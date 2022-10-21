Ensemble Stage presents the staged radio play "The Hitchcock Radio Hour." The "The Hitchcock Radio Hour" performances of The Shadow People and The Undead are this Friday and Saturday at 7 pm in the Hahn Auditorium in the historic Banner Elk School, 185 Azalea Circle in Banner Elk. Be a part of the "studio audience" and experience the spookiness of the stories and the sound effects and suspensful musical underscoring it all, performed live on stage as it was done in the 1945 radio broadcast. Tickets are $16 adults, $10 kids, and available by phone at 828-414-1844 or online at EnsembleStage.com.

4 HOURS AGO