ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natrona County, WY

Comments / 0

Related
AM 1400 The Cowboy

Police Arrest Casper Re-Entry Center Escapee

A man who escaped from the Casper Re-Entry Center on Friday is back in custody, according to a news release from the Natrona County Sheriff's Office. Jacob Hair was located about 2:15 a.m. Monday morning in Casper and Casper police Department took him into custody. He also was charged with...
CASPER, WY
AM 1400 The Cowboy

Casper Police Assist ATF Agents With Executing Search Warrant in Central Casper

Federal law enforcement agents have arrested Casper resident Patrick Charles Schutz for illegal possession of firearms. More on this story can be read here. There was a heavy police presence in Central Casper on Wednesday afternoon, with officers from the Casper Police Department and agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms converging on a home in the area of the 1300 block of South Washington Street.
CASPER, WY
AM 1400 The Cowboy

Casper Police Encourage Community to Wear Purple on Thursday to Support Survivors of Domestic Violence

On Thursday, the Casper Police Department is encouraging the community to wear purple, to show support for survivors of domestic violence. It's a chance to show solidarity for those who have experienced domestic violence first-hand. According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, "Domestic Violence Awareness Month (DVAM) was launched...
CASPER, WY
AM 1400 The Cowboy

Part Of Salt Creek Highway Will Be Closed Until Late Monday

UPDATE: The road closures are expected to remain in place for the next six to eight hours as emergency personnel continue to work on scene. Law enforcement and other other emergency personnel are urging the public to avoid a section of Salt Creek Highway after a vehicle crash, according to a statement from the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.
CASPER, WY
AM 1400 The Cowboy

Fire Weather Watch for Natrona County

The National Weather Service in Riverton has Issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Wednesday Afternoon Through Wednesday Evening. Impacts: Low Humidities, Unseasonably Warm Temperatures, And. Strong Gusty winds will Create Erratic Fire Behavior. New Fire. Starts are Possible. Wind: West 10 to 20 MPH with Gusts...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
AM 1400 The Cowboy

Casper Closes Morad Park On Friday For Maintenance

Morad Park will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday for parking lot maintenance, according to a statement from the City of Casper. City staff will be performing routine maintenance to ensure a safe, enjoyable experience for those who use the park at 2800 Southwest Wyoming Boulevard and along the North Platte River.
CASPER, WY
AM 1400 The Cowboy

Casper Woman Pleads Guilty To Credit Card Fraud

A former company bookkeeper/office manager pleaded guilty on Thursday to a count of illegally using a Casper company's credit card to make more than $21,000 of unauthorized purchases. Denise Lynn Johnson entered the plea during the hearing before Natrona County District Court Judge Catherine Wilking. The Natrona County District Attorney's...
CASPER, WY
AM 1400 The Cowboy

PHOTOS: Garbage Truck Catches Fire in Casper on Friday

A sanitation truck caught fire early Friday morning. That's according to The City of Casper, who posted photos to their Facebook page. "Not all garbage belongs in the trash," the City of Casper wrote. "Today, one of our sanitation trucks caught on fire due to flammable waste. Fortunately, no one was hurt, and our City of Casper Fire-EMS Department responded quickly and expertly to keep the situation safe."
CASPER, WY
AM 1400 The Cowboy

AM 1400 The Cowboy

Casper, WY
897
Followers
1K+
Post
118K+
Views
ABOUT

The Cowboy brings you nothing but the legends. Willie. Cash. Jones. Conway. Strait. Hank Jr. Haggard. Alabama. Reba. And that’s just for starters. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://caspercowboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy