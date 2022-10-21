ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victor Wembanyama Casually Stepped Over Two Rows Of Floor Seats To Take Pictures With A Group Of Girls

By Orlando Silva
 3 days ago

Victor Wembanyama was recording going out of his way to greet a group of girls during his US tour.

Credit: Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports

Victor Wembanyama made his American debut a couple of weeks ago when his Metropolitans 92 traveled to the US to face off against G League's Ignite, the team of another hyped prospect, Scoot Henderson. These two players put up a show, but it was Wembanyama who drew the most attention, showing how dominant he can be once he makes it to the association.

The Frenchman is doing everything to put the NBA on notice, and fans are ready to watch him do his thing. He was a pretty big deal during his two-game trip and caught the attention of more than players, analysts, and fans.

After one of his games was over, Wemby saw what other group will be ready to see him thrive in the NBA and shower him with attention. The young player can do a lot on and off the court, and things can get really interesting soon.

Victor Wembanyama Casually Stepped Over Two Rows Of Floor Seats To Take Pictures With A Group Of Girls

One fan recently shared a video of Wembanyama being greeted by a group of girls in the crowd. As soon as he noticed them, he didn't hesitate and went there. In two steps, the big man was with this group, taking pictures and embracing them. It's a short video, but it shows the attention that Wembanyama is already taking and will take once he makes it to the pros.

Wembanyama has been considered one of the most hyped NBA prospects in recent times, with many comparing him to LeBron James , Zion Williamson, and even Andrew Wiggins. This young man has the talent to be great and mark an era in the league. However, he'll need to keep things together if he wants to really be good and collect as much silverware as he wants to.

It's a given that he'll be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, and once that moment happens and the kid starts seeing how glamorous the NBA life is, things will get a lot more interesting for him.

