Engine 32 station, located on Irving Street Southeast, with a gunshot wound to his arm. Authorities say he was conscious and breathing when he arrived.
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Update on Fatal Pedestrian Involved Collision in Gaithersburg

A 39-year-old male pedestrian was pronounced dead after a collision on Midcounty Highway in Gaithersburg on Saturday night. According to Montgomery County Police, detectives were originally investigating this as a hit-and-run, but after further investigation, they do not want to definitively call it a hit-and/run. Below is a summary of events from MCPD:
GAITHERSBURG, MD
fox5dc.com

Search underway for suspect who robbed Bethesda Apple store: police

BETHESDA, Md. - Police are searching for a suspect who robbed an Apple store in Bethesda, Maryland on Saturday evening. According to Montgomery County Police, officers responded to the store, located at 4860 Bethesda Avenue, around 5:59 p.m. on Saturday for a report of an armed robbery. Police at the...
BETHESDA, MD
CBS Baltimore

Confidence built since Maryland's CROWN Act took effect

BALTIMORE (AP) — When Stephanie M. Smith was an undergraduate college student in Virginia, an older Black man approached her in a supermarket and made a critical comment about her newly self-locked natural hair."He said, 'You didn't do that to your hair on purpose?' Just me gallivanting upon with my life was so unacceptable to him," recalled Smith, now a state delegate representing the city of Baltimore. "It's not just non-Black people who have this internalized hatred. Plenty of Black people have absorbed this poison."Smith, who is Black, successfully pushed in 2020 for Maryland lawmakers to pass the Creating a...
MARYLAND STATE
Daily Voice

Teen Airlifted After Being Struck By Westminster Driver In PA: Police

A teenager was airlifted to an area hospital after being struck by a Maryland man in York County overnight, police say. A Carroll County man from Westminster was driving shortly before 9:15 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22 in the 1000 block of Carlisle Street in Hanover when he reportedly struck an 18-year-old man with his 2008 Pontiac G6 near the Clearview Shopping Center.
HANOVER, PA
Bay Net

U.S. Naval Officer Charged Federally With Cyberstalking, Harassment Of Ex-Wife

GREENBELT, Md. – A federal criminal complaint has been filed charging Jason Michael Leidel, age 42, an active-duty commissioned officer of the United States Navy and Sarah Elizabeth Sorg, age 43, a Senior Trial Attorney for the United States Department of Transportation, both of Silver Spring, Maryland, with aggravated identity theft, fraud related to a protected computer, cyberstalking and conspiracy to commit cyberstalking.
SILVER SPRING, MD
WTOP

Man arrested in fatal Northeast DC shooting

D.C. police has identified the person killed during a shooting in Northeast. Police said Eric King, 28, was discovered after 5:30 a.m. on Oct. 11 inside a home on the 800 block of 21st Street, with gunshot wounds, according to a news release. The department said DC Fire and EMS...
WASHINGTON, DC

