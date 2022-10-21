Read full article on original website
klkntv.com
Several roads closed because of Nebraska wildfires
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska Department of Transportation is asking people to avoid roads impacted by the wildfires on Sunday. U.S. Highway 275 is closed in both directions between Nebraska Highway 15 and M Road near Wisner because of the fires. U.S. Highway 136 is closed in both...
KETV.com
Wind-swept wildfires force evacuations across Eastern Nebraska, Western Iowa
LINCOLN, Neb. — Ferocious winds turned small fires into large ones across Eastern Nebraska and Western Iowa Sunday, damaging homes and pushing hundreds of volunteer and professional firefighters to their limits. Farmers and law enforcement took stands along county roads and in farm fields parched by weeks of little...
kmaland.com
Kennedy Haley, 17, Emerson, IA
Location: Charles E. & Florence M. Lakin Community Center - Malvern, IA. Visitation Location: Charles E. & Florence M. Lakin Community Center - Malvern, IA. Visitation Day and Date: Tuesday, October 25, 2022. Visitation Start: 4:00 p.m. Visitation End: 7:00 p.m. Memorials: Kennedy Haley Memorial Fund has been established at...
kjan.com
Multiple crews battle field fires in western Iowa, Sunday afternoon
(Harrison and Montgomery Counties) – Multiple agencies battle field fires in western Iowa, Sunday afternoon. The flames were spread quickly by strong winds, and resulted in the voluntary evacuation of some residents, especially in Montgomery County, where a fire quickly went out of control and spread some three-to four miles before being brought under control at around 8:30-p.m.
kmaland.com
Sundays With Mike: 35 years and counting
(Shenandoah) – October 19, 1987 was a pretty inauspicious day to start a career. History buffs call it Black Monday – the day of a worldwide stock market crash. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 508 points, or 22.6%, making it the largest one-day drop by percentage in the index’s history. Moreover, 23 world markets experienced a sharp decline, setting off fears of a global depression not experienced since 1929.
WOWT
Evacuations prompted due to field fire near border of Mills and Montgomery Counties in Iowa
MILLS COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - UPDATE: As of 7:25pm Montgomery Emergency Management says the fire is contained but still urges everyone to stay away from the evacuation zone as emergency crews are still on the scene. A field fire near the border of Mills and Montgomery Counties has prompted evacuations.
kmaland.com
Mary Ann Berning, 88 of Shenandoah, Iowa
Visitation Location:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home in Shenandoah. Visitation Start:5:00 p.m. Visitation End:6:30 p.m. Rosary at 6:30 p.m. Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah. Burial:Rose Hill Cemetery in Shenandoah. Notes:. Mary passed away on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at the Homestead Assisted Living in Shenandoah, Iowa. Remembrances and condolences may be shared...
Sunday evening field fire in Montgomery and Mills Counties contained
A field fire on the border of Mills and Montgomery Counties in southwest Iowa led to a voluntary evacuation order on Sunday night.
klin.com
UPDATE: Evacuations Ordered in SW Lincoln and Lancaster County Due to Vegetation Fire
Lancaster County Emergency Management Agency: -EMERGENCY MESSAGE If you are between 54th and 38th Firth to Olive Creek, please Evacuate now to the north and east. Nebraska State Patrol: Troopers are assisting emergency management with evacuations of some areas in southern Lancaster County and northern Gage County due to a large fire.
klkntv.com
JBS and Tyson buy smartwatches to keep tabs on employees at work
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — JBS and Tyson, two of America’s largest meat companies, have invested in smartwatches for employees to wear while at work. These watches will be used by managers to monitor employee movements. Mentore, the company behind the technology, said using the app will improve productivity...
kmaland.com
Terry Rutherford, 79, of Atlantic, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date: Tuesday, October 25, 2022. Terry Rutherford, 79, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Friday, October 21, 2022, at the Heritage House. Terry is survived by his wife, Rita. Burial, with military honors, will be held at a later date at the Iowa Veteran’s Cemetery. Roland Funeral Service...
iheart.com
Midlands Winter Forecast Shows Colder Cycle
The new, long-range Winter Outlook has eastern and northeast Nebraska, including the Omaha/Council Bluffs area, moving to below-normal temperatures. And you can place the blame on "La Nina;" "Further south, couple areas, it's gonna bring some warming there, but for us in the north, they're gonna see that cooler outlook...
northwestmoinfo.com
Guilford Man Seriously Injured in Accident Near Maryville
NODAWAY COUNTY, MO – A Guilford man was flown to the hospital following an accident in Nodaway County overnight. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash occurred as 36-year old David Morriss of Guilford was westbound on US 136, just East of Maryville when he struck the rear of a vehicle driven by 20-year old Grace Schroeder of Liberty. Morriss’ vehicle travelled off the roadway, struck a fence, became airborne and struck a tree.
WOWT
Nebraska community steps up to help family with harvest
If you're in downtown Omaha and drive up Farnam Street this weekend, you'll notice something is missing in the midtown skyline. A man from rural Cass County was arrested for operating a marijuana grow operation. 6 News On Your Side: MCC teaching high schoolers about manufacturing. Updated: 10 hours ago.
kmaland.com
Charles Lee Fisher, 84 of Council Bluffs, Iowa formerly of Clinton, Missouri
Visitation Location:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, IA. Visitation Start:5:00 p.m. Memorials:St. Croix Hospice or Harmony Court in Council Bluffs, IA. Cemetery:Martin Chapel Cemetery, Pacific Junction, IA. Notes: www.petersonmortuaryinc.com.
kmaland.com
Iowa Class 2A State 1st Round (10/21): Clarinda, Greene County among teams moving on
(KMAland) -- Clarinda and Greene County were among the teams that moved on in Class 2A postseason action on Friday. Find the complete recap from another Clarinda win at KMA’s Local Sports News Page. Other Class 2A State First Round. No. 1 Central Lyon/George-Little Rock 57 Iowa Falls-Alden 0.
This Nebraska Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State
Here's where you can find it.
kmaland.com
Richard "Rick" Snyder, age 52, of Treynor, Iowa
Visitation Location:Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will direct memorials. Funeral Home:Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home & Crematory.
kmaland.com
College Soccer (10/23): Drake, Omaha, Northwest women grab wins
(KMAland) -- The Omaha, Drake and Northwest Missouri State women's soccer teams were winners on Sunday. Check out the full regional scoreboard below. WOMEN'S REGIONAL SOCCER SCOREBOARD (10/23) Penn State 1 Iowa 1. Wisconsin 4 Nebraska 1. Northern Iowa 0 Belmont 0. Xavier 2 Creighton 1. Omaha 1 Oral Roberts...
