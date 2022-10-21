ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Trial testimony ends for 3 tied to Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot

By ED WHITE
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SSNHU_0ihrIReG00

Prosecutors and defense lawyers rested their case Friday in the trial of three men charged with assisting the 2020 plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

An undercover FBI agent, Mark Schweers, told jurors that leader Adam Fox talked favorably about the Wolverine Watchmen, a paramilitary group whose members included Joe Morrison, Pete Musico and Paul Bellar.

The trio is not accused of having a direct role in the Whitmer kidnapping scheme, which included a night ride to northern Michigan to scout her vacation home. The main charge is providing material support for a terrorist act, especially gun drills and ambush training with Fox in Jackson County.

The last witness for prosecutors was a gas station attendant who said Musico and Morrison regularly complained about the Democratic governor and her COVID-19 restrictions and wanted to harm her back in 2020.

“She's a Nazi. She's a tyrant,” Shawn Toth said, quoting the two.

The trial resumed Friday following a four-day suspension for an illness among the defense lawyers.

Morrison, Musico and Bellar chose not to testify. Defense attorneys briefly called a state police officer and recalled an FBI agent before resting their side of the case. Closing arguments were scheduled for Monday.

The trial in state court is an offshoot of the main case handled in federal court in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where Fox and Barry Croft Jr. were convicted of a kidnapping conspiracy. Two men pleaded guilty and two more were acquitted.

Defense lawyers say Morrison, Musico and Bellar stopped associating with Fox by late summer when the kidnapping plot was accelerating. They also didn't participate in training that occurred on the same weekend as the trip to see Whitmer's home.

Bellar had moved to South Carolina by the end of July 2020, two months before the FBI broke up the plot with 14 arrests. Whitmer was never physically harmed: Undercover agents and informants were embedded in the group for months.

___

White reported from Detroit.

___

Follow Ed White at http://twitter.com/edwritez

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
960 The Ref

Jury hears closing remarks in 3rd trial tied to Whitmer plot

Prosecutors urged a jury Monday to convict three men for assisting the leaders of a plot to kidnap Michigan's governor, saying they provided land, paramilitary training and inspiration for domestic terrorism in the months ahead of the 2020 U.S. election. Joe Morrison, Pete Musico and Paul Bellar were not charged...
MICHIGAN STATE
iheart.com

At Least 37 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center

At least 37 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while...
iheart.com

Drug Gang Kills 20 People, Including Mayor, At Town Hall Meeting

Twenty people, including the town mayor, were shot and killed by a drug gang during an incident in San Miguel Totolapan, Mexico on Wednesday (October 5), the Associated Press reports. The incident took place during a town hall meeting in the village of San Miguel Totolapan, which resulted in gang...
960 The Ref

Six people injured in shooting at St. Louis high school

ST. LOUIS — (AP) — Six people were injured Monday morning in a shooting inside a St. Louis high school. The shooting just after 9 a.m. at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School forced students to barricade doors and huddle in classroom corners, jump from windows and run out of the building to seek safety. Within minutes, the school was surrounded by dozens of police vehicles.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
960 The Ref

Thomas temporarily blocks Graham testimony in Georgia

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas on Monday temporarily blocked Sen. Lindsey Graham's testimony to a special grand jury investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in the state. Thomas' order is intended to prevent Fani Willis, Fulton...
GEORGIA STATE
960 The Ref

Oxford High School shooting: Teen gunman pleads guilty

The teen gunman who opened fire at Oxford High School in southeastern Michigan last year has pleaded guilty to all 24 charges he faced. Ethan Crumbley, 16, entered the guilty plea in court Monday morning, The Associated Press reported. Crumbley was facing one count of terrorism and four counts of...
MICHIGAN STATE
960 The Ref

Las Vegas at center of tight contests for Senate, governor

LAS VEGAS — (AP) — In a meeting hall just north of Las Vegas Boulevard, where casino-resorts tower like gleaming beacons of amusement, Ted Pappageorge laid out a darker, urgent call for action before next month's election. Pappageorge, leader of the heavily Latino casino workers' union, told the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
960 The Ref

Prison deaths mount in El Salvador's gang crackdown

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador — (AP) — Jesús Joya says his brother was “special” -- at 45, he was childlike, eager to please. He was as far from a gang member as anyone could be. And yet the last time he saw Henry, he was boarding a bus to prison.
960 The Ref

Harmony Montgomery's father arrested on murder charge

CONCORD, N.H. — (AP) — The father of Harmony Montgomery, a New Hampshire girl who disappeared in 2019 at age 5 but was not reported missing until late last year, has been arrested on a charge of second-degree murder, authorities said Monday. He is accused of repeatedly striking...
MANCHESTER, NH
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
14K+
Followers
87K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy