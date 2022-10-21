EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Sector (RGV) Border Patrol agents apprehend 37 migrants from two failed smuggling attempts and a stash house. On October 20, Weslaco Border Patrol agents received a call for assistance from the Pharr Police Department (PPD) regarding migrants encountered during a smuggling event. PPD advised they had received a call regarding a trailer suspected of being used to smuggle migrants. When authorities arrived at the location, the vehicle was abandoned, and a search of the utility trailer revealed a total of 22 migrants all determined to be illegally present in the U.S. All the migrants were in good health and the driver was not located.

EDINBURG, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO