Read full article on original website
Related
ndhsaa.com
Williston three peats in Class A Girls Cross Country, Watford City standout Jaelyn Ogle wins medalist honors
JAMESTOWN, N.D. – Watford City senior standout girls cross country runner Jaelyn Ogle had one last opportunity to medal at a state meet on Saturday, October 22. Ogle had come close with runner up finishes in 2021 and 2020. The stage was set for her final race as a prep runner to end her career on a high note.
sheridanwyoming.com
Sheridan County High School Cross Country Results: State Meet 2022
The 2022 Wyoming High School Cross Country season concluded at the state meet in Ethete. To get all-state honors, a runner must finish in the top 10 in his/her respective race. 4A Boys:. Austin Akers and Landrum Wiley finished 9th and 10th respectively, to help the Sheridan boys to a...
Sheridan Media
Sheridan Girls Swimming And Diving Team Places 3rd At 2022 4A East Conference Meet
Gillette was the site of the 6-team 4A East Conference Meet. Maggie Turpin and Emily Walton finished 2nd and 3rd in the diving event. The 200 yard Freestyle Relay team finished 2nd. Olivia Dannhaus finished 2nd in the 100 yard breaststroke. Team Scores: Cheyenne Central – 316…Campbell County – 263…Sheridan...
ndhsaa.com
Rugby wins NDHSAA Class B Cross Country Girls team title, DLB's Brynn Hanson earns medalist honors
JAMESTOWN, N.D. – New season, same results in the Class B girls division of the 2022 NDHSAA Cross Country State Meet. Des Lacs-Burlington freshman Brynn Hanson repeated as individual medalist and Rugby earned team state championship honors for the fourth year in a row on Friday, October 21 at Parkhurst Recreation Area in Jamestown.
Comments / 0