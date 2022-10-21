ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

95.3 The Bear

Alabama Stays Put in Latest AP Poll

The Alabama Crimson Tide remains at No. 6 in Week 9's AP Poll after the team's 30-6 victory over Mississippi State on Saturday night. The Crimson Tide received 1,266 points this week. The top five remains the same as last week. Georgia is the top-ranked team with 1,530 points and...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvtm13.com

Miss State quarterback Will Rogers comforted an older Alabama event staffer after Saturday's game

It was approaching midnight Saturday night. Thousands of fans had left Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, and there in the dark night it came: The kindest gesture ever. It had been a long night for Miss State quarterback Will Rogers. He had attempted 60 passes against the Crimson Tide and completed 30. He had been sacked four times and very often tossed around like a rag doll. He also lost his teammate Sam Westmoreland days ago. The past few days have been very difficult for Will and the Bulldogs.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama 5-Star DB target Desmond Ricks reclassifies to 2023 class

Desmond Ricks announced he was reclassifying to the 2023 recruiting class Saturday. Ricks attends IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. He garners a five-star rating from most recruiting sites. The IMG product currently has Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Miami, Ohio State and others in his top ten. The former 2024 recruit said...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
High School Football PRO

Birmingham, October 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice

BIRMINGHAM, AL
College Heights Herald

Late interception seals WKU win over conference foe UAB

WKU Football (5-3, 3-1 C-USA) capped off a big day on the Hill with a 20-17 victory over the UAB Blazers (4-3, 2-2 C-USA) Friday night at Houchens-Smith Stadium.The Hilltoppers overcame an early deficit en route to a big conference win. “I was telling the guys before the game, it’s...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
95.3 The Bear

Rodney Bivens Jr. Resigns as Central Football Head Coach

Saturday morning, October 22nd, Central High School Football Coach Rodney Bivens announced his resignation as head football coach. “Thank you to the Tuscaloosa City Schools and Central High School for allowing me the opportunity to serve my Alma Mater and community in the capacity of head football coach,” Bivens said in an exclusive statement made to 105.1 The Block.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
whopam.com

Purple Roll Past Colonels; Secure #1 Seed

Coming off of a 52-14 loss last week at South Warren, the Colonels were looking to reset and pick up their first district win on the year. They were also looking to hand Bowling Green its first and only district loss on the season. Neither came to fruition. A 50-7...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
ABC 33/40 News

Hoover defense dominates in win over No. 1 Thompson

There was little doubt Friday night's showdown between No. 1 Thompson and No. 2 Hoover was going to be a defensive battle. The two teams boast some of the best defensive talent in the state but both offenses have seen some struggles at times this season. But Friday night was...
HOOVER, AL
wvtm13.com

BCS hosts Magic City Marching Band Festival

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — High school students from across Birmingham had a chance to show off their musical talents on Sunday afternoon. Carver High School played host to the 34th annual Magic City Marching Band Festival. "It is just so awesome to see them out here, doing all that they...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
24hip-hop.com

RP Big Wes “10-12 Days”

Birmingham, Alabama native RP Big Wes also known as Big Wes Mt. Everest links with popular Detroit producer Woodondabeat on his debut single “10-12 Days”. The Detriot Influenced track has a smooth feel over a traditional Detriot beat, but adds elements of Southern hiphop. The Alabama rap scene...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Voter registration drive held in Kingston area of Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — As election day approaches, folks in the Kingston area of Birmingham were given a chance to register to vote. The Morrell Todd Homes Resident Council along with the Southern Christian Leadership Conference hosted a voter registration drive Saturday. The organizers held the event to stress the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Pelham businesses react to proposed amphitheater in Birmingham

PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With talks of a possible amphitheater coming to Birmingham, we wanted to hear from business owners near the Oak Mountain Amphitheater about the impact it could have on them. The businesses that we talked to all say the same thing - they would hate to see...
PELHAM, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

UPDATE: Mae’s Southern Café Soul Food N BBQ in Northport Sets Reopening Date

A beloved Northport country restaurant that temporary closed its doors in late September has officially set a date for its reopening, which is slated for early November. As previously reported, the restaurant closed last month due to staffing shortages and other problems the restaurant faced. Owner Brian Owens said the decision to close was made to relieve the workload of the staff.
NORTHPORT, AL
wbrc.com

Project Share offers some Alabama Power customers help with bills

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A program through Alabama Power and Salvation Army is helping Birmingham-area residents pay their bills. As we are already paying more for everyday goods, utility bills may soon go up because of the chilly temperatures outside. Project Share helps pay wintertime energy bills of low-income Alabamians who are 60 and up or disabled.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

