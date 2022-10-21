Read full article on original website
Related
Mississippi River grain elevator manager summarizes effects of low water levels
The manager of a grain cooperative on the Mississippi River says record low water levels have created an array of logistical challenges. “There is a real dislocation of where supplies are and where they need to get to.”. Roger Hugenberg oversees Ursa Farmers Cooperative, with locations along the river in...
Dry conditions advance MO harvest
The dry conditions across Missouri continues to push harvest progress. The USDA says Missouri soybean harvest is 59% complete, an increase of 21 points from the previous week. Missouri’s corn harvest increased slightly at 78% complete. Cotton harvest is at 55% complete. Rice harvest is near completion at 97%. More than half of the winter wheat is planted in the state. USDA says precipitation levels remain below normal for this time of the year. The top soil moisture is 49% short to adequate.
EPA approves E30 research for conventional vehicles in Nebraska
The EPA has approved the second phase of a research study in a Western Corn Belt state that could show E30 is safe and reliable for conventional vehicles. Jan TenBensel, Chairmen of the Nebraska Ethanol Board, says he expects that the results will be good news for drivers and producers. “We’re going to be able to really, really drive home higher ethanol blends, mid-level blends – E30 are a really good way to go to lower carbon, lower the cost at the pump and just be a darn good operation for Nebraska, our farmers and for America.”
54% of Indiana corn, 75% of soybeans harvested
Fifty-four percent of Indiana’s corn crop has been harvested. Fifty-nine percent of the crop is rated good to excellent, and 95 percent is mature. Soybean harvest is 75 percent complete. Sixty-five percent of the winter wheat crop is planted, and 24 percent is emerged. …
River system issues offer mixed marketings
Mississippi River backlogs have divided opportunities for farmers within the Corn Belt. Ag consultant Angie Setzer with Consus tells Brownfield basis levels have widened and are weaker than normal as low water levels along the river system have pressured grain markets. “You’re seeing a huge dichotomy kind of set up...
Open enrollment starts soon at 40 Square
The new director of a Minnesota healthcare cooperative says open enrollment is starting soon. Amanda Beavens tells Brownfield the goal of 40 Square is to bring quality, sustainable healthcare options and wellness information to Minnesota’s agriculture community. While open enrollment begins November 1st, she says new members can join at any time. And 40 Square is now offering members of Minnesota’s ag trade associations and co-ops access to healthcare plans as part of their membership benefits.
Wisconsin Farm Bureau awards Ag in Classroom grants
Eight Wisconsin schools are receiving Ag in the Classroom grants. A total of four thousand dollars in this round will support innovative core curricula initiatives that incorporate agriculture. Beth Schaefer is the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Ag in the Classroom coordinator. Schaefer says one of the unique programs funded by the...
Dry weather and a warm weekend helped Wisconsin farmers keep harvesting
A mostly dry week allowed Wisconsin’s farmers to keep on harvesting. USDA statistician Greg Busler says the week started cold but warmed up late in the week allowing farmers to make progress with crops. The soybean harvest is 76% finished statewide, about 8 days ahead of average. The potato...
Naig says yields are better than expected
Iowa Ag Secretary Mike Naig says he’s optimistic about this year’s corn and soybean crop despite widespread drought conditions. “We’ve definitely seen yield reductions because of that, but I have talked with a lot of folks that – even if they did see some yield reductions – are saying things like it’s better than expected,” Naig said. “We did have parts of the state that did see regular rain, and they are telling me about phenomenal yields.”
Tennessee harvest: soybean 61% and cotton 55% complete
Dry weather continues to lend its hand to advancing harvest across Tennessee. Corn harvest is 94% complete, running slightly ahead of the 5-year average. Soybean harvest is 61% complete with 96% dropping leaves. Cotton is rated 55% good to excellent with 51% of the crop harvested. Winter wheat is 46%...
Dry weather sparks harvest fires in MO
Persistent drought conditions and high winds are creating dangerous harvest conditions for Missouri farmers. Glasgow, Missouri farmer Robert Schmidt says there were several combine fires across the state over the weekend, including one near his farm. “The farmer was able to get out some of the crops from the 800 acres that burned. The fire put itself out with the help of the fire department containing it to a wetland area.” Schmidt tells Brownfield due to the persistent drought conditions he’s taking extra-precautions harvesting his final 200 acres of seed soybeans.
Grain dryer fires are often a new challenge for firefighters
Kevin Heeg discusses grain dryers during a firefighter training exercise. A Wisconsin farmer says grain dryer fires are often a new challenge for fire departments. Crop farmers Kevin Heeg had a grain dryer fire in December 2019. He tells Brownfield most firefighters don’t deal with farm equipment very often, and farmers must often advise firefighters on how to get grain out of the burning dryer, pointing out what doors to open and what to take apart to fight the fire.
Nebraska farmer says finding motivation to harvest is difficult amid drought, wildfires
A Southwest Nebraska farmer says this has been one of the most challenging harvests ever. “It’s a real tough go. It’s hard to get motivated to go out in the cold mornings to get anything done.”. Jan TenBensel tells Brownfield that yields are 80 percent below trend line,...
