Citrus County Chronicle
New government plans necessary in advance of hurricanes
Surprise, surprise, Florida experiences another very destructive hurricane. From Wikipedia “More storms hit Florida than any other U.S. state, and since 1851 only 18 hurricane seasons passed without a known storm impacting the state.”. My question is: are state and local governments going to set on their hands and...
Fire-stricken rural New Mexico warily eyes insurance fight
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Manuel and Marcy Silva combed through the charred rubble that used to be their home, searching for any salvageable bits in the wake of the largest wildfire in New Mexico history. Manuel found two of his high school wrestling medals. Gone was the bedroom furniture...
CRMS sixth grade student wins statewide poster contest
Crystal River Middle School sixth-grader Hailey Ross recently won the statewide art poster contest for 2022 Florida Missing Children’s Day sponsored by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. Her artwork helped create the 2022 Florida Missing Children’s Day Billboard to be displayed around the state.
Day care workers charged, accused of scaring tots with mask
HAMILTON, Miss. (AP) — Four people linked to viral video footage of Mississippi day care employees using a scary mask to frighten young children are facing charges of felony child abuse, and a fifth person faces two misdemeanor counts, authorities say. The daycare’s owner, Sheila Sanders, is not facing...
