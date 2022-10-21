ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamburg, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska

If you live in Nebraska and you like going out with your friends and family members from time to time, then keep on reading because below I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Several roads closed because of Nebraska wildfires

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska Department of Transportation is asking people to avoid roads impacted by the wildfires on Sunday. U.S. Highway 275 is closed in both directions between Nebraska Highway 15 and M Road near Wisner because of the fires. U.S. Highway 136 is closed in both...
NEBRASKA STATE
kmaland.com

Kennedy Haley, 17, Emerson, IA

Location: Charles E. & Florence M. Lakin Community Center - Malvern, IA. Visitation Location: Charles E. & Florence M. Lakin Community Center - Malvern, IA. Visitation Day and Date: Tuesday, October 25, 2022. Visitation Start: 4:00 p.m. Visitation End: 7:00 p.m. Memorials: Kennedy Haley Memorial Fund has been established at...
EMERSON, IA
kjan.com

Multiple crews battle field fires in western Iowa, Sunday afternoon

(Harrison and Montgomery Counties) – Multiple agencies battle field fires in western Iowa, Sunday afternoon. The flames were spread quickly by strong winds, and resulted in the voluntary evacuation of some residents, especially in Montgomery County, where a fire quickly went out of control and spread some three-to four miles before being brought under control at around 8:30-p.m.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IA
kmaland.com

Sundays With Mike: 35 years and counting

(Shenandoah) – October 19, 1987 was a pretty inauspicious day to start a career. History buffs call it Black Monday – the day of a worldwide stock market crash. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 508 points, or 22.6%, making it the largest one-day drop by percentage in the index’s history. Moreover, 23 world markets experienced a sharp decline, setting off fears of a global depression not experienced since 1929.
SHENANDOAH, IA
kmaland.com

Mary Ann Berning, 88 of Shenandoah, Iowa

Visitation Location:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home in Shenandoah. Visitation Start:5:00 p.m. Visitation End:6:30 p.m. Rosary at 6:30 p.m. Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah. Burial:Rose Hill Cemetery in Shenandoah. Notes:. Mary passed away on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at the Homestead Assisted Living in Shenandoah, Iowa. Remembrances and condolences may be shared...
SHENANDOAH, IA
klkntv.com

JBS and Tyson buy smartwatches to keep tabs on employees at work

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — JBS and Tyson, two of America’s largest meat companies, have invested in smartwatches for employees to wear while at work. These watches will be used by managers to monitor employee movements. Mentore, the company behind the technology, said using the app will improve productivity...
OMAHA, NE
kmaland.com

Terry Rutherford, 79, of Atlantic, Iowa

Visitation Day and Date: Tuesday, October 25, 2022. Terry Rutherford, 79, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Friday, October 21, 2022, at the Heritage House. Terry is survived by his wife, Rita. Burial, with military honors, will be held at a later date at the Iowa Veteran’s Cemetery. Roland Funeral Service...
ATLANTIC, IA
iheart.com

Midlands Winter Forecast Shows Colder Cycle

The new, long-range Winter Outlook has eastern and northeast Nebraska, including the Omaha/Council Bluffs area, moving to below-normal temperatures. And you can place the blame on "La Nina;" "Further south, couple areas, it's gonna bring some warming there, but for us in the north, they're gonna see that cooler outlook...
OMAHA, NE
northwestmoinfo.com

Guilford Man Seriously Injured in Accident Near Maryville

NODAWAY COUNTY, MO – A Guilford man was flown to the hospital following an accident in Nodaway County overnight. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash occurred as 36-year old David Morriss of Guilford was westbound on US 136, just East of Maryville when he struck the rear of a vehicle driven by 20-year old Grace Schroeder of Liberty. Morriss’ vehicle travelled off the roadway, struck a fence, became airborne and struck a tree.
NODAWAY COUNTY, MO
WOWT

Nebraska community steps up to help family with harvest

If you're in downtown Omaha and drive up Farnam Street this weekend, you'll notice something is missing in the midtown skyline. A man from rural Cass County was arrested for operating a marijuana grow operation. 6 News On Your Side: MCC teaching high schoolers about manufacturing. Updated: 10 hours ago.
OMAHA, NE
kmaland.com

College Soccer (10/23): Drake, Omaha, Northwest women grab wins

(KMAland) -- The Omaha, Drake and Northwest Missouri State women's soccer teams were winners on Sunday. Check out the full regional scoreboard below. WOMEN'S REGIONAL SOCCER SCOREBOARD (10/23) Penn State 1 Iowa 1. Wisconsin 4 Nebraska 1. Northern Iowa 0 Belmont 0. Xavier 2 Creighton 1. Omaha 1 Oral Roberts...
MARYVILLE, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy