Yes, Italy's new prime minister is really a fascist: The old-fashioned kind

BOLOGNA, Italy — The first woman to hold the office of prime minister in Italy is a fascist. This is not hyperbole or metaphor, or some headline-grabbing device used to smear a conservative. No. The fact is that Giorgia Meloni, leader of the largest party after Italy's recent elections, is fascist to her core. The old-fashioned, last-century, Roman salute-in-public kind of fascist.
Italy's President Summons Meloni, Expected to Give Her Mandate to Form New Govt

ROME (Reuters) - Italy's President Sergio Mattarella has summoned rightist leader Giorgia Meloni for talks later on Friday - a move widely expected to lead to her being given a mandate to form a new government. Meloni, whose Brothers of Italy party won a Sept. 25 general election as part...
Elon Musk Says If Putin Dies Or Gets Ousted, His Successor Will 'Unlikely' Be 'Amenable To Peace' With Ukraine

Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk says expecting Vladimir Putin’s successor to be a “nice guy” will be a “misapprehension.”. What Happened: Musk, while replying to a Tweet on Friday, on what would happen if Putin died or was removed from power before the end of the war, said the Russian president's replacement would not be “amenable to peace” either.
Russia's attack on Ukraine shows that the US and Europe have to relearn how to fight an industrial war

As the USSR entered into its final spiral of terminal decline, Europeans were introduced to what seemed to be a radically new form of warfare broadcast live on CNN. In the spring of 1991, the US, fighting alongside its allies in the first Gulf War, revealed what many analysts declared was a revolution in modern warfare with its targeted strikes by precision-guided munitions that forced a devastated Iraqi military to retreat from Kuwait.
Macron meets with far-right Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni

French President Emmanuel Macron promised Sunday to work with Giorgia Meloni with "dialogue and ambition", after his first meeting with Italy's new prime minister in Rome. Shortly before he tweeted the comment, Macron thanked outgoing premier Mario Draghi in a post featuring a photo of the former European Central Bank chief and the words: "Grazie (thank you) Mario."
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

(Reuters) - The United States said Iranian military trainerswere in Crimea helping Russian forces operate Iranian-made drones to attack targets in Ukraine, adding an alarming strand to a war that has heightened geopolitical tensions. FIGHTING. * A series of blasts rocked the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv early on Friday morning,...
EU will discuss Iran and special tribunal for Russia – Estonia PM

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Union will discuss how to deal with Iran over its support for Russia’s war against Ukraine and the bloc should also start thinking about a special tribunal to rule on Moscow’s aggression, Estonian Prime Kaja Kallas said Friday. “We have agreed sanctions...
Germany Is Arguing With Itself Over Ukraine

Last February, three days after Russia invaded Ukraine, Chancellor Olaf Scholz stood up in the Bundestag, Germany’s parliament, and made a remarkable speech. Scholz, a Social Democrat without much of a track record on military issues, told his country—conditioned since the 1990s to believe that it no longer needed a real army—that he would add 100 billion euros to the defense budget this year. Germany, he said, needed “airplanes that fly, ships that can set out to sea and soldiers who are optimally equipped for their missions.” He declared that decades of increasing dependence on Russian energy would cease and that Germany would begin preparing alternatives. And after weeks of refusing to send weapons to Ukraine, he declared that Germany would now be sending anti-tank weapons and Stinger missiles.
Who is Britain's next prime minister?

CNN's Bianca Nobilo looks at the life and political career of incoming British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and the path that led him to 10 Downing Street.

