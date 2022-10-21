Read full article on original website
Showbiz411
Kanye West Must Be Dropped by Universal Music Immediately: Taylor, Elton, Gaga, Beatles Must Speak Out
This weekend, hatemongers draped a sheet on an overpass on the 405 Freeway: “Kanye is right,” it read, “about the Jews.”. Fliers appeared in mailboxes and strewn on lawns in Jewish neighborhoods, all anti-Semitic. All of this has been enabled by Kanye West. The Gap dropped him,...
Showbiz411
Box Office: Dwayne Johnson Rocks “Black Adam” to $67 Mil Weekend, Clooney-Roberts Romance the Audience
Big stars still meaning something at the movies. Dwayne Johnson aka the Rock brought in $67 million this weekend with his “Black Adam.” Critics and bloggers didn’t think much of it, but the audience ate it up. “Black Adam” will hit $100 million pretty quickly, and it revives the DC Extended Universe instantly.
The only son of actor Paul Newman was a "rebel" who never thought he could make it like his dad
Alan Scott Newman (1950 - 1978) was an actor and stuntman who was the only son of the Hollywood icon and star, Paul Newman. Scott was born to Newman and his first wife, Jackie Witte in 1950. His parents divorced when he was only eight years old. Scott had a difficult childhood. Although he went to expensive private schools, he misbehaved and was almost expelled.
TMZ.com
James Corden Takes Back Apology to NYC Restaurant Owner of Balthazar
9:01 AM PT -- McNally just expanded what he told us, and also upped the ante, saying Corden can eat at Balthazar for free for the next TEN years if he apologizes. He writes, "STORM IN A RESTAURANT TEACUP. I’ve no wish to kick a man when he’s down. Especially one who’s worth $100 Million, but when James Corden said in yesterday’s NY Times that he hadn’t done “anything wrong, on any level,” was he joking? Or was he denying being abusive to my servers? Whatever Corden meant, his implication was clear: he didn’t do it."
Showbiz411
RIP Actress Ann Flood, 87, Heart and Soul of TV’s’ “Edge of Night” from 1962 to 1984
If you watched TV in the afternoons in the 60s, 70s, or even early 80s, Ann Flood, who played Nancy Karr on “The Edge of Night,” was a mainstay even if you flipped through channels. Nancy and her husband Mike (Forest Compton) were the central characters, the good guys in fictional Monticello, while criminals, deviants, and adulterers ran wild.
Showbiz411
Box Office Success for a Change: Big Stars Draw Big Numbers for “Black Adam,” “Ticket to Paradise”
Big stars are the big tickets this weekend. Last night “Black Adam” starring Dwayne The Rock Johnson booked $19 million plus $7.4 million from previews. It’s heading to a $60 million weekend. George Clooney and Julia Roberts pulled in $5 million Friday night for “Ticket to Paradise.”...
Hildur Guðnadóttir Composed the Meta Score of the Oscar Season
It’s a banner year for Oscar-winning Icelandic composer Hildur Guðnadóttir (“Joker”), who could make history as the first woman to be nominated twice in the same season for Best Picture contenders “TÁR” (Focus Features) and “Woman Talking” (UA). Both films focus on difficult subjects like power, abuse, and identity, and take the composer in varied musical directions. Her lyrical, guitar-driven score for “Women Talking” serves its purpose well in channeling a sense of hope for the traumatized Mennonite women at the center of Sarah Polley’s film, while her meta score for Todd Field’s psychological drama about the world of classical...
Joaquin Phoenix And Rooney Mara Board Pawel Pawlikowski’s New Film ‘The Island,’ FilmNation Entertainment To Launch Sales At AFM, WME Independent To Handle US
Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara are set to star in Pawel Pawlikowski’s next feature The Island (w/t), a dramatic thriller scheduled to start shooting in 2023. FilmNation Entertainment will launch international sales at AFM next month. Written and directed by Pawlikowski, the flick is inspired by true events and follows an attractive American couple in the 1930s who turn their back on civilization to build their own private paradise on a deserted island and live off the land. But after a millionaire passing by on his yacht inadvertently turns them into a tabloid newspaper sensation, a self-styled Countess arrives out of...
People Have Lost It Over The "House Of The Dragon" Season Finale — Here Are The Best Jokes
"That finale took years off my life; what the heck are we supposed to do now."
Showbiz411
Kanye West’s Record Sales Collapsed This Week as the Public Joins Fashion Companies, Even “Vogue” Canceling Him
Kanye West is having a bad week — deservedly so. After doubling down on hate talk, anti-Semitism, and making horrible remarks, several groups have disavowed him. Balenciaga, the fashion house, has stopped doing business with him. The Gap will not continue with him. Vogue magazine said their relationship is severed for many reasons. Anna Wintour’s adult son and daughter are Jewish — their father is Jewish — so she actually showed some integrity for once.
Showbiz411
Bruce Springsteen’s Sold Out Tour: No New E Street Album as “Letter to You” Has Never Been Performed
Even though a typical Bruce Springsteen/E Street Band show is three to four hours long, there will not be a new album to go along with it next spring. According to my sources, Bruce and co. will rely on “Letter to You,” their 2021 album, for new material, as well as Bruce’s upcoming “Only the Strong Survive” and “Western Stars” collections.
