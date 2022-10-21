Williamsport, Pa. — Lycoming College opened the doors Friday night for the newly constructed $8.5 million Trachte Music Center. This new building is named after the Kent Trachte, president of Lycoming College, and his wife Sharon, a retired French professor. During Friday’s dedication, Trachte said he and his wife were “humbled and overwhelmed” by the honor of having the building bear their name. ...

WILLIAMSPORT, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO