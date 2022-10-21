Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Go Blue Ridge
The Hitchcock Radio Hour at Banner Elk School
Ensemble Stage presents the staged radio play "The Hitchcock Radio Hour." The "The Hitchcock Radio Hour" performances of The Shadow People and The Undead are this Friday and Saturday at 7 pm in the Hahn Auditorium in the historic Banner Elk School, 185 Azalea Circle in Banner Elk. Be a part of the "studio audience" and experience the spookiness of the stories and the sound effects and suspensful musical underscoring it all, performed live on stage as it was done in the 1945 radio broadcast. Tickets are $16 adults, $10 kids, and available by phone at 828-414-1844 or online at EnsembleStage.com.
iredellfreenews.com
West Iredell High School Class of 1982 celebrates 40th reunion
Members of the West Iredell High School Class of 1982 recently celebrated their 40th reunion. Thirty-seven alumni participated in the two-night event. On Friday, October 7, alumni and guests met at Applebee’s in Statesville to enjoy food and fellowship. On Saturday, October 8, alumni and guests enjoyed a meal...
Family remembers skydiver who died in pre-game Musket Bowl jump
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — The man who died after a skydiving accident in Jonesborough has been identified by his family. Richard Sheffield, the Elizabethton skydiver who died at the David Crockett Musket Bowl game Friday night, is survived by his wife Kim Sheffield, his twin sons Casey and Stacey and their families. Richard and Kim […]
wccbcharlotte.com
Cat Gives Birth To Kittens In Cockpit Of Jet At Hickory Aviation Museum
HICKORY, NC — Right now, the Hickory Aviation Museum has a few unexpected guests. A feral cat that typically roams the airport at the Aviation Museum had five kittens in the cockpit of a retired T-33 Shooting Star Jet. The museum staff hopes to socialize the kittens and adopt...
Go Blue Ridge
Fall at Grandfather Mountain Results in Fatality
At approximately 10 a.m. Sunday morning, an emergency call reporting a missing person was dispatched from Grandfather Mountain, the not-for-profit nature park run by the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation. The individual had last been seen at one of the park’s overlooks. After a search, rescue crews located a deceased...
Sheriff: Daycare worker accused of sharing obscene material at Burke County school
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — Burke County deputies are investigating an allegation about a daycare worker sharing obscene material at an elementary school. The Burke County sheriff told Channel 9′s Dave Faherty the case involves an after-school daycare worker at Salem Elementary School. He said his office first learned of the allegation back on Oct. 10.
Spectators witness the Carolina balloon festival
Hot Air Balloons were our earliest form of sustained human flight, going back to the 1700s.
lakenormanpublications.com
Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Oct. 17
Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell, Lincoln and Catawba counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Oct. 7-13: Arnie’s Tavern, 16500 Birkdale Commons Pkwy. – 99.5. Burger King, 16800 Caldwell Creek Drive – 98.5. Harvey’s, 13812 Cinnabar Place – 94.5. AC and Events Catering, 11943...
WBTV
2022 St. Jude Dream Dream Home winner announced!
MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) – The winner has been revealed!. Ben Houser of Vale, North Carolina, has won the brand new St. Jude Dream Home in Thursday night’s drawing!. It’s been nine months since ground was broken on the home on Arden Drive in Monroe. In July, 26,000...
Food Truck Friday: Fork in the Road
HAMPTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — In March 2021, Fork in the Road hit the road serving up a variety of options throughout the region. “We didn’t want to just specialize in one item so we do everything from fired catfish and burgers to hotdogs, nachos, BBQ pulled pork to fried desserts to a bunch of different […]
Kingsport Times-News
Boone dealing skillfully with adversity of winning
Friday’s Musket Bowl was yet another piece of evidence this Daniel Boone football team is different from all others in school history. And the latest information may have provided a smoking gun — or perhaps a smoking musket. The Trailblazers again showed they can thrive in terms of...
wvlt.tv
Skydiver dies during pre-game show for Musket Bowl in Jonesborough
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WVLT) - During a pre-game performance at David Crockett High School Friday night at around 6:30 p.m., a skydiver was injured and died, according to Washington County Schools Superintendent Jerry Boyd. The game was set to start at 7 p.m. between David Crockett and Daniel Boone for the...
wcyb.com
First meat pilot project in region to provide fresh beef to Food Country stores
VIRGINIA (WCYB) — The Appalachian Sustainable Development has partnered with Food Country to provide fresh, local beef to consumers across the state of Virginia. Consumers are interested in local beef, they want that product to be nutritious, delicious, and fresh. We had a partner in Lee County, so we approached our partners and our friends at Food Country to see if they'd be interested and they were," Sylvia Crum with Appalachian Sustainable Development said.
These old wives’ tales try to predict what kind of winter to expect
(WJHL) — Old Man Winter sure has it out for the Tri-Cities this season if brighter fall colors lead to more snow — but that’s just one of the many superstitious beliefs that aim to predict what to expect in the upcoming cold months. Known as old wives’ tales, these superstitions were passed down from […]
WBTV
Man dies after accidental fall at Grandfather Mountain, officials say
LINVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was killed at Grandfather Mountain on Sunday morning when he fell from a cliff, park officials said. According to the park, emergency personnel was dispatched around 10 a.m. for a report of a missing person. Officials said the person had last been seen at one of the park’s overlooks.
wcyb.com
Home destroyed in Marion fire
MARION, Va. (WCYB) — According to the Town of Marion, just before 7 a.m. Friday morning Marion Fire and EMS were dispatched to a structure fire on the 1800 block of Ashton Lane. When crews arrived they found a house completely engulfed in flames and called for assistance from...
Go Blue Ridge
Watauga Pioneers Update
Route to a controlling win over the division rival. 4A play while the Patriots drop to 5-4 overall, 2- two of six passes for 37 yards and one touchdown. pass, his first of the season. Greene also tacked on 113. rushing yards and a score. Senior running back Will Curtis...
Man dies after falling off Grandfather Mountain in Avery County, deputies say
LINVILLE, N.C. — A 53-year-old man has died after falling off Grandfather Mountain in North Carolina, according to the Avery County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said that around 10 a.m. Sunday, Todd Buckman, from New Hampshire, was reported missing after being seen on the mountain. The sheriff’s office said...
Police: Man found dead after fall at Grandfather Mountain overlook
LINVILLE, N.C. (WJHL) — A man has been found dead after an apparent accidental fall at Grandfather Mountain Park on Sunday, police say. According to the release, an emergency call reporting a missing person last seen at an overlook at Grandfather Mountain State Park came in around 10 a.m. on Sunday. After a search, rescue […]
Drop, cover, hold! Earthquakes rare in NC but still impactful
While you may not have felt them, the state has recorded more than a dozen earthquakes this year.
Comments / 0