New York Attorney General Letitia James attending a ceremony at Tops Friendly Market on Jefferson Avenue on July 14, 2022 in Buffalo, New York. Critics say that plan faces big obstacles. [ more › ]
buffalospree.com
The new old Duke of Clarence
TUCKED WELL OFF THE ROAD IN CLARENCE HOLLOW ON THE SOUTH SIDE OF MAIN STREET/ROUTE 5, THE HISTORIC ASA RANSOM HOUSE IS BEING REBRANDED AS THE DUKE OF CLARENCE. Purchased in August 2021 by Bradley and Cassandra McCallum, the two-story brick and frame Italianate building located at 10529 Main Street is one of the earliest surviving brick buildings in Erie County.
Two shot in overnight incident near College and Allen Streets
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two people were shot in an overnight incident, according to Buffalo police. Police say that it happened just after 1 a.m. Saturday near College Street and Allen Street. Two males were struck in the leg area. They were both transported to ECMC and were both listed in stable condition. Anyone with […]
The Snowiest Day In New York State History
Parts of New York State got their first snow of the season this week and it got us thinking about the snowiest day in New York History. If you ask anyone outside of New York State, heck even most people in the state, about where it snows the most, they most likely say Buffalo, New York.
Buffalo woman stable after Sunday morning shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 52-year-old Buffalo woman is in stable condition after a shooting early Sunday morning in Buffalo, according to police. Police say the incident happened just before 4 a.m. at Bailey Avenue and Kermit Avenue, where the woman was struck in the elbow while inside a vehicle. The woman was transported to […]
iheart.com
Buffalo Judge Blocks Church Gun Ban in New York State
A federal judge in Buffalo is blocking the state from banning guns in church. The judge yesterday issued a temporary restraining order against the law that forbids guns in places of worship. Last week, two church leaders sued the state, saying the law ran counter to the gun rights spelled...
Buffalo Police investigate shooting near Bailey and Kermit
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department said one person was injured after a shooting Sunday morning. The shooting happened around 4 a.m. near Bailey Avenue and Kermit Avenue, police said. The victim was shot in the elbow while inside of a vehicle and was taken to ECMC. The...
Baseball Card Bandit! Upstate New York Trading Card Crook Busted
Each year Americans are scammed out of $5.8 billion according to the Federal Trade Commission. An ever increasing percentage of that monstrous number comes from the sports card and memorabilia industry, which is unfortunately riddled with fraudulent merchandise and bad people looking to take advantage of skyrocketing prices. Buying or selling with a trusted dealer, like Finnigan's Sportscards on Central Ave. in Colonie, is a must. Just ask the victims of a Rochester-area man that is facing federal felony fraud charges for bogus trading card transactions.
Buffalo ReUse Closing
Buffalo ReUse announced Saturday on Facebook that the business will soon be closing. According to the post, Buffalo ReUse lost its lease and will not be relocating to another site.
New York State Wants To Make A Major Change To House Foreclosures
New York State wants to make sure homeowners who face foreclosure for unpaid taxes don't continue to get screwed. A new Senate Bill aims to change the law to put money back in homeowners' pockets after foreclosures, rather than allowing municipalities to benefit from people's misfortunes. Senate Bill S9572 Would...
Go Big: These Are The 7 Fattest Counties In New York State
One thing is true about New Yorkers, we LOVE to eat. I mean, how could we not? We have the most amazing restaurants in our state and such a variety. I'm not even just talking about New York City. In Buffalo, for instance, we have really good restaurants - everything from Italian to Asian to Indian to American and everything in between. And can we talk about pizza? New York has the best pizza, hands down (don't @ me to argue either).
Buffalo Police Arrest 3 People For Guns And Drugs
Officers with the Buffalo Police Department arrested three people for possessing guns and drugs. Police executed a search warrant on Duerstein Street in Buffalo. The three people are facing charges after weapons and drugs were found during the search. Officers discovered small amounts of fentanyl and cocaine. They also found a loaded M4/AR-15 style rifle with a high-capacity magazine and a loaded Glock 22 with a fully-automatic switch, according to WIVB Channel 4.
Buffalo Police make arrest in connection to 2 pedestrians being hit
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man has been arrested after police say he allegedly hit two people with his vehicle overnight Saturday. Schvonne Mushat, 35, was charged on Sunday with one count of vehicular assault and driving while intoxicated. The two victims, one a 37-year-old male and a 58-year-old...
wnypapers.com
$30.1 million NYS funding milestone reached for Buffalo & Erie County beautification & improvement projects
Buffalo and Erie County Greenway Fund Standing Committee marks 15 years of enhancing resources. √ Financial commitments stem from licensing of Niagara Power Project, state's largest source of clean electricity. Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday announced the achievement of a $30.1 million milestone in New York State support for projects...
Buffalo woman sentenced to prison for attacking family member
A Buffalo woman has been sentenced to prison for attacking and stabbing a family member in February 2021.
Buffalo Police investigating shooting with multiple victims
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police are investigating an incident where multiple people were shot. Police say the incident happened Saturday, just after 1 a.m. near College and Allen streets. Detectives say two males were shot in the leg. Both were taken to ECMC in an ambulance. Police say they...
Upstate New York Man Indicted for Stealing Fire Truck
According to a report by Nick Veronica of WIVB, an upstate New York man was indicted by a grand jury after he stole a fire truck from the scene of an EMS call. According to the report, 25-year-old Yassin A. Abdikadir was charged with grand larceny, criminal possession of stolen property, criminal mischief and obstructing medical services for the July incident. He allegedly jumped in the unattended fire truck and drove it about a mile through downtown Buffalo. He also reportedly hit three cars that were parked on the street and the truck went up in smokes, likely due to the air brakes being engaged.
wutv29.com
Cheektowaga man indicted for allegedly murdering estranged wife
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Cheektowaga man, Adam Bennefield was arraigned this morning before a State Supreme Court Justice for murdering his estranged wife, Keaira Hudson. The 45-year-old allegedly shot Hudson while she was sitting in her vehicle in front of her three children on October 5th near the area of Richlawn Avenue and Shawnee Avenue in Buffalo.
Two pedestrians hit by suspected drunk driver in Buffalo
A Buffalo man is facing criminal charges, after police say he hit two men with his car Sunday. Police say the two pedestrians were hit along East Amherst Street near McCarthy Park.
Williamsville man sentenced for harassment, co-defendant faces trial
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 21-year-old Williamsville man was sentenced to three-years probation Friday morning, according to the Erie County District Attorney. Christian R. McCaffrey pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated harassment in the second d degree on Aug. 4, 2022. As part of his plea, he was issued a final no-contact order of […]
