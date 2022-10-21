The EPA has approved the second phase of a research study in a Western Corn Belt state that could show E30 is safe and reliable for conventional vehicles. Jan TenBensel, Chairmen of the Nebraska Ethanol Board, says he expects that the results will be good news for drivers and producers. “We’re going to be able to really, really drive home higher ethanol blends, mid-level blends – E30 are a really good way to go to lower carbon, lower the cost at the pump and just be a darn good operation for Nebraska, our farmers and for America.”

