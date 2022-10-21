Read full article on original website
Alabama Stays Put in Latest AP Poll
The Alabama Crimson Tide remains at No. 6 in Week 9's AP Poll after the team's 30-6 victory over Mississippi State on Saturday night. The Crimson Tide received 1,266 points this week. The top five remains the same as last week. Georgia is the top-ranked team with 1,530 points and...
wvtm13.com
Miss State quarterback Will Rogers comforted an older Alabama event staffer after Saturday's game
It was approaching midnight Saturday night. Thousands of fans had left Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, and there in the dark night it came: The kindest gesture ever. It had been a long night for Miss State quarterback Will Rogers. He had attempted 60 passes against the Crimson Tide and completed 30. He had been sacked four times and very often tossed around like a rag doll. He also lost his teammate Sam Westmoreland days ago. The past few days have been very difficult for Will and the Bulldogs.
Alabama Football: Crimson Tide perspective on poll rankings and Playoffs
For Alabama Football, Saturday night was one more step. Going forward, the Homecoming win over Mississippi State was one down and (hopefully) seven more to go. All of the Alabama Crimson Tide’s 2022 goals, going back to a January disappointment, are still in play. Most Alabama football fans believe...
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama 5-Star DB target Desmond Ricks reclassifies to 2023 class
Desmond Ricks announced he was reclassifying to the 2023 recruiting class Saturday. Ricks attends IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. He garners a five-star rating from most recruiting sites. The IMG product currently has Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Miami, Ohio State and others in his top ten. The former 2024 recruit said...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum discusses what impressed him most about Alabama's bounce-back win over Mississippi State
Paul Finebaum was as concerned as most fans and media members about the Alabama Crimson Tide coming off last weekend’s loss at Tennessee. But, when the Tide dominated Mississippi State on Saturday night, winning 30-6 and only giving up a late fourth-quarter touchdown to the Bulldogs, the SEC Network host was impressed.
Birmingham, October 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice
College Heights Herald
Late interception seals WKU win over conference foe UAB
WKU Football (5-3, 3-1 C-USA) capped off a big day on the Hill with a 20-17 victory over the UAB Blazers (4-3, 2-2 C-USA) Friday night at Houchens-Smith Stadium.The Hilltoppers overcame an early deficit en route to a big conference win. “I was telling the guys before the game, it’s...
Rodney Bivens Jr. Resigns as Central Football Head Coach
Saturday morning, October 22nd, Central High School Football Coach Rodney Bivens announced his resignation as head football coach. “Thank you to the Tuscaloosa City Schools and Central High School for allowing me the opportunity to serve my Alma Mater and community in the capacity of head football coach,” Bivens said in an exclusive statement made to 105.1 The Block.
tdalabamamag.com
Nick Saban said Alabama defensive players did not know what to do against an I-formation and it is embarrassing
Josh Heupel loves to spread defenses out, run an uptempo offense, and take shots in the vertical passing game. He does this well as an offensive-minded head coach for the University of Tennessee. Heupel attacked Alabama’s defensive secondary with big plays last week, but the play that stunned everyone at...
tdalabamamag.com
5-Star DL James Smith ready to return to Alabama this weekend
James Smith will return to the University of Alabama for an unofficial visit this weekend. Touchdown Alabama caught up with Smith Thursday to discuss Carver-Montgomery’s win over Pike Road, the latest in his recruitment and more.
whopam.com
Purple Roll Past Colonels; Secure #1 Seed
Coming off of a 52-14 loss last week at South Warren, the Colonels were looking to reset and pick up their first district win on the year. They were also looking to hand Bowling Green its first and only district loss on the season. Neither came to fruition. A 50-7...
ABC 33/40 News
Hoover defense dominates in win over No. 1 Thompson
There was little doubt Friday night's showdown between No. 1 Thompson and No. 2 Hoover was going to be a defensive battle. The two teams boast some of the best defensive talent in the state but both offenses have seen some struggles at times this season. But Friday night was...
wvtm13.com
BCS hosts Magic City Marching Band Festival
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — High school students from across Birmingham had a chance to show off their musical talents on Sunday afternoon. Carver High School played host to the 34th annual Magic City Marching Band Festival. "It is just so awesome to see them out here, doing all that they...
24hip-hop.com
RP Big Wes “10-12 Days”
Birmingham, Alabama native RP Big Wes also known as Big Wes Mt. Everest links with popular Detroit producer Woodondabeat on his debut single “10-12 Days”. The Detriot Influenced track has a smooth feel over a traditional Detriot beat, but adds elements of Southern hiphop. The Alabama rap scene...
wvtm13.com
Voter registration drive held in Kingston area of Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — As election day approaches, folks in the Kingston area of Birmingham were given a chance to register to vote. The Morrell Todd Homes Resident Council along with the Southern Christian Leadership Conference hosted a voter registration drive Saturday. The organizers held the event to stress the...
wbrc.com
Pelham businesses react to proposed amphitheater in Birmingham
PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With talks of a possible amphitheater coming to Birmingham, we wanted to hear from business owners near the Oak Mountain Amphitheater about the impact it could have on them. The businesses that we talked to all say the same thing - they would hate to see...
UPDATE: Mae’s Southern Café Soul Food N BBQ in Northport Sets Reopening Date
A beloved Northport country restaurant that temporary closed its doors in late September has officially set a date for its reopening, which is slated for early November. As previously reported, the restaurant closed last month due to staffing shortages and other problems the restaurant faced. Owner Brian Owens said the decision to close was made to relieve the workload of the staff.
Bham Now
NEW: Food truck court opens in Birmingham—see which trucks are signing up
Attention foodies! Say so long to the days of chasing down your favorite food trucks—Downtown Birmingham is opening a food truck court where the city’s eateries on wheels can park and stay put. Read on to learn the who, what, when, where and why. Food truck haven. According...
wbrc.com
Project Share offers some Alabama Power customers help with bills
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A program through Alabama Power and Salvation Army is helping Birmingham-area residents pay their bills. As we are already paying more for everyday goods, utility bills may soon go up because of the chilly temperatures outside. Project Share helps pay wintertime energy bills of low-income Alabamians who are 60 and up or disabled.
ABC 33/40 News
Jefferson County Commission discusses benefits and concerns of Birmingham amphitheatre
Developing the former Carraway Hospital site to an amphitheatre in Birmingham is estimated to cost about $50 million. The city of Birmingham, Jefferson County, the Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex (BJCC), and Birmingham Convention and Visitors Bureau would each contribute $5 million. The initial discussion was brought up during a meeting...
