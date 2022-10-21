ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
bitcoinist.com

OlympusDAO Hacker Returns $300,000 After Reportedly Being Paid A Bounty

OlympusDAO, a decentralized reserve currency protocol launched in May last year, was the target of a cyber attack that led to the siphoning of 30,000 OHM tokens valued at about $300,000. Blockchain security analytics firm PeckShield shared some information about the hack, saying there was an error in the protocol’s...
bitcoinist.com

Crypto Exchange FTX To Provide $6 Million After Users Lose Millions To Phishing Attack

FTX traders lost millions worth of cryptocurrencies in an API exploit that allegedly involved crypto trading platform 3Commas. According to information shared on Twitter by crypto journalist Colin Wu, on October 19, a user of the Bahamian exchange noticed that his account was behaving suspiciously, trading DMG tokens over 5,000 times.
thenewscrypto.com

DeFi Protocol Moola Market Exploited of $8.4 Million

The exploiter stole 243,000 CELO from Binance and used it in an attack. Users were cautioned against trading mTokens, Moola’s interest-bearing tokens. Millions of dollars were made off of yet another DeFi protocol. The non-custodial liquidity protocol on Celo, Moola Market, is the protocol at hazard this time around. Moola, like other DeFi protocols, lets its customers earn compound interest on deposits or take out over-collateralized loans, delegated loans, or flash loans.
u.today

417.3 Billion SHIB Shifted by Mysterious Wallet As Yesterday’s SHIB Burns Plunge

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Whale Abruptly Moves 3,388,119,787,804 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Massive Transaction

A high-net-worth crypto investor is suddenly moving a massive amount of meme asset Shiba Inu (SHIB) in a single transaction. According to new data from whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, the deep-pocketed investor abruptly shifted 3,388,119,787,804 SHIB worth about $34 million at time of writing from one unknown wallet to another.
Reuters

Flying car by California startup Alef attracts early Tesla investor

Oct 19 (Reuters) - The concept of a flying car is not new - inventors have been trying to add wings to wheeled motor vehicles for decades, with only limited success. Jim Dukhovny, founder of Alef Aeronautics, hopes to change that equation. His California-based firm has come up with a novel approach to moving terrestrial vehicles into the skies and has attracted at least one prominent venture capitalist.
CALIFORNIA STATE
u.today

Fidelity Extends Its Massive Crypto Hiring Push

Financial giant Fidelity intends to hire 100 more people for its cryptocurrency unit over the next six months, Bloomberg reports. The new hiring push sets the Boston-based financial giant apart from some cryptocurrency companies that recently started firing their workforce en masse due to declining cryptocurrency prices. Fidelity, which boasts...
zycrypto.com

$1 Billion Worth Of BTC Leaves Coinbase In A Day As Whales Aggressively Accumulate Bitcoin

Bitcoin remained steady this week, albeit more in the red as investors fretted over the ongoing global macroeconomic uncertainty. For the past month, the top cryptocurrency has remained range bound, bouncing between the $18,400 and $20,390 levels as the asset’s volatility got sapped. Aas of writing, Bitcoin was trading at $19,120, down 0.19% in the past 24 hours after plunging as low as $18,492 Wednesday.
bitcoinist.com

WHY PLONA TOKEN (PLON) IS PERFORMING BETTER THAN MAKER (MKR) AND CASPER NETWORK (CSPR)

Plona (PLON) is hitting the cryptocurrency space with a bang. It is beyond the regular crypto tokens encountered everywhere on the internet; instead, it is a token that offers real-time solutions and opportunities. This has made crypto analysts and enthusiasts compare it with top-performing tokens such as Casper Network (CSPR) and Maker (MKR).
bitcoinist.com

Why Bitcoin And NFTs Are Attracting The Super Wealthy In Hong Kong

Bitcoin and non-fungible tokens are among the hottest trends in the crypto space today, and those with the wherewithal don’t mind shelling out excessive amounts of dough to invest in them. On To Bitcoin…. Even when currently trading at a price that is 72% lower than its November 2021...
bitcoinist.com

Top 10 Crypto Websites For Rookies

We get it. The world of crypto investing can be overwhelming and daunting for a newcomer. After all, digital currencies are a fairly new technological advancement that only came around in 2009. Thankfully, there is a tonne of websites that cater for new traders and investors. However, like anything in...
cryptoglobe.com

Cardano ($ADA) Transactions Grew 75% MoM As It Became Third-Largest NFT Network

Transactions being made on the Cardano ($ADA) network have grown to hit 97,959 on October 19, a figure that represents a rise of roughly 75% month-on-month, according to data from the cryptocurrency’s blockchain. The figure was first shared by popular Cardano influencer ADA whale, who noted that the network’s...
bitcoinist.com

SHIB, BONE, And LEASH Payments Now Available For Amazon And Netflix

Most of the utilities of SHIB have manifested in the form of the meme coin being used as a form of payment. This was the case through the last year when even prominent merchants had begun to accept SHIB payments, in a bid to draw the large community to their products and services. This time around, another payment platform has added another layer to the wide array of things that the token can be used to purchase.

Comments / 0

Community Policy