The new old Duke of Clarence

TUCKED WELL OFF THE ROAD IN CLARENCE HOLLOW ON THE SOUTH SIDE OF MAIN STREET/ROUTE 5, THE HISTORIC ASA RANSOM HOUSE IS BEING REBRANDED AS THE DUKE OF CLARENCE. Purchased in August 2021 by Bradley and Cassandra McCallum, the two-story brick and frame Italianate building located at 10529 Main Street is one of the earliest surviving brick buildings in Erie County.
Two shot in overnight incident near College and Allen Streets

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two people were shot in an overnight incident, according to Buffalo police. Police say that it happened just after 1 a.m. Saturday near College Street and Allen Street. Two males were struck in the leg area. They were both transported to ECMC and were both listed in stable condition. Anyone with […]
The Snowiest Day In New York State History

Parts of New York State got their first snow of the season this week and it got us thinking about the snowiest day in New York History. If you ask anyone outside of New York State, heck even most people in the state, about where it snows the most, they most likely say Buffalo, New York.
Buffalo woman stable after Sunday morning shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 52-year-old Buffalo woman is in stable condition after a shooting early Sunday morning in Buffalo, according to police. Police say the incident happened just before 4 a.m. at Bailey Avenue and Kermit Avenue, where the woman was struck in the elbow while inside a vehicle. The woman was transported to […]
Buffalo Judge Blocks Church Gun Ban in New York State

A federal judge in Buffalo is blocking the state from banning guns in church. The judge yesterday issued a temporary restraining order against the law that forbids guns in places of worship. Last week, two church leaders sued the state, saying the law ran counter to the gun rights spelled...
Baseball Card Bandit! Upstate New York Trading Card Crook Busted

Each year Americans are scammed out of $5.8 billion according to the Federal Trade Commission. An ever increasing percentage of that monstrous number comes from the sports card and memorabilia industry, which is unfortunately riddled with fraudulent merchandise and bad people looking to take advantage of skyrocketing prices. Buying or selling with a trusted dealer, like Finnigan's Sportscards on Central Ave. in Colonie, is a must. Just ask the victims of a Rochester-area man that is facing federal felony fraud charges for bogus trading card transactions.
Buffalo ReUse Closing

Buffalo ReUse announced Saturday on Facebook that the business will soon be closing. According to the post, Buffalo ReUse lost its lease and will not be relocating to another site.
New York State Wants To Make A Major Change To House Foreclosures

New York State wants to make sure homeowners who face foreclosure for unpaid taxes don't continue to get screwed. A new Senate Bill aims to change the law to put money back in homeowners' pockets after foreclosures, rather than allowing municipalities to benefit from people's misfortunes. Senate Bill S9572 Would...
Go Big: These Are The 7 Fattest Counties In New York State

One thing is true about New Yorkers, we LOVE to eat. I mean, how could we not? We have the most amazing restaurants in our state and such a variety. I'm not even just talking about New York City. In Buffalo, for instance, we have really good restaurants - everything from Italian to Asian to Indian to American and everything in between. And can we talk about pizza? New York has the best pizza, hands down (don't @ me to argue either).
Buffalo Police Arrest 3 People For Guns And Drugs

Officers with the Buffalo Police Department arrested three people for possessing guns and drugs. Police executed a search warrant on Duerstein Street in Buffalo. The three people are facing charges after weapons and drugs were found during the search. Officers discovered small amounts of fentanyl and cocaine. They also found a loaded M4/AR-15 style rifle with a high-capacity magazine and a loaded Glock 22 with a fully-automatic switch, according to WIVB Channel 4.
Upstate New York Man Indicted for Stealing Fire Truck

According to a report by Nick Veronica of WIVB, an upstate New York man was indicted by a grand jury after he stole a fire truck from the scene of an EMS call. According to the report, 25-year-old Yassin A. Abdikadir was charged with grand larceny, criminal possession of stolen property, criminal mischief and obstructing medical services for the July incident. He allegedly jumped in the unattended fire truck and drove it about a mile through downtown Buffalo. He also reportedly hit three cars that were parked on the street and the truck went up in smokes, likely due to the air brakes being engaged.
Cheektowaga man indicted for allegedly murdering estranged wife

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Cheektowaga man, Adam Bennefield was arraigned this morning before a State Supreme Court Justice for murdering his estranged wife, Keaira Hudson. The 45-year-old allegedly shot Hudson while she was sitting in her vehicle in front of her three children on October 5th near the area of Richlawn Avenue and Shawnee Avenue in Buffalo.
