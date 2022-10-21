Mike vs. the World: Nebraska or Wisconsin
Which open Big Ten West job is a better head coaching position? Mike Farrell debates the Badgers and the Huskers
In this edition of Mike vs. The World we debate the better job — Wisconsin or Nebraska.
Which open Big Ten West job is a better head coaching position? Mike Farrell debates the Badgers and the Huskers
In this edition of Mike vs. The World we debate the better job — Wisconsin or Nebraska.
A one stop shop for everything from high school football recruiting to college football coverage, the transfer portal and the NFL Draft. All things football all the time.https://mikefarrellsports.com
Comments / 0