Read full article on original website
Related
Music is the food of love, so sing on
Justin Myers classes singing along at pop concerts as a dating red flag (Arrives late, pours your wine and eats onions – 56 dating red flags that should send you running, 15 October). As any music fan will say, when you know the words, singing along is mandatory. The real red flag is talking while the band is playing. Oh – and thinking you’re too cool to sing along to music you supposedly love.
mailplus.co.uk
A great woman - but not much of a mother
Jan Morris: Life From Both Sides by Paul Clements (Scribe £25, 608pp) The telegram from base camp on Mount Everest, scribbled by a young ex‑Oxford and ex-Army journalist called James Morris, arrived at The Times offices on June 1, 1953: ‘Snow conditions bad stop advanced base abandoned yesterday stop awaiting improvement.’
Edda Mussolini by Caroline Moorehead review – painstaking portrait of the Duce’s daughter
Over the course of her distinguished career, Caroline Moorehead has created an oeuvre that is varied and yet also thematically coherent. As well as writing about trailblazing women – Freya Stark, Iris Origo, Martha Gellhorn and Lucie de la Tour du Pin – she has also focused on pacifists, refugees and deportees. Her books are scholarly and readable because she always seems able to find stories that combine history and human rights, female bravery and antifascism (or else nonconformity).
How to Get Your Mind in Hand
How to Live on Twenty-Four Hours a Day, August 2000 by Arnold Bennett is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. People say: "One can't help one's thoughts." But one can. The control of the thinking machine is perfectly possible. And since nothing whatever happens to us outside our own brain; since nothing hurts us or gives us pleasure except within the brain, the supreme importance of being able to control what goes on in that mysterious brain is patent.
Remember Human Nature
How to Live on Twenty-Four Hours a Day, August 2000 by Arnold Bennett is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. I have incidentally mentioned the vast expanse of forty-four hours between leaving business at 2 p.m. on Saturday and returning to business at 10 a.m. on Monday. And here I must touch on the point whether the week should consist of six days or of seven. For many years—in fact, until I was approaching forty—my own week consisted of seven days. I was constantly being informed by older and wiser people that more work, more genuine living, could be got out of six days than out of seven.
"It's Almost Funny How Bad It Is": 19 TV Shows That Devolved Into Chaos And Lost Loyal Fans
"I was SHOCKED it was renewed."
The Murder in A 22
Astounding Stories of Super-Science, March 1930, by Astounding Stories is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. Brigands of the Moon: Chapter IX. Astounding Stories of Super-Science, March 1930: Brigands of the Moon - Chapter IX. The Murder in...
An Essay on the Foundations of Geometry - Table of Links
An Essay on the Foundations of Geometry, by Bertrand Russell is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. Read this book online for free on HackerNoon!. About HackerNoon Book Series: We bring you the most important technical, scientific, and insightful public domain books. This book is part of the public domain....
The Posthumous Papers of the Manuscripts Club review – the joy of turning over an old leaf
Christopher de Hamel is a bookworm – or, to be more precise, a manuscript weevil for whom “mere printed books” are modish novelties – who has the rare capacity to turn a scholarly specialism into a humane and humorous adventure. In The Posthumous Papers of the Manuscript Club, silent sessions in libraries are enlivened by De Hamel’s imaginary conversations with long-dead collectors and, at the end of a history that extends across a thousand years, he invites medieval monks, Renaissance princes, Florentine merchants and American industrialists to a notional dinner at which they all unstoppably talk about their shared obsession.
The Count of Monte Cristo, Illustrated: Chapter 86 - The Trial
The Count of Monte Cristo,by Alexandre Dumas, père is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here: [LINK TO TABLE OF LINK]. Volume Four, Chapter 86: The Trial. Chapter 86. The Trial. At eight o’clock in the morning Albert...
The Palmer Method of Business Writing: Lesson 51
The Palmer Method of Business Writing, by A. N. Palmer is part of the HackerNoon Books series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. Lesson 51. Make capital I, and continue with the reverse oval. The count should be two for I and six for the oval, as follows: 1, 2; 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8. Apply enough speed to make the lines smooth and clear-cut.
Woman regrets not taking the time to relax and read a book in the peace and quiet of her pool house retreat in 30 years
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother's biggest regret in life is not reading a book in peace and quiet in the little pool house at the far edge of our property. It's not that bad, as far as regrets go. She's read plenty of books, but always with some kind of noise in the background.
maloriesadventures.com
Who was the Real Merlin?
Yes, you read right. Merlin was likely a real historical figure. Though, he was likely not an all-powerful wizard as depicted in fiction, and he actually never really met King Arthur. Disappointing, right? But I think it’s important to point out that Merlin has become a legendary figure who transcended time as the tales of King Arthur continue to flourish and move through generations. But, despite the legends, who was the real Merlin, and why do we still remember him today in such a strange way?
Inside Paul Newman’s Long-Awaited Memoir
Fourteen years after his death, Paul Newman’s memoir is now available for sale wherever books are sold, as the saying goes. The circumstances under which The Extraordinary Life of an Ordinary Man: A Memoir came to be published are not exactly the expected path that many authors experience when telling the story of their lives. There have been a few cases of high-profile posthumous memoirs — including those of Mark Twain — but the case of Newman’s feels especially unique.
HackerNoon
6K+
Followers
18K+
Post
662K+
Views
ABOUT
How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.https://hackernoon.com/
Comments / 0