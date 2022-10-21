ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
24/7 Wall St.

The Fed’s Best-Laid Plans: Analysts Upgrade or Downgrade Oracle, Plug Power and More

By Chris Lange
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EHwPZ_0ihrLuEG00 Markets bounced back from a two-day slide on Friday, with the Dow Jones leading the charge higher, up nearly 1%. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq were up 0.7% and 0.4%, respectively. As it stands now, each of the major averages is on track to post gains for the week, a much-needed uptick.

The Wall Street Journal reported earlier in the morning that the Federal Reserve is on track to announce yet another interest rate hike of 75 basis points in the coming Nov. 1 and 2 meeting. However, the Fed is debating on slowing rate hikes following this and approving a smaller rate hike in December.

The question remains as to how much these rate hikes are slowing the economy and how much of an impact they are having on inflation. While the Fed is taking its most aggressive stance on inflation since the 1980s, it is yet to be seen in data from the consumer and producer price indexes if inflation is truly falling.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Fed officials want higher borrowing costs and lower asset prices. The endgame is to slow economic activity by cutting down on spending, hiring and investment. Even further, the goal is to reduce demand, which will in turn lower inflation over time.

Again, it is yet to be seen if these best-laid plans will come to fruition and the American people will be relieved of this heavy burden of inflation.

Here, 24/7 Wall St. is reviewing additional analyst calls seen on Friday. We have included the latest call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the consensus targets among analysts. Note that analyst calls seen earlier in the day were on AT&T, Exxon Mobil, Hasbro, Moderna, Snap, Under Armour and more.

Applied Materials Inc. ( NASDAQ: AMAT ): New Street upgraded the stock to Buy from Neutral. The 52-week trading range is $71.12 to $167.06, and the share price was near $80 on Friday.

ASML Holding N.V. ( NASDAQ: ASML ): New Street lifted its Neutral rating to Buy. The stock was last seen trading near $447, in a 52-week range of $363.15 to $881.12.

D.R. Horton Inc. ( NYSE: DHI ): The Raymond James downgrade to Outperform from Strong Buy included a price target cut to $77 from $103. Shares have traded as high as $110.45 in the past year but were changing hands near $67 on Friday.

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE: GFL): Though BofA Securities raised its Neutral rating to Buy, it also trimmed its $33 price target to $32.50. The shares traded near $25 on Friday. The 52-week range is $23.10 to $43.71.

KB Home ( NYSE: KBH ): Raymond James downgraded the shares to Market Perform from Strong Buy. The stock has traded as high as $50.20 a share in the past year but was last seen trading below $27. That is down nearly 41% year to date.

ALSO READ: Oil Patch Reaction to Biden’s Latest Move to Lower Pump Prices

Lennar Corp. ( NYSE: LEN ): The prior Outperform rating at Raymond James is now Market Perform. The stock traded near $71 on Friday, in a 52-week range of $62.54 to $117.54.

Oracle Corp. ( NYSE: ORCL ): KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded it from Sector Weight to Overweight with an $80 price target. The 52-week trading range is $60.78 to $106.34. Shares changed hands near $72 apiece on Friday.

Plug Power Inc. ( NASDAQ: PLUG ): Canaccord Genuity resumed coverage with a Hold rating and lowered its $21 price target to $16. The stock traded near $16 on Friday, in a 52-week range of $12.70 to $46.50.

PulteGroup Inc. ( NYSE: PHM ): Raymond James downgraded the stock to Market Perform from Strong Buy. Shares traded near $37 on Friday, in a 52-week range of $35.03 to $58.09.

Tenable Holdings Inc. ( NASDAQ: TENB ): Berenberg resumed coverage with a Hold rating and a $32 price target. Shares traded near $31 on Friday, in a 52-week range of $28.80 to $63.61.

Toll Brothers Inc. ( NYSE: TOL ): Raymond James cut its Outperform rating to Market Perform. The 52-week trading range is $39.53 to $75.61. Shares changed hands near $40 apiece on Friday.

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .

Comments / 0

Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Stocks rise on Wall Street, remain on track for winning week

Stocks are broadly higher in afternoon trading on Wall Street Friday, keeping major indexes on track for weekly gains after several days of up-and-down trading. The S&P 500 rose 2.3% as of 3:22 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 742 points, or 2.4%, to 31,074 and the Nasdaq rose 2.2%.
invezz.com

Analyst: buy these three big cap tech stocks ahead of earnings

Tech earnings are set to start with Alphabet Inc tomorrow. Daniel Flax is bullish on tech stock even in this environment. Nasdaq Composite is currently down over 30% for the year. Higher rates, inflation, currency, trade tensions – headwinds, for sure, are plenty for the tech stocks at least for...
Benzinga

US Stocks Could Continue Last Week's Momentum As Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Surge Ahead Of Tech-Heavy Earnings Week — Tesla, Twitter, Chinese Companies In Focus

The major U.S. index futures point to a higher open on Monday following the strong gains posted by all three major averages last week. Stocks rallied all across in the week ended Oct. 21 as traders reacted positively to earnings reports and mulled over the surge in bond yields. The Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 Index ended at their highest levels in about two weeks, while the Dow settled at an over one-month high.
kitco.com

Gold has strong gains as mixed signals emerge about future rate hikes

Gold futures basis the most active December 2022 contract as of 5:05 PM EDT is currently fixed at $1662.50 after factoring in today's net gain of $25.70 or 1.57%. This strong gain was based upon differences among voting Federal Reserve members as they debate whether or not to decrease the size of the interest rate hike at the December FOMC meeting. There is certainly not a unanimous consensus as to the future actions regarding the pace and size at which the Federal Reserve continues to raise its Fed funds rate.
Benzinga

AT&T, Tesla And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

With US stock futures trading mixed this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects AT&T Inc. T to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $29.86 billion before the opening bell. AT&T shares rose 0.8% to $15.66 in after-hours trading.
NASDAQ

US STOCKS-Futures reverse losses as bond yields retreat

U.S. stock index futures reversed losses on Monday as Treasury yields eased on hopes of a less aggressive Federal Reserve, while investors braced for a busy week of earnings dominated by Big Tech companies. Oct 24 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures reversed losses on Monday as Treasury yields eased...
Benzinga

Snap, HCA Healthcare, Twitter And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower On Friday

U.S. stocks traded higher, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 400 points on Friday. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s session. Tenet Healthcare Corporation THC shares tumbled 30.4% to $37.78 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results and issued Q4 and FY22 adjusted EPS and sales guidance below estimates.
kalkinemedia.com

Wall Street declines after hawkish comments; IBM, AT&T surge

US stocks continued their decline on Thursday, October 20, dragged down by hawkish remarks from the policymakers, which have offset the market participants' optimism over the solid earnings from the companies. The S&P 500 fell 0.80 per cent to 3,665.78. The Dow Jones was down 0.30 per cent to 30,333.59....
24/7 Wall St.

Earnings Previews: Boeing, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Kraft Heinz

The three major U.S. equity indexes closed higher on Friday, after staggering a bit in the early going. The Dow Jones industrials ended the day up 2.47%, the S&P 500 closed 2.37% higher and the Nasdaq rose 2.31%. All 11 sectors closed higher, led by materials (3.46%) and consumer cyclicals and financials (both 2.92%). Real estate (0.68%) and communications services (0.85%) posted the smallest gains.
zycrypto.com

Weekly Market Wrap: Bitcoin Remains Muted Amidst FED Rate Hike Rumors

Despite seemingly enjoying the air above $19,000, Bitcoin’s price hasn’t moved much as the stuttering global economy continues to spook investors. Since September 20th, the top cryptocurrency has remained between $18,250 and $20,370, with volatility being further sapped in the past two weeks. This weakness has been mirrored in Ethereum, trading mainly in the $1,340-$1,260 range, with other major altcoins staying largely flat.
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

142K+
Followers
89K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy