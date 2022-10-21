ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Go Blue Ridge

The Hitchcock Radio Hour at Banner Elk School

Ensemble Stage presents the staged radio play "The Hitchcock Radio Hour." The "The Hitchcock Radio Hour" performances of The Shadow People and The Undead are this Friday and Saturday at 7 pm in the Hahn Auditorium in the historic Banner Elk School, 185 Azalea Circle in Banner Elk. Be a part of the "studio audience" and experience the spookiness of the stories and the sound effects and suspensful musical underscoring it all, performed live on stage as it was done in the 1945 radio broadcast. Tickets are $16 adults, $10 kids, and available by phone at 828-414-1844 or online at EnsembleStage.com.
iredellfreenews.com

West Iredell High School Class of 1982 celebrates 40th reunion

Members of the West Iredell High School Class of 1982 recently celebrated their 40th reunion. Thirty-seven alumni participated in the two-night event. On Friday, October 7, alumni and guests met at Applebee’s in Statesville to enjoy food and fellowship. On Saturday, October 8, alumni and guests enjoyed a meal...
STATESVILLE, NC
WJHL

Family remembers skydiver who died in pre-game Musket Bowl jump

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — The man who died after a skydiving accident in Jonesborough has been identified by his family. Richard Sheffield, the Elizabethton skydiver who died at the David Crockett Musket Bowl game Friday night, is survived by his wife Kim Sheffield, his twin sons Casey and Stacey and their families. Richard and Kim […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Go Blue Ridge

Fall at Grandfather Mountain Results in Fatality

At approximately 10 a.m. Sunday morning, an emergency call reporting a missing person was dispatched from Grandfather Mountain, the not-for-profit nature park run by the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation. The individual had last been seen at one of the park’s overlooks. After a search, rescue crews located a deceased...
AVERY COUNTY, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Oct. 17

Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell, Lincoln and Catawba counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Oct. 7-13: Arnie’s Tavern, 16500 Birkdale Commons Pkwy. – 99.5. Burger King, 16800 Caldwell Creek Drive – 98.5. Harvey’s, 13812 Cinnabar Place – 94.5. AC and Events Catering, 11943...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
WBTV

2022 St. Jude Dream Dream Home winner announced!

MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) – The winner has been revealed!. Ben Houser of Vale, North Carolina, has won the brand new St. Jude Dream Home in Thursday night’s drawing!. It’s been nine months since ground was broken on the home on Arden Drive in Monroe. In July, 26,000...
MONROE, NC
WJHL

Food Truck Friday: Fork in the Road

HAMPTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — In March 2021, Fork in the Road hit the road serving up a variety of options throughout the region. “We didn’t want to just specialize in one item so we do everything from fired catfish and burgers to hotdogs, nachos, BBQ pulled pork to fried desserts to a bunch of different […]
HAMPTON, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Boone dealing skillfully with adversity of winning

Friday’s Musket Bowl was yet another piece of evidence this Daniel Boone football team is different from all others in school history. And the latest information may have provided a smoking gun — or perhaps a smoking musket. The Trailblazers again showed they can thrive in terms of...
BOONE, NC
wvlt.tv

Skydiver dies during pre-game show for Musket Bowl in Jonesborough

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WVLT) - During a pre-game performance at David Crockett High School Friday night at around 6:30 p.m., a skydiver was injured and died, according to Washington County Schools Superintendent Jerry Boyd. The game was set to start at 7 p.m. between David Crockett and Daniel Boone for the...
JONESBOROUGH, TN
wcyb.com

First meat pilot project in region to provide fresh beef to Food Country stores

VIRGINIA (WCYB) — The Appalachian Sustainable Development has partnered with Food Country to provide fresh, local beef to consumers across the state of Virginia. Consumers are interested in local beef, they want that product to be nutritious, delicious, and fresh. We had a partner in Lee County, so we approached our partners and our friends at Food Country to see if they'd be interested and they were," Sylvia Crum with Appalachian Sustainable Development said.
VIRGINIA STATE
WBTV

Man dies after accidental fall at Grandfather Mountain, officials say

LINVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was killed at Grandfather Mountain on Sunday morning when he fell from a cliff, park officials said. According to the park, emergency personnel was dispatched around 10 a.m. for a report of a missing person. Officials said the person had last been seen at one of the park’s overlooks.
LINVILLE, NC
wcyb.com

Home destroyed in Marion fire

MARION, Va. (WCYB) — According to the Town of Marion, just before 7 a.m. Friday morning Marion Fire and EMS were dispatched to a structure fire on the 1800 block of Ashton Lane. When crews arrived they found a house completely engulfed in flames and called for assistance from...
MARION, VA
Go Blue Ridge

Watauga Pioneers Update

Route to a controlling win over the division rival. 4A play while the Patriots drop to 5-4 overall, 2- two of six passes for 37 yards and one touchdown. pass, his first of the season. Greene also tacked on 113. rushing yards and a score. Senior running back Will Curtis...
BOONE, NC
WJHL

Police: Man found dead after fall at Grandfather Mountain overlook

LINVILLE, N.C. (WJHL) — A man has been found dead after an apparent accidental fall at Grandfather Mountain Park on Sunday, police say. According to the release, an emergency call reporting a missing person last seen at an overlook at Grandfather Mountain State Park came in around 10 a.m. on Sunday. After a search, rescue […]
LINVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy