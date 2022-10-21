Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
OpTic Gaming survive grand finals scare in Seattle to become Halo World Champions
Before the Orlando Major last month, Lucid and Trippy hadn’t lifted a trophy at a major Halo LAN tournament. Now both players, alongside esports legends FormaL and aPG, can call themselves world champions after what was an explosive grand finals for Halo Infinite‘s first competitive season. A bracket...
dotesports.com
MATUMBAMAN locks in happiness regardless of Liquid’s TI11 result
MATUMBAMAN’s retirement plans haven’t been a secret, as the veteran has been quite vocal about his wishes to hang his mouse, keyboard, and lucky shorts up after The International 2022 concludes. While Team Liquid has been putting on an impressive show at TI11, they have been on the...
dotesports.com
A legacy League region is reportedly losing its Worlds slot in 2023, could become part of ERL
The year might still be a few months away from ending, but news about next year’s League of Legends competitive circuit is already circulating. A new report, for example, has surfaced suggesting that the Turkish region will be losing its spot at the World Championship for next year, according to Turkish news outlet Esporin.
dotesports.com
T1 Dota 2 is already shuffling its roster following TI11 miss
The International 2022 will be returning this weekend, and teams who failed to qualify for the event have already started shuffling their rosters. Though the first set of departures came from the Eastern European Region, T1 officially released coach March from its roster, while Kuku and Xepher announced they were looking for new opportunities.
dotesports.com
T1 crush RNG’s hopes of a Summoner’s Cup in a breathtaking sweep at Worlds 2022
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. The games might have been closer than what people might expect from a sweep, but T1...
Billionaire Red Bull owner Dietrich Mateschitz, who claimed to drink 10 cans of energy drink a day, dies at 78
Red Bull owner and co-founder Dietrich Mateschitz died at 78 on Sunday, the company's Formula One team confirmed. Mateschitz was considered the richest man in Austria.
dotesports.com
Respawn has ‘no real updates’ on cross-progression in Apex Legends
Apex Legends players who are holding out for cross-progression will have to keep waiting: developer Respawn Entertainment doesn’t have anything to say right now about the feature’s inclusion. In a press event, Apex design director Evan Nikolich revealed that while the development team is still working on the...
dotesports.com
Reports suggest LEC will change format for 2023 season
The format of the League of Legends European Championship (LEC) is reportedly set to change when the 2023 season begins in January. Next year, the LEC will expand its season from two splits to three, with more tournament play sprinkled throughout the year, according to a report from Alejandro Gomis of Blix.gg. The first three weeks of each split will be three-day-long “superweeks,” with a playoff bracket following the conclusion of that three-week “regular season” period.
dotesports.com
PSG.LGD record worst placement in years at TI11 as Faith_bian retires from Dota 2
PSG.LGD entered The International 2022 as the favorite to win it all on the back of their recent and historical results. But the dominant Chinese force was challenged early and never truly made it back to their top form, eventually falling to Team Aster in a heartbreaking 2-0 loss and fifth-place exit.
dotesports.com
How to earn and redeem free Overwatch 2 skins and rewards during 2022 OWL Playoffs
More free rewards are on their way for Overwatch 2 players that indulge in the upcoming Overwatch League Playoffs. Blizzard recently announced that fans who tune into the final few days of the 2022 Overwatch League season from Oct. 30 to Nov. 4 will earn “Postseason Perks,” which are various cosmetics commemorating the season, including exclusive skins, emotes, and icons. The sprays, name cards, and icons were all created by various community artists, and will only be obtainable through watching games in this limited duration.
dotesports.com
Riot opens voting for VALORANT Give Back Bundle 2022
Riot is giving VALORANT players a chance to give back and pick up some highly sought-after weapon skins again with the return of the Give Back Bundle initiative for 2022. Voting has officially opened for the Give Back // 2022 Bundle, giving players four different choices to make regarding the skins they want to see included in the bundle. The bundles will include the four skins plus a collection of accessories, and 50 percent of the proceeds from weapon skins and 100 percent from accessories will go toward the Riot Games Social Impact Fund.
dotesports.com
TFT Dragonlands NA Last Chance Qualifier: Standings, scores, and format
Sixteen North American Teamfight Tactics players competed for the final two seeds at the NA Regional Finals and a chance to compete at Worlds. Scheduled to take place from Oct. 22 to 23, the TFT Last Chance Qualifier showcased gameplay from Patch 12.20. Players at the LCQ competed in 12 games over two days, six games each day, with the top two earning a direct invite to the NA Regional Finals.
dotesports.com
One HP and a dream: Team Liquid walks down mid, eliminates South America from TI11
MATUMBAMAN and Team Liquid seem to abide by the immortal words of the honorable Donté Panlin: “Life is but a game. And I’ve certainly come to play.” Or at least it looked like it with how hard they had to fight to take down Thunder Awaken and secure a top-four spot at The International 2022.
dotesports.com
Worlds teams once again fail to match a historic record set by SKT in 2016
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. T1 is one of the most popular esports organizations in the world, thanks to its repeated...
dotesports.com
Gen.G avoid historic collapse, hold off DWG KIA’s reverse sweep attempt at Worlds 2022
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. In the best series of the year hands-down, LCK champions Gen.G survived a career day from...
dotesports.com
Fnatic files report over unfair advantages due to soundproofing issues at TI11
Things are getting heated even outside of the arena at The International 2022. Fnatic has officially filed a formal report, likely to both PGL and Valve, in response to concerns surrounding unfair advantages that the organization feels may have lent a hand in their early elimination. Over the last two...
dotesports.com
Where did it go wrong? Mira discusses the collapse of Team Spirit at TI11
Winning a TI often causes teams to underperform during the following year due to a loss of motivation. This wasn’t the case for Team Spirit, though, as the team went on to have another dominant streak after winning TI10. Spirit won the Arlington Major and finished second at Riyadh...
dotesports.com
Jankos to depart from G2 Esports after 5 seasons with organization
G2 Esports jungler Jankos has announced that he will not return to the organization for the 2023 LEC season. Jankos announced that he would be moving on from the team via his personal YouTube channel. “From my point of view, playing with the players I played with was really amazing,...
dotesports.com
‘OG were stronger a month ago’: Boxi says Liquid expected more of a fight from the younger roster at TI11
Despite an early exit from the upper bracket, Team Liquid has been a force of nature at The International 2022. From running through the LCQ to locking in a top-four placement in the TI11 main event, this has been one wild last ride for MATUMBAMAN and crew. Most of the...
dotesports.com
All Prestige titles in Overwatch 2 season one
One of the biggest differences between Overwatch and Overwatch 2 is the latter’s battle pass. This system, which is new to the franchise, replaces the old loot boxes as the de facto way to gain cosmetics, including new heroes and highly-coveted skins. Player level XP has been removed in favor of battle pass XP, meaning the more people play, the more they’ll unlock on the battle pass.
Comments / 0