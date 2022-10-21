Not limited to Canada, price increase coming to the US and other regions too. These days, YouTube's usually in the news for all the wrong reasons. The company's been experimenting with new ways to make some extra cash from free users, whether it's loading up to eleven unskippable ads before a single video or locking 4K playback behind a paywall. In both of those cases, those experiments have ended, potentially saving anyone unwilling to cough up $12 a month from a worse experience. Unfortunately, paying users in the US and Canada aren't so lucky, as a massive price hike for family plans is now in effect.

3 DAYS AGO