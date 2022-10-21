Riot is giving VALORANT players a chance to give back and pick up some highly sought-after weapon skins again with the return of the Give Back Bundle initiative for 2022. Voting has officially opened for the Give Back // 2022 Bundle, giving players four different choices to make regarding the skins they want to see included in the bundle. The bundles will include the four skins plus a collection of accessories, and 50 percent of the proceeds from weapon skins and 100 percent from accessories will go toward the Riot Games Social Impact Fund.

3 DAYS AGO