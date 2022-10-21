Read full article on original website
Yes, Italy's new prime minister is really a fascist: The old-fashioned kind
BOLOGNA, Italy — The first woman to hold the office of prime minister in Italy is a fascist. This is not hyperbole or metaphor, or some headline-grabbing device used to smear a conservative. No. The fact is that Giorgia Meloni, leader of the largest party after Italy's recent elections, is fascist to her core. The old-fashioned, last-century, Roman salute-in-public kind of fascist.
Putin Uses 20 Bottles of Vodka and a ‘Sweet’ Note to Rekindle Bromance With Italy’s Silvio Berlusconi
ROME—Despite condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Italy’s long-serving politician Silvio Berlusconi has spoken out about rekindling his most unusual bromance with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Berlusconi, who has just been voted back into power as part of a far-right coalition set to take office this month, was...
Romanian defence minister resigns, pressured after Ukraine comment
BUCHAREST, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Romanian Defence Minister Vasile Dincu resigned on Monday, saying he could not collaborate with the country's president, amid pressure weeks after he said Ukraine's only chance to end the war was to negotiate with Russia.
Vladimir Putin has Italian ally? Here's what's been revealed about his relationship with Silvio Berlusconi
Silvio Berlusconi, the media tycoon and politician who served as Italy’s Prime Minister in four governments, is known to cause a stir in Italian and EU politics. The current leader of the ‘Forza Italia’right-wing political party was exposed saying that he has exchanged gifts and sweet letters with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Italy's President Summons Meloni, Expected to Give Her Mandate to Form New Govt
ROME (Reuters) - Italy's President Sergio Mattarella has summoned rightist leader Giorgia Meloni for talks later on Friday - a move widely expected to lead to her being given a mandate to form a new government. Meloni, whose Brothers of Italy party won a Sept. 25 general election as part...
Elon Musk Says If Putin Dies Or Gets Ousted, His Successor Will 'Unlikely' Be 'Amenable To Peace' With Ukraine
Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk says expecting Vladimir Putin’s successor to be a “nice guy” will be a “misapprehension.”. What Happened: Musk, while replying to a Tweet on Friday, on what would happen if Putin died or was removed from power before the end of the war, said the Russian president's replacement would not be “amenable to peace” either.
US trolls Hungary, the most pro-Russian EU state, reminding its leaders they are supposed to be allies with the West
The US called out Hungary stance on the invasion of Ukraine, which has been softer than many nations. The US embassy reminded the EU and NATO member that the US and Hungary are supposed to be allies. It shared a joke quiz highlighting how so many Hungarian officials made anti-West...
US military forces 'fully prepared' to cross into Ukraine
U.S. military forces are "fully prepared" to cross into Ukraine at a moment's notice to fight a war against Russia.
France's Macron: sale of European strategic infrastructure to China was an error
BRUSSELS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday that the European Union had to re-think its trade dialogue with China, calling for a more even playing field between the two commercial power houses.
Russia's attack on Ukraine shows that the US and Europe have to relearn how to fight an industrial war
As the USSR entered into its final spiral of terminal decline, Europeans were introduced to what seemed to be a radically new form of warfare broadcast live on CNN. In the spring of 1991, the US, fighting alongside its allies in the first Gulf War, revealed what many analysts declared was a revolution in modern warfare with its targeted strikes by precision-guided munitions that forced a devastated Iraqi military to retreat from Kuwait.
Ukraine Timelapse Map Reveals How Russia Is Abandoning Territory in Kherson
A new map focusing on the southern region of Ukraine shows how Russia is abandoning territory in Kherson as Ukrainian forces move forward. The Newsweek map shows how Ukrainian forces are pushing closer to the city of Kherson from the north and the northeast as of October 19. Ukrainian troops...
Italy’s Giorgia Meloni: an ambiguous figure with a tough job ahead
Far-right Brothers of Italy leader is now in charge of navigating economic crisis – and she’s wasting no time
Macron meets with far-right Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni
French President Emmanuel Macron promised Sunday to work with Giorgia Meloni with "dialogue and ambition", after his first meeting with Italy's new prime minister in Rome. Shortly before he tweeted the comment, Macron thanked outgoing premier Mario Draghi in a post featuring a photo of the former European Central Bank chief and the words: "Grazie (thank you) Mario."
U.S., U.K., France to raise Iran arms transfers to Russia at U.N.
NEW YORK, Oct 18 (Reuters) - The United States, Britain and France plan to raise the issue of Iranian weapons transfers to Russia during a closed-door U.N. Security Council meeting on Wednesday, diplomats said without providing details.
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
(Reuters) - The United States said Iranian military trainerswere in Crimea helping Russian forces operate Iranian-made drones to attack targets in Ukraine, adding an alarming strand to a war that has heightened geopolitical tensions. FIGHTING. * A series of blasts rocked the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv early on Friday morning,...
EU seeks united front on China reliance as Germany plans trip
BRUSSELS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - European Union leaders jointly expressed concern on Friday about economic reliance on China, leaving German Chancellor Olaf Scholz facing questions over an imminent trip there with business chiefs.
EU will discuss Iran and special tribunal for Russia – Estonia PM
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Union will discuss how to deal with Iran over its support for Russia’s war against Ukraine and the bloc should also start thinking about a special tribunal to rule on Moscow’s aggression, Estonian Prime Kaja Kallas said Friday. “We have agreed sanctions...
Germany Is Arguing With Itself Over Ukraine
Last February, three days after Russia invaded Ukraine, Chancellor Olaf Scholz stood up in the Bundestag, Germany’s parliament, and made a remarkable speech. Scholz, a Social Democrat without much of a track record on military issues, told his country—conditioned since the 1990s to believe that it no longer needed a real army—that he would add 100 billion euros to the defense budget this year. Germany, he said, needed “airplanes that fly, ships that can set out to sea and soldiers who are optimally equipped for their missions.” He declared that decades of increasing dependence on Russian energy would cease and that Germany would begin preparing alternatives. And after weeks of refusing to send weapons to Ukraine, he declared that Germany would now be sending anti-tank weapons and Stinger missiles.
Watch as support for funding Ukraine erodes among Republicans
If Republicans win the House in the midterm elections, their pledge is to take a hard look at the money the US is spending to help foot the bill -- to the tune of billions in security aid -- for Ukraine's defense against Russia's invasion.
Who is Britain's next prime minister?
CNN's Bianca Nobilo looks at the life and political career of incoming British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and the path that led him to 10 Downing Street.
