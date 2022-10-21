ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Why New Jersey doesn't let people pump their own gas

New Jersey is the only state in the U.S. that doesn't allow customers to pump their own gas — anywhere. There's always an attendant on duty to pump gas for customers at these full-service stations. Oregon is the only other state besides New Jersey with a full-service law. However,...
NEW JERSEY STATE
CNET

State Stimulus Payments 2022: Which States Will Send Out Money in October

Californians should start receiving their "Middle Class Tax Refund" checks in October. Eligible Virginians can look for rebate checks by Halloween. To help residents weather the uncertain economy, many states are sending stimulus checks as large as $1,050 in the form of one-time tax rebates and refunds this year through the start of 2023.
CALIFORNIA STATE
iheart.com

Common Pennies Worth $200 Due To Tiny Error

You might want to think twice the next time you see a penny on the ground and decide to walk by it because it isn't heads up or you don't want to touch it. Some pennies are worth more than one cent... a lot more. While the most valuable ones tend to be older, there are plenty of newer coins that can go for well more than face value.
NME

Almost one million UK households cancel streaming subscriptions to cut costs, report says

Almost one million UK households have cancelled all their subscriptions to streaming services this year, according to reports. As reported by the Guardian, the total number of UK homes with at least one paid-for subscription has fallen by 937,000 between January and September. According to consumer behaviour insights company Kantar...
CNET

Is Your State Sending Out a Tax Rebate This Month?

California began mailing inflation relief checks of up to $1,050 to eligible taxpayers this month, and by Halloween, some 3.2 million Virginians should have received tax rebates of up to $500. They're just two of the states issuing income tax refunds to help people cope with ongoing inflation: Starting in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CNET

Want to Save on Heating? Try This Small Home Upgrade

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Homeowners looking for an energy-efficient alternative to traditional furnaces in the winter (and air conditioners in the summer) might want to invest in a heat pump: a type of heating and cooling system that can help you save money while also minimizing your environmental footprint amid the climate crisis.
CBS New York

Newark officials crack down on owners of rundown buildings

NEWARK, N.J. -- Officials in Newark are taking steps to crack down on owners of rundown and abandoned buildings.The City Council passed new ordinances that will increase fees on abandoned, neglected or unsupervised properties.The city also voted to transfer 89 city-owned vacant or deteriorated properties to the Municipal Land Bank so they can be sold.
NEWARK, NJ
Android Police

YouTube Premium subscribers just got a massive surprise price hike

Not limited to Canada, price increase coming to the US and other regions too. These days, YouTube's usually in the news for all the wrong reasons. The company's been experimenting with new ways to make some extra cash from free users, whether it's loading up to eleven unskippable ads before a single video or locking 4K playback behind a paywall. In both of those cases, those experiments have ended, potentially saving anyone unwilling to cough up $12 a month from a worse experience. Unfortunately, paying users in the US and Canada aren't so lucky, as a massive price hike for family plans is now in effect.
WOWK 13 News

Clorox officially opens cat litter plant in West Virginia

MARTINSBURG, WV (WOWK)—Clorox held an opening ceremony for its new cat litter plant in Martinsburg on Friday. Elected officials like West Virginia Governor Jim Justice and U.S. Senators Shelley Morre Capito and Joe Manchin, along with Martinsburg city officials, attended the ceremony and breakfast at the new plant at Tabler Station. The breakfast was provided […]
MARTINSBURG, WV
CNET

YouTube Hikes Price of Family Plans

YouTube Premium's family plan is about to rise in cost. The service is now priced at $23 a month -- up $5 from the previous pricing of $18. You can see the new pricing on YouTube's sign up page. YouTube Premium is the video-streaming site's ad-free version, where users can...
NJ.com

Does it matter how many of us turnout to vote in New Jersey on Nov. 8? | Opinion

After most elections — like the one coming up on Nov. 8 — we hear teeth-gnashing about poor voter turnout in America. That is not without merit. According to the Pew Research Center, the U.S. ranks 30th out of 35 democracies, with 55% to 60% of our voting-age population actually voting. Now I wouldn’t be a good professor if I didn’t join the chorus; This is terrible! We must do better! Of course, voting matters! Please go vote on November 8th! Our democracy depends on it! Yada, yada, yada.
GEORGIA STATE
Morristown Minute

Workers, Employers will Pay Less in Temporary Disability, Family Leave Contributions in 2023

Collectively, roughly 4 million NJ workers will save about $223 million per program next year.Morristown Minute. Yesterday, NJDOL announced a reduction in worker and employer contribution rates to the state’s Temporary Disability & Family Leave Insurance programs for 2023. Collectively, roughly 4 million NJ workers will save about $223 million per program next year!

Comments / 0

Community Policy