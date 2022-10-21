Read full article on original website
Lycoming College shows off major music department investment
Williamsport, Pa. — Lycoming College opened the doors Friday night for the newly constructed $8.5 million Trachte Music Center. This new building is named after the Kent Trachte, president of Lycoming College, and his wife Sharon, a retired French professor. During Friday’s dedication, Trachte said he and his wife were “humbled and overwhelmed” by the honor of having the building bear their name. ...
A White Out at the Garden
HUNLOCK CREEK — Penn State football fans filled part of the Garden Drive-In on Saturday evening to watch their team go up against Minnes
Centre, Clearfield Co. seniors guaranteed university acceptance, here’s why
LOCK HAVEN, Pa (WTAJ) — All Centre County public high schools, along with multiple Clearfield and Cambria county schools have made an admission agreement with the Commonwealth University of Pennsylvania. Under the terms of the agreement, high school students at Bald Eagle, Bellefonte, Clearfield, Clearfield Alliance Christian, Curwensville, DuBois Area, Glendale, Penns Valley, Philipsburg-Osceola and […]
Digital Collegian
Penn State Homecoming annual parade prepares students for White Out game
On Friday, Penn State Homecoming held its annual homecoming parade to celebrate the Penn State community while following the theme “One Community, Forever a Home.”. Maryrose Finn, the Penn State Homecoming media relations captain, said homecoming is about celebrating all of the members of the Penn State community. “Homecoming...
echo-pilot.com
Former Penn State linebacker Bani Gbadyu dies after recent cancer diagnosis
Former Penn State linebacker Bani Gbadyu died early Saturday morning from complications related to pancreatic cancer. Close friends confirmed the news, saying his wife, Molly, and immediate family were by his side at Hershey Medical Center. They expect funeral and celebration of life services to be announced shortly in the Lebanon, Pa. area.
Students rock their education in Danville
DANVILLE, Pa. — Danville Primary School's cafeteria turned into a rock concert as students and teachers celebrated Rock Your School Day!. Rock Your School Day is celebrated nationwide. "What it does is it gets children really involved in learning and brings some fun to the school day," said Amy...
Scranton Prep runs away from Valley West
SCRANTON – Winless Wyoming Valley West slowed down title-contending Scranton Prep for more than a half of their non-league football game Saturday afternoon. Three touchdowns in rapid succession in the third quarter, however, broke the game open and gave the Cavaliers their fifth straight victory. Louis Paris, Quenten Palermo...
Hometown Hero game in Schuylkill County
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — The Schuylkill County Special Olympics flag football team went head to head against Pennsylvania State Troopers on the field at Penn State Schuylkill. "Every athlete is different in such a great way. Everybody brings something different to the table. They play hard, and they bring...
‘We’re at a dead end.’ UAJA moves to take legal action against State College over payments
The borough has been paying UAJA according to an old agreement rather than based on UAJA’s new rate determination.
nittanysportsnow.com
WATCH: Fan Tackled by Photographer on Field
It was a hard hitting performance by Penn State in front of a highly energized crowd in their annual White Out game. So much so that a photographer had to make a great tackle on a highly energetic fan who ran on the field. The incident occurred late in the...
A life-saving donation in Danville
DANVILLE, Pa. — Brian Witmer and Danny Gable of the Danville area have been friends for about 20 years. Witmer is a former fire chief and Danville borough council president and has been dealing with cirrhosis of the liver for nearly a decade. About a year and a half...
Watch Penn State’s synchronized cellphone light show ahead of Whiteout game against Minnesota
Penn State introduced a new feature to its Whiteout festivities prior to the game against Minnesota with a light show that made use of the 100,000-plus cell phones at Beaver Stadium. Through synchronized lighting, Penn State tried to create a new visual with the energy already high at Beaver Stadium.
WOLF
Penn State student with local ties found dead Sunday morning
(WOLF) — State College Police and the Centre County coroner's office are investigating the death of a 21-year-old Junior at Penn State. According to FOX56's sister station, WJAC, authorities with Penn State University say 21-year-old Ryan O'Malley died this past weekend from what investigators described as "excessive drinking off campus."
CDC puts 29 Pennsylvania counties at medium COVID-19 community level. See latest data
Here’s what to know about COVID-19 cases, test positivity, hospitalizations and more in Centre County and across the commonwealth.
Howard Fire Company hosts 12th annual Punkin’ Chunkin’ Festival
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — It’s a bird, it’s a plane…. it’s a pumpkin? That’s right, a Punkin’ Chunkin’ event took place at Bald Eagle State Park on Saturday to benefit the Howard Fire Company. From 10 a.m to 5 p.m., folks were able to attend the 12th annual festival, which the Howard Fire Company […]
PSU student charged with racking up $5k in fraud, police say
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Penn State student was hit with felony charges after police said he racked up thousands of dollars in credit fraud. Zengyan Lai, 21, of State College made purchases totaling $5,117.84 on a woman’s debit and credit card. He verified the purchases by using the photo on her license that he […]
Plans for Nanticoke/West Nanticoke Bridge replacement still under discussion
Plans for the Nanticoke/West Nanticoke Bridge replacement project are still under discussion. Council had voted to use the lion&rsq
Daylight saving time; library upgrades; Biden’s visit: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. High: 64; Low: 39. Sunny today and tomorrow; cloudy on Sunday. Upstanding upgrade: McCormick Library in Harrisburg celebrated an expansion and the dedication of the T. Morris Chester Welcome Center, which honors a Harrisburg native who was the first Black correspondent during the Civil War.
‘They are not alone.’ Centre County couple starts support group for COVID survivors, caretakers
Months after Ted Edwards spent 85 days at Mount Nittany Medical Center, his wife Michelle looked for ways to help support others in similar situations.
16 To The Rescue: Duke
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Pa. — Duke doesn't let it show, but just a few months ago, he was not in a good place. Now that the 3-year-old husky mix is living at Animal Resource Center near Bloomsburg, he is happier than ever, and rescue workers truly believe he feels grateful for his second chance.
