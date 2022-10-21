Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missouri's Most Dangerous CitiesTerry MansfieldMissouri State
Laumeier Sculpture Park is a museum without walls on 105 acres in St. Louis, MissouriCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
The Union Station in St. Louis is a National Historic Landmark that was repurposed to serve a large metropolitan cityCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
American chess prodigy Hans Niemann files a lawsuit against the world chess championRickySaint Louis, MO
2 Cities in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensMissouri State
Marie Whaley
Marie Irene “Peewee” Whaley, 95, of Glen Carbon and formerly of Edwardsville and Granite City passed away at 11:56 a.m. on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at Meridian Village in Glen Carbon. She was born August 15, 1927 in Venice, Illinois, a daughter of the late Anthony and Alice (Siatta) Shambro. She married Edward Glennon Whaley on August 6, 1951 at St. Mark’s Catholic Church in Venice and he passed away October 23, 2020. She retired in 1986 from the Department of Defense after 35 years of dedicated service. She was a faithful member of Holy Family Catholic Church. She volunteered many years with several organizations including St. Elizabeth Hospital, Cahokia Mounds and for John Shimkus. She and her husband enjoyed many years of traveling the world and she enjoyed her days of cooking and spending time with her family. She is survived by five children and their spouses, Lynn and Paul Wuebbels of St. Louis, Mark and Lynne Whaley of Palm Springs, California, Michael and Jane Whaley of Branson, Missouri, George and Karen Whaley of Highland, Illinois and Joseph and Theresa Whaley of Edwardsville, Illinois; eleven grandchildren; four great grandchildren; a sister, Josie Johnisee of Glen Carbon; other extended family and friends. In addition to her beloved husband and parents, she was preceded in death by three sisters, Annie, Maggie and Rosie.
Lynette Murphy
Lynette Eunice Murphy, 91, passed away Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at Alton Memorial Hospital. Born July 22, 1931 in Collinsville, she was the daughter of Joe and Ella (Hauptman) Mestel. Lynette was owner and operator of Mestel-Murphy Orchard in Collinsville for many years. She enjoyed collecting stamps, reading crime and...
Ernest Goheen
He was born in Jerseyville on December 30, 1926, and was the son of the late Charles and Alice (Ashford) Goheen Sr. Snooks was a proud United States Army Veteran, serving our country honorably during World War II. He went on to work at Alton Box Board, where he ultimately...
PHOTOS: Roxana 68, Marquette 0 at Raich Field in Roxana
Brent Burklund reports the Roxana Shells ended the regular season with a home victory over the Marquette Catholic Explorers. Your browser does not support the audio element.
E-Cycling coming Nov. 4 & 5 to LCCC
Lewis and Clark Community College will host a community E-Waste drive in a couple of weeks. From 9am until noon both November 4 & 5, you can bring your electronic waste to the Tolle Lane parking lot across from the Lewis & Clark Godfrey Campus and dispose of it for free.
PHOTOS: Belleville Althoff 17, Alton 14 at Public School Stadium in Alton
Nick Darr reports the Alton Redbirds lost a close one to Belleville Althoff in their final football game of 2022. Your browser does not support the audio element. Nick Darr spoke with Alton head coach David Parker after the game. Your browser does not support the audio element.
Charges filed in death of 3-year-old
Charges have been filed in Macoupin County in connection with the death of a 3-year-old. 33-year-old Ashley N. Bottoms of Carlinville is charged with involuntary manslaughter and endangering the life of a child causing death. The child died last Thursday shortly after being brought to the Litchfield Fire Station. Police...
Tree planting volunteers needed Monday in Alton
It’s a chance to take advantage of the mild weather – by planting some trees. The National Great Rivers Research and Education Center needs volunteers to help on Monday, October 24 at two locations. They’ll be at Milton Park in Alton at nine Monday morning, then Russell Commons...
Report: SIU-E among best for vets
Southern Illinois University Edwardsville has again received national recognition via the Military Times’ Best for Vets: Colleges ranking. The recognition highlights the University’s commitment to connect the military and civilian world through its Office of Military and Veteran Services. In 2021, Military and Veteran Services opened the Military...
Shells & Oilers hit the road for round one of the IHSA playoffs
-0- Roxana & East Alton-Wood River are heading into the IHSA state football playoffs each with records of 6-and-3. The Roxana Shells will travel to Hillsboro for a Class 3A first round game Saturday at 1:30 pm. The EAWR Oilers hit the road for Coal City for a Class 4A game Saturday at 2 pm.
Bethalto Halloween Parade Tuesday night
The Halloween Parade in Bethalto will take place around sunset tomorrow night, October 25th. There is a new route this year, starting at Rose Lawn Cemetery at 6:30pm that night and traveling down Plegge Boulevard to City Hall. Rotary member Alan Winslow tells The Big Z there will be the...
Two vie for Jersey County Sheriff
The race for Jersey County Sheriff pits the incumbent against a veteran of other law enforcement organizations. Republican Mike Ringhausen has been sheriff since 2018 when he ousted Democrat John Wimmersberg. Ringhausen tells The Big Z what he would like to accomplish if re-elected. Your browser does not support the...
Mexican cuisine mecca
This restaurant is a hidden gem in southwestern Madison County that definitely deserves some love. I adore the authenticity of this Mexican cuisine mecca and I don’t know if the word is out about its awesomeness. The unassuming building sits directly along the side of the road and features a very small parking lot in front. There is also some room for parking on the sides of the building. The name of the establishment is displayed on the place, but there are no standalone signs near the road to identify it.
New fall tours nearly sold out
The head of the Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau says the new Fall Color and River Road History Tours have been wildly popular. Announced in late-August, all but the final weekend of tours have sold out. There are a limited number of tickets available for November 3 & 4.
Alton Police arrest St. Louis juveniles in stolen cars
A group of juveniles from St. Louis are in custody after a brief chase in Alton Friday morning. According to information from the Alton Police Department, a blue Hyundai passenger vehicle reported as stolen out of St. Louis was spotted by a License Plate Reader camera on US 67, coming from Godfrey Road, heading towards the city limits of Alton.
