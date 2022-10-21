Read full article on original website
Crash at Orange County traffic circle damages 2 cars
A crash at an Orange County traffic circle severely damaged two cars and caused a massive traffic backup Sunday. Fort Montgomery Fire Department members along with other police and EMS agencies responded to the crash at the Long Mountain traffic circle. Photos show people being treated by EMS workers, but...
Police: Yonkers fire may have been arson
Police say a man is in police custody after he allegedly set fire to a home on Gunther Avenue on Friday.
Witness: Driver in fatal hit-and-run exited vehicle, looked at pedestrian and then fled in vehicle
The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office says a 28-year-old woman was struck and killed Sunday in a hit-and-run incident in Toms River.
Driver in fatal Toms River, NJ hit-and-run stopped to look at victim, sped off
TOMS RIVER — The driver of a car that struck a pedestrian on Route 70 early Sunday morning got out of his vehicle, looked at the woman he hit, and then drove away, according to the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office. Toms River police responded to the area near the...
Police confirm identify of 41-year-old Yonkers man found dead in Saw Mill River
The body was discovered in the river at the Chicken Island daylighting park in downtown Yonkers just after 11 a.m. Sunday morning.
Monmouth prosecutors probe Keyport police shooting of family dog
Keyport police officers shot a dog at a house Saturday while responding to a call of an aggressive animal, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office.
Nassau police mark 10 years since traffic stop killing of Officer Arthur Lopez
Fellow officers gathered to remember Arthur Lopez at a special dedication near the place of his murder along the Cross Island Parkway and Jamaica Avenue. Ten years later, officers said they'll never forget the sacrifice that the young officer made that day.
Police: Pedestrian injured in Pulaski Highway hit-and-run; suspect in custody
A pedestrian was injured in a hit-and-run on Pulaski Highway.
Missing NJ man’s brother arrested by Paterson cop under scrutiny
PATERSON, NJ (PIX11) — The brother of a New Jersey man who disappeared eight months ago was arrested on domestic violence charges Sunday by the same officer who handcuffed the still-missing Felix de Jesus on Feb. 2, a Paterson law enforcement source confirmed. Giovanni de Jesus was arrested early Sunday after uniformed officers responded to […]
Yonkers police: Body of 41-year-old man pulled from the Saw Mill River
They say the body of the 41-year-old was pulled from the river at the Chicken Island Daylighting Park just after noon.
Prosecutors: Apparent road rage incident left 5 teens with serious injuries; volunteer firefighter charged
The five teens suffered broken bones, serious spinal fractures, punctured lungs – some requiring several surgeries.
Police: Crash leaves 5-year-old pinned in car
They say the crash happened around 4:45 p.m. Thursday. Two vehicles collided at an intersection when one driver was turning off West Orangeburg Road.
Residents evacuated from Paterson community following gas line rupture
Paterson residents were forced to evacuate from their homes Sunday morning after a gas line rupture.
Yonkers PD: 42 vehicles impounded, dozens of summonses issued in license plate, registration crackdown
The Yonkers Police Department is sending a strict message to drivers in the area about license plate and registration violations.
Feds: 'Extensive' Video Shows Gunman Robbing Trio Of NJ Phamarcies For Drugs
Three different pharmacies in Elizabeth were robbed of medications by an Irvington man with the same MO, federal authorities charged. Charles Johnson, 28, was arrested after investigators reviewed "extensive" surveillance video following the holdups in June and July, U.S. Attorney for New Jersey Philip R. Sellinger said. Johnson took a...
Early morning fire damages several boats at Carteret Waterfront Park marina
Several privately owned boats are damaged after catching fire this morning at the Carteret Waterfront Park marina.
N.J. police chief credited with ‘transforming’ his department dies at 53
Maplewood Township announced the death of its police chief, Jimmy DeVaul, who was hospitalized last Friday for undisclosed reasons, according to township officials. He was 53. “We are heartbroken and in disbelief,” read a statement from Maplewood Mayor Dean Dafis. “This is a very big loss for us,” Dafis’s...
Family: Police-involved fatal shooting of Yoskar Feliz was ‘unjustified’
The family of Yoskar Feliz, who was killed in a police-involved shooting in January rallied Sunday outside of the 47th Precinct in the Bronx.
Firefighters Contain Destructive Kitchen Fire At Westwood Restaurant
Firefighters kept a blaze that severely damaged a Guatemalan restaurant from spreading to the rest of a small shopping center in Westwood. The fire broke out in the kitchen and extended to the cockloft of Mi Flor Latin Cafe on Kinderkamack Road across from Kingsberry Avenue shortly before 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22.
Airmont works to improve dangerous intersection
The intersection of Christmas Hill, New County, South Monsey and Monsey Heights roads has been the scene of numerous accidents over the years.
