bitcoinist.com
OlympusDAO Hacker Returns $300,000 After Reportedly Being Paid A Bounty
OlympusDAO, a decentralized reserve currency protocol launched in May last year, was the target of a cyber attack that led to the siphoning of 30,000 OHM tokens valued at about $300,000. Blockchain security analytics firm PeckShield shared some information about the hack, saying there was an error in the protocol’s...
bitcoinist.com
Crypto Exchange FTX To Provide $6 Million After Users Lose Millions To Phishing Attack
FTX traders lost millions worth of cryptocurrencies in an API exploit that allegedly involved crypto trading platform 3Commas. According to information shared on Twitter by crypto journalist Colin Wu, on October 19, a user of the Bahamian exchange noticed that his account was behaving suspiciously, trading DMG tokens over 5,000 times.
Binance, the world's biggest crypto exchange, was hacked, and around $100 million worth of Binance Coin was stolen, CEO says
Binance, the world's biggest crypto exchange, was hacked in an attack early Friday. Hackers attacked a bridge between blockchains, but the situation is now "contained," the CEO of Binance said. Around $100 million of Binance Coin was stolen, Bloomberg reported. In the latest round of cyberattacks, Binance, the world's largest...
CNBC
Binance is ‘narrowing down’ identity of hacker behind $570 million crypto attack, CEO says
After getting some tips from law enforcement, Binance is now “narrowing down” the hacker behind the attack, CEO Changpeng Zhao told CNBC Monday. Zhao said the BNB Chain was able to prevent around 80% to 90% of the targeted funds from being taken by the hacker. Cryptocurrency exchange...
thenewscrypto.com
DeFi Protocol Moola Market Exploited of $8.4 Million
The exploiter stole 243,000 CELO from Binance and used it in an attack. Users were cautioned against trading mTokens, Moola’s interest-bearing tokens. Millions of dollars were made off of yet another DeFi protocol. The non-custodial liquidity protocol on Celo, Moola Market, is the protocol at hazard this time around. Moola, like other DeFi protocols, lets its customers earn compound interest on deposits or take out over-collateralized loans, delegated loans, or flash loans.
PayPal Says Plan To Charge Customers $2,500 For Misinformation Was An 'Error'; Elon Musk, Former Executives Slam Company
Amid mounting criticism, PayPal dropped a new policy measure to penalize users for misinformation. PayPal is known to “censor or deplatform” organizations for their right-wing commentary, says the National Review. PayPal, Inc. PYPL was forced to withdraw a proposed policy change that would have deducted $2,500 from those...
u.today
417.3 Billion SHIB Shifted by Mysterious Wallet As Yesterday’s SHIB Burns Plunge
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Whale Abruptly Moves 3,388,119,787,804 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Massive Transaction
A high-net-worth crypto investor is suddenly moving a massive amount of meme asset Shiba Inu (SHIB) in a single transaction. According to new data from whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, the deep-pocketed investor abruptly shifted 3,388,119,787,804 SHIB worth about $34 million at time of writing from one unknown wallet to another.
Flying car by California startup Alef attracts early Tesla investor
Oct 19 (Reuters) - The concept of a flying car is not new - inventors have been trying to add wings to wheeled motor vehicles for decades, with only limited success. Jim Dukhovny, founder of Alef Aeronautics, hopes to change that equation. His California-based firm has come up with a novel approach to moving terrestrial vehicles into the skies and has attracted at least one prominent venture capitalist.
u.today
Fidelity Extends Its Massive Crypto Hiring Push
Financial giant Fidelity intends to hire 100 more people for its cryptocurrency unit over the next six months, Bloomberg reports. The new hiring push sets the Boston-based financial giant apart from some cryptocurrency companies that recently started firing their workforce en masse due to declining cryptocurrency prices. Fidelity, which boasts...
zycrypto.com
$1 Billion Worth Of BTC Leaves Coinbase In A Day As Whales Aggressively Accumulate Bitcoin
Bitcoin remained steady this week, albeit more in the red as investors fretted over the ongoing global macroeconomic uncertainty. For the past month, the top cryptocurrency has remained range bound, bouncing between the $18,400 and $20,390 levels as the asset’s volatility got sapped. Aas of writing, Bitcoin was trading at $19,120, down 0.19% in the past 24 hours after plunging as low as $18,492 Wednesday.
bitcoinist.com
How Warren Buffett Just Became More Heavily Invested In 'Rat Poison' Cryptocurrency
Known as the “Oracle of Omaha” and by other nicknames, legendary investor Warren Buffett is a man of many names. Buffett also gives out nicknames from time to time, including calling leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin BTC/USD “rat poison squared.”. Here's how Buffett might be more invested in cryptocurrency...
bitcoinist.com
bitcoinist.com
bitcoinist.com
Why Bitcoin And NFTs Are Attracting The Super Wealthy In Hong Kong
Bitcoin and non-fungible tokens are among the hottest trends in the crypto space today, and those with the wherewithal don’t mind shelling out excessive amounts of dough to invest in them. On To Bitcoin…. Even when currently trading at a price that is 72% lower than its November 2021...
bitcoinist.com
bitcoinist.com
Top 10 Crypto Websites For Rookies
We get it. The world of crypto investing can be overwhelming and daunting for a newcomer. After all, digital currencies are a fairly new technological advancement that only came around in 2009. Thankfully, there is a tonne of websites that cater for new traders and investors. However, like anything in...
cryptoglobe.com
Cardano ($ADA) Transactions Grew 75% MoM As It Became Third-Largest NFT Network
Transactions being made on the Cardano ($ADA) network have grown to hit 97,959 on October 19, a figure that represents a rise of roughly 75% month-on-month, according to data from the cryptocurrency’s blockchain. The figure was first shared by popular Cardano influencer ADA whale, who noted that the network’s...
bitcoinist.com
SHIB, BONE, And LEASH Payments Now Available For Amazon And Netflix
Most of the utilities of SHIB have manifested in the form of the meme coin being used as a form of payment. This was the case through the last year when even prominent merchants had begun to accept SHIB payments, in a bid to draw the large community to their products and services. This time around, another payment platform has added another layer to the wide array of things that the token can be used to purchase.
