Union County, NJ

News 12

Crash at Orange County traffic circle damages 2 cars

A crash at an Orange County traffic circle severely damaged two cars and caused a massive traffic backup Sunday. Fort Montgomery Fire Department members along with other police and EMS agencies responded to the crash at the Long Mountain traffic circle. Photos show people being treated by EMS workers, but...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
PIX11

Missing NJ man’s brother arrested by Paterson cop under scrutiny

PATERSON, NJ (PIX11) — The brother of a New Jersey man who disappeared eight months ago was arrested on domestic violence charges Sunday by the same officer who handcuffed the still-missing Felix de Jesus on Feb. 2, a Paterson law enforcement source confirmed. Giovanni de Jesus was arrested early Sunday after uniformed officers responded to […]
PATERSON, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. police chief credited with ‘transforming’ his department dies at 53

Maplewood Township announced the death of its police chief, Jimmy DeVaul, who was hospitalized last Friday for undisclosed reasons, according to township officials. He was 53. “We are heartbroken and in disbelief,” read a statement from Maplewood Mayor Dean Dafis. “This is a very big loss for us,” Dafis’s...

