Marie Irene “Peewee” Whaley, 95, of Glen Carbon and formerly of Edwardsville and Granite City passed away at 11:56 a.m. on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at Meridian Village in Glen Carbon. She was born August 15, 1927 in Venice, Illinois, a daughter of the late Anthony and Alice (Siatta) Shambro. She married Edward Glennon Whaley on August 6, 1951 at St. Mark’s Catholic Church in Venice and he passed away October 23, 2020. She retired in 1986 from the Department of Defense after 35 years of dedicated service. She was a faithful member of Holy Family Catholic Church. She volunteered many years with several organizations including St. Elizabeth Hospital, Cahokia Mounds and for John Shimkus. She and her husband enjoyed many years of traveling the world and she enjoyed her days of cooking and spending time with her family. She is survived by five children and their spouses, Lynn and Paul Wuebbels of St. Louis, Mark and Lynne Whaley of Palm Springs, California, Michael and Jane Whaley of Branson, Missouri, George and Karen Whaley of Highland, Illinois and Joseph and Theresa Whaley of Edwardsville, Illinois; eleven grandchildren; four great grandchildren; a sister, Josie Johnisee of Glen Carbon; other extended family and friends. In addition to her beloved husband and parents, she was preceded in death by three sisters, Annie, Maggie and Rosie.

GLEN CARBON, IL ・ 6 HOURS AGO