TMZ.com

James Corden Takes Back Apology to NYC Restaurant Owner of Balthazar

9:01 AM PT -- McNally just expanded what he told us, and also upped the ante, saying Corden can eat at Balthazar for free for the next TEN years if he apologizes. He writes, "STORM IN A RESTAURANT TEACUP. I’ve no wish to kick a man when he’s down. Especially one who’s worth $100 Million, but when James Corden said in yesterday’s NY Times that he hadn’t done “anything wrong, on any level,” was he joking? Or was he denying being abusive to my servers? Whatever Corden meant, his implication was clear: he didn’t do it."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Showbiz411

RIP Actress Ann Flood, 87, Heart and Soul of TV’s’ “Edge of Night” from 1962 to 1984

If you watched TV in the afternoons in the 60s, 70s, or even early 80s, Ann Flood, who played Nancy Karr on “The Edge of Night,” was a mainstay even if you flipped through channels. Nancy and her husband Mike (Forest Compton) were the central characters, the good guys in fictional Monticello, while criminals, deviants, and adulterers ran wild.
IndieWire

Hildur Guðnadóttir Composed the Meta Score of the Oscar Season

It’s a banner year for Oscar-winning Icelandic composer Hildur Guðnadóttir (“Joker”), who could make history as the first woman to be nominated twice in the same season for Best Picture contenders “TÁR” (Focus Features) and “Woman Talking” (UA). Both films focus on difficult subjects like power, abuse, and identity, and take the composer in varied musical directions. Her lyrical, guitar-driven score for “Women Talking” serves its purpose well in channeling a sense of hope for the traumatized Mennonite women at the center of Sarah Polley’s film, while her meta score for Todd Field’s psychological drama about the world of classical...
Deadline

Joaquin Phoenix And Rooney Mara Board Pawel Pawlikowski’s New Film ‘The Island,’ FilmNation Entertainment To Launch Sales At AFM, WME Independent To Handle US

Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara are set to star in Pawel Pawlikowski’s next feature The Island (w/t), a dramatic thriller scheduled to start shooting in 2023. FilmNation Entertainment will launch international sales at AFM next month.  Written and directed by Pawlikowski, the flick is inspired by true events and follows an attractive American couple in the 1930s who turn their back on civilization to build their own private paradise on a deserted island and live off the land. But after a millionaire passing by on his yacht inadvertently turns them into a tabloid newspaper sensation, a self-styled Countess arrives out of...
Showbiz411

Kanye West’s Record Sales Collapsed This Week as the Public Joins Fashion Companies, Even “Vogue” Canceling Him

Kanye West is having a bad week — deservedly so. After doubling down on hate talk, anti-Semitism, and making horrible remarks, several groups have disavowed him. Balenciaga, the fashion house, has stopped doing business with him. The Gap will not continue with him. Vogue magazine said their relationship is severed for many reasons. Anna Wintour’s adult son and daughter are Jewish — their father is Jewish — so she actually showed some integrity for once.

