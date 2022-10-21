Read full article on original website
The Noonification: The Murder in A 22 (10/22/2022)
How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here. WhatsApp Lets You Ghost Your Group Chats Silently. By...
If You Downloaded These…Hackers Have Your Passwords
Meta is warning that one million Facebook users may have had their account information stolen. Apps from Google or Apple stores are behind this breach. It isn't the first time. In fact, Meta, the company behind Facebook, now says they've identified 400 scammy apps designed to steal user's account info just this year alone.
These 10 iPhone apps are actually adware, so delete them now
We often write about malicious Android apps on Google’s Play Store, but Apple’s App Store is typically more secure. Of course, that doesn’t mean that it’s impenetrable, as we’ve noted in the past. Dangerous apps do occasionally sneak through Apple’s app review process, and HUMAN’s Satori Threat Intelligence & Research team discovered ten such apps this month. Delete them ASAP if you’ve downloaded any iPhone apps on this list.
Billions of Google and Gmail users warned to check their accounts over hacking threat
GOOGLE is warning users to check their accounts or you risk being hacked. If you've got a Google account – including Gmail or Google Drive – then you could be putting yourself in unnecessary danger. Google has issued five tips to users to help them protect themselves. "We...
The Main Challenge is to Start Writing: Interview with Noonies Nominee Maksym Mostovyi
I’m Maksym Mostovyi and I’m the Front end engineer at Rain I am glad to announce that I have been nominated for the 2022 Noonies Award. A huge thanks to the HackerNoon community and staff for considering me worthy of this opportunity. I’ve been nominated in the following categories and if you like my writing, please do check out these award pages and vote for me:
How to use Core Web Vitals & Google Pagespeed Insights to Improve Your Website
In my job I work on SEO and that means having a good website. With tools like Pagespeed Insights and the Core Web Vitals it’s possible to measure if your website is “good”. But how does that reflect on SEO? And more importantly; what do these metrics mean and how to use them to improve your website.
Exploring Python Features Available in Anypoint Studio
Anypoint Studio is a powerful IDE powered by Mulesoft that makes integration development a breeze! Python's power can accelerate development when added to it✨. Our goal in this blog is to install Python and then play around with it. Python installation in Anypoint Studio. Setting up a Python project. Developing...
How are Cross-Chain Bridges Hacked?
A cross-chain bridge is a technology that allows communication between two separate blockchain networks, such as transferring and swapping assets, calling functions in contracts from other blockchains, and more. Bridges, in other words, enable users to transfer assets from one network to another. For example, if you have Bitcoin and want to spend it like Ethereum, you can do so via the bridge.
I’m a business blogger – here are three easy side hustles that will make you big money
A BUSINESS blogger is breaking down the easiest way to make fast cash on social media. Reddit user, Sunnycee, explained that websites like Instagram, Amazon, and Substack have particular niches that can allow you to make thousands of dollars within days. "I've put together 3 side hustles that you can...
What Are the Challenges of Learning New JavaScript Frameworks? | GrapeCity JavaScript
Developers face many challenges during development, but sometimes the most crucial challenge arises before we begin developing. Some projects require us to learn a new framework — or even choose a new framework to learn. To ensure the success of our projects, we must assess new frameworks for their...
Urgent warning for Android and iPhone users as Facebook finds 400 malicious apps that can steal your logins
META, formerly Facebook, released a warning today about hundreds of malicious apps that can affect the privacy of iPhone and Android users. Meta released the statement in a blog post and revealed 400 dangerous apps that users should avoid. Meta wrote: "Our security researchers have found more than 400 malicious...
Setting Up WooCommerce on Your WordPress Site
WooCommerce is required if you want to create an excellent e-commerce website on WordPress. It is an open-source, completely customizable e-commerce platform that allows you to create fully functional online stores. What is WordPress WooCommerce?. In a nutshell, WooCommerce is a WordPress plugin that seamlessly integrates commerce with your website's...
What Happened This Week in Crypto Gaming and NFTs
Web3 gaming and NFTs can be a hard space to navigate. So much is happening every day that your brain goes: "Yeesh." But don't worry - we compiled the most important stories of the week, so we can save you time while you enjoy your Sunday coffee. Here you...
How Retailers Can Leverage Personalization to Drive Customer Centricity in the Metaverse Era
The retail industry is undergoing a major paradigm shift. Retailers are now looking at how they can leverage personalization to drive customer centricity in the metaverse era, as they are faced with mounting pressure to evolve and keep up with the ever-changing customer expectations. Retailers have always been in the...
30 Days DSA Interview Preparation Plan
Sort an array of 0’s 1’s 2’s without using extra space or sorting Algo. Find the duplicate in an array of N+1 integers. Inversion of Array (Using Merge Sort) Majority Element (>N/2 times) Majority Element (>N/3 times) Grid Unique Paths. Reverse Pairs (Leetcode) Go through Puzzles from...
bitcoinist.com
Nansen Enables Direct Messaging Between Crypto Wallets With This Web3 App
On-chain analytics firm Nansen launched an extended version of their Web3 app, Connect, to everyone with a crypto wallet. The new version of the Web3 app follows a close beta phase launched in June 2022, according to a press release shared with Bitcoinist. In crypto, investors can gain an edge...
An Overview of OAuth Fundamentals and Flows
OAuth2.0 is an open-standard authorization system that was published in 2010, with corporations like Google and Twitter quickly adopting it. It defines how various services may securely access data assets (through authentication) without revealing any credentials. This is sometimes referred to as delegated authorization. This helps with coarse-grained authorization by providing for limited and regulated access to certain APIs while creating apps.
Winn.AI: When Alexa and SalesForce Had a Baby
The inconvenience of salespeople’s approach to data capturing and CRM integration has long existed. And for decades, the traditional sales cycle and process model has been the norm that reps and leaders simply have to navigate through. But as B2B industries become more competitive in the digital age, the need to overhaul obsolete, manual practices has never been this urgent.
Java Program to Check for Right Angled Triangle
A right-angled triangle is a triangle with one of its interior angles equal to 90 degrees or any one angle is a right angle. There are several properties of a right-angled triangle; one of them is that the square of the hypotenuse is equal to the sum of the square of the perpendicular and base of a triangle. This is called the Pythagoras Theorem.
How A Vacuum Tube Can Be Used as A Radio Amplifier
The Radio Amateur's Hand Book, by A. Frederick Collins is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here: [LINK TO TABLE OF LINK]. Chapter IX: Vacuum Tube Amplifier Receiving Sets. IX. VACUUM TUBE AMPLIFIER RECEIVING SETS. The reason a vacuum...
