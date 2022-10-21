‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Sneak Peek: Lace Tries to Get Rodney Back After Date With Eliza (VIDEO)

Thank goodness Olivia Cooke didn’t take the original note that her character should come across as a medieval woman for Trump. When the British actor took over the role as Alicent Hightower in HBO’s House of the Dragon, she focused on how she’s coming from “a place of undying love and protection for her children.” Here, the actress reflects on her first season of the drama and how folks shouldn’t assume she’s a straight-up bad woman. DEADLINE It was a bummer not to see you in the finale. But I guess Alicent did her damage in episode 9? OLIVIA COOKE She did,...

17 MINUTES AGO