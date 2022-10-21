ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewisburg, PA

NorthcentralPA.com

Lycoming College shows off major music department investment

Williamsport, Pa. — Lycoming College opened the doors Friday night for the newly constructed $8.5 million Trachte Music Center. This new building is named after the Kent Trachte, president of Lycoming College, and his wife Sharon, a retired French professor. During Friday’s dedication, Trachte said he and his wife were “humbled and overwhelmed” by the honor of having the building bear their name. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WTAJ

Centre, Clearfield Co. seniors guaranteed university acceptance, here’s why

LOCK HAVEN, Pa (WTAJ) — All Centre County public high schools, along with multiple Clearfield and Cambria county schools have made an admission agreement with the Commonwealth University of Pennsylvania. Under the terms of the agreement, high school students at Bald Eagle, Bellefonte, Clearfield, Clearfield Alliance Christian, Curwensville, DuBois Area, Glendale, Penns Valley, Philipsburg-Osceola and […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State Homecoming annual parade prepares students for White Out game

On Friday, Penn State Homecoming held its annual homecoming parade to celebrate the Penn State community while following the theme “One Community, Forever a Home.”. Maryrose Finn, the Penn State Homecoming media relations captain, said homecoming is about celebrating all of the members of the Penn State community. “Homecoming...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
echo-pilot.com

Former Penn State linebacker Bani Gbadyu dies after recent cancer diagnosis

Former Penn State linebacker Bani Gbadyu died early Saturday morning from complications related to pancreatic cancer. Close friends confirmed the news, saying his wife, Molly, and immediate family were by his side at Hershey Medical Center. They expect funeral and celebration of life services to be announced shortly in the Lebanon, Pa. area.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Newswatch 16

Students rock their education in Danville

DANVILLE, Pa. — Danville Primary School's cafeteria turned into a rock concert as students and teachers celebrated Rock Your School Day!. Rock Your School Day is celebrated nationwide. "What it does is it gets children really involved in learning and brings some fun to the school day," said Amy...
DANVILLE, PA
Times Leader

Scranton Prep runs away from Valley West

SCRANTON – Winless Wyoming Valley West slowed down title-contending Scranton Prep for more than a half of their non-league football game Saturday afternoon. Three touchdowns in rapid succession in the third quarter, however, broke the game open and gave the Cavaliers their fifth straight victory. Louis Paris, Quenten Palermo...
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Hometown Hero game in Schuylkill County

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — The Schuylkill County Special Olympics flag football team went head to head against Pennsylvania State Troopers on the field at Penn State Schuylkill. "Every athlete is different in such a great way. Everybody brings something different to the table. They play hard, and they bring...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

WATCH: Fan Tackled by Photographer on Field

It was a hard hitting performance by Penn State in front of a highly energized crowd in their annual White Out game. So much so that a photographer had to make a great tackle on a highly energetic fan who ran on the field. The incident occurred late in the...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Newswatch 16

A life-saving donation in Danville

DANVILLE, Pa. — Brian Witmer and Danny Gable of the Danville area have been friends for about 20 years. Witmer is a former fire chief and Danville borough council president and has been dealing with cirrhosis of the liver for nearly a decade. About a year and a half...
DANVILLE, PA
WOLF

Penn State student with local ties found dead Sunday morning

(WOLF) — State College Police and the Centre County coroner's office are investigating the death of a 21-year-old Junior at Penn State. According to FOX56's sister station, WJAC, authorities with Penn State University say 21-year-old Ryan O'Malley died this past weekend from what investigators described as "excessive drinking off campus."
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Howard Fire Company hosts 12th annual Punkin’ Chunkin’ Festival

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — It’s a bird, it’s a plane…. it’s a pumpkin? That’s right, a Punkin’ Chunkin’ event took place at Bald Eagle State Park on Saturday to benefit the Howard Fire Company. From 10 a.m to 5 p.m., folks were able to attend the 12th annual festival, which the Howard Fire Company […]
WTAJ

PSU student charged with racking up $5k in fraud, police say

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Penn State student was hit with felony charges after police said he racked up thousands of dollars in credit fraud. Zengyan Lai, 21, of State College made purchases totaling $5,117.84 on a woman’s debit and credit card. He verified the purchases by using the photo on her license that he […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Newswatch 16

16 To The Rescue: Duke

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Pa. — Duke doesn't let it show, but just a few months ago, he was not in a good place. Now that the 3-year-old husky mix is living at Animal Resource Center near Bloomsburg, he is happier than ever, and rescue workers truly believe he feels grateful for his second chance.
BLOOMSBURG, PA

