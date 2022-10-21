Read full article on original website
CNBC
Why New Jersey doesn't let people pump their own gas
New Jersey is the only state in the U.S. that doesn't allow customers to pump their own gas — anywhere. There's always an attendant on duty to pump gas for customers at these full-service stations. Oregon is the only other state besides New Jersey with a full-service law. However,...
CNET
State Stimulus Payments 2022: Which States Will Send Out Money in October
Californians should start receiving their "Middle Class Tax Refund" checks in October. Eligible Virginians can look for rebate checks by Halloween. To help residents weather the uncertain economy, many states are sending stimulus checks as large as $1,050 in the form of one-time tax rebates and refunds this year through the start of 2023.
iheart.com
Common Pennies Worth $200 Due To Tiny Error
You might want to think twice the next time you see a penny on the ground and decide to walk by it because it isn't heads up or you don't want to touch it. Some pennies are worth more than one cent... a lot more. While the most valuable ones tend to be older, there are plenty of newer coins that can go for well more than face value.
Thousands of Americans to get $250 in direct payments under $9million pot – do you qualify?
THOUSANDS of homeowners will be getting a $250 rebate check from a surplus in expected revenue from collecting sales taxes over the past two years. The rebate program will provide $9million in relief to homeowners of Schenectady County, New York next year. The $9million relief will be distributed to nearly...
Why Are There No REAL ID Appointments Available in NJ?
Why is it so hard to get a REAL ID appointment?Morristown Minute. A simple question from readers, so we did some research and searched for an answer – we found many, and they may upset you.
NME
Almost one million UK households cancel streaming subscriptions to cut costs, report says
Almost one million UK households have cancelled all their subscriptions to streaming services this year, according to reports. As reported by the Guardian, the total number of UK homes with at least one paid-for subscription has fallen by 937,000 between January and September. According to consumer behaviour insights company Kantar...
CNET
Is Your State Sending Out a Tax Rebate This Month?
California began mailing inflation relief checks of up to $1,050 to eligible taxpayers this month, and by Halloween, some 3.2 million Virginians should have received tax rebates of up to $500. They're just two of the states issuing income tax refunds to help people cope with ongoing inflation: Starting in...
CNET
Want to Save on Heating? Try This Small Home Upgrade
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Homeowners looking for an energy-efficient alternative to traditional furnaces in the winter (and air conditioners in the summer) might want to invest in a heat pump: a type of heating and cooling system that can help you save money while also minimizing your environmental footprint amid the climate crisis.
Newark officials crack down on owners of rundown buildings
NEWARK, N.J. -- Officials in Newark are taking steps to crack down on owners of rundown and abandoned buildings.The City Council passed new ordinances that will increase fees on abandoned, neglected or unsupervised properties.The city also voted to transfer 89 city-owned vacant or deteriorated properties to the Municipal Land Bank so they can be sold.
YouTube Premium subscribers just got a massive surprise price hike
Not limited to Canada, price increase coming to the US and other regions too. These days, YouTube's usually in the news for all the wrong reasons. The company's been experimenting with new ways to make some extra cash from free users, whether it's loading up to eleven unskippable ads before a single video or locking 4K playback behind a paywall. In both of those cases, those experiments have ended, potentially saving anyone unwilling to cough up $12 a month from a worse experience. Unfortunately, paying users in the US and Canada aren't so lucky, as a massive price hike for family plans is now in effect.
What Is REAL ID? The New Federal ID Requirement, Appointments Now Open
By federal law, people 18 years of age and older after May 2, 2023, will need a REAL ID or passport to fly within the U.S.Morristown Minute. Starting May 3, 2023, you must have a passport or REAL ID-compliant driver's license to fly within the U.S. (or use a passport or another form of federal identification).
New York court rulings signal trouble for New Jersey’s fresh attempt to regulate guns
New Jersey’s effort to establish firearm-free zones could be threatened by rulings against New York's new similar law. The post New York court rulings signal trouble for New Jersey’s fresh attempt to regulate guns appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
Clorox officially opens cat litter plant in West Virginia
MARTINSBURG, WV (WOWK)—Clorox held an opening ceremony for its new cat litter plant in Martinsburg on Friday. Elected officials like West Virginia Governor Jim Justice and U.S. Senators Shelley Morre Capito and Joe Manchin, along with Martinsburg city officials, attended the ceremony and breakfast at the new plant at Tabler Station. The breakfast was provided […]
CNET
YouTube Hikes Price of Family Plans
YouTube Premium's family plan is about to rise in cost. The service is now priced at $23 a month -- up $5 from the previous pricing of $18. You can see the new pricing on YouTube's sign up page. YouTube Premium is the video-streaming site's ad-free version, where users can...
Does it matter how many of us turnout to vote in New Jersey on Nov. 8? | Opinion
After most elections — like the one coming up on Nov. 8 — we hear teeth-gnashing about poor voter turnout in America. That is not without merit. According to the Pew Research Center, the U.S. ranks 30th out of 35 democracies, with 55% to 60% of our voting-age population actually voting. Now I wouldn’t be a good professor if I didn’t join the chorus; This is terrible! We must do better! Of course, voting matters! Please go vote on November 8th! Our democracy depends on it! Yada, yada, yada.
Workers, Employers will Pay Less in Temporary Disability, Family Leave Contributions in 2023
Collectively, roughly 4 million NJ workers will save about $223 million per program next year.Morristown Minute. Yesterday, NJDOL announced a reduction in worker and employer contribution rates to the state’s Temporary Disability & Family Leave Insurance programs for 2023. Collectively, roughly 4 million NJ workers will save about $223 million per program next year!
U.S. Budget Deficit Reduced by Half in Largest Drop Ever
The U.S. budget deficit saw its biggest drop in history declining to $1.38 trillion from $2.8 trillion.
