Only 15 superhero movies have ever crossed $1 billion — here they all are
The highest-grossing superhero movies of all time largely consist of Marvel movies. Only four DC movies are currently on the list.
Kevin Feige Reveals Why Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa Was Not Recast In ‘Wakanda Forever’: “It Was Much Too Soon”
Following Chadwick Boseman’s shocking death in 2020, Marvel Studios was tasked with the decision of whether to recast his King T’Challa role in Ryan Coogler’s upcoming Black Panther sequel, Wakanda Forever, a role Boseman also had previously played in Captain America: Civil War and the Avengers films. In an interview with Empire Magazine, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige talks about the decision to not recast the role, and instead find a way to honor Boseman along with a different approach in the sequel. “It just felt like it was much too soon to recast,” he told the magazine. “Stan Lee always...
epicstream.com
Hugh Jackman Reveals How Marvel Studios Convinced Him to Reprise Wolverine Role
Hearts were broken when Hugh Jackman "retired" from playing Wolverine after 2017's R-rated blockbuster Logan and understandably so, especially considering how the actor played the character for 17 years. When Disney acquired Fox in 2019, speculation surrounding his potential involvement in a Marvel Cinematic Universe project began but not only would Jackman shrug the idea off, but he also expressed his desire to see someone else take on the role.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Prey’ star says they want to join the Marvel universe, forgetting they already have
By this point, Marvel has worked with such an enormous swathe of the working actors of Hollywood that they’re having to double-up and bring back people they’ve previously hired — see Gemma Chan appearing in both Captain Marvel and Eternals. It’s fair enough for producers and execs to overlook when they’ve already cast someone, though, but a tad more unusual for an actor themselves to forget they’ve already been part of the Marvel family.
thedigitalfix.com
Superman actor Christopher Reeve refused to leave Smallville set
Superman has had many iterations over the years – originating in the classic comics, of course and then there’s been movies and TV shows (both live-action and animated). Following on from the 1990s TV series starring Dean Cain and Teri Hatcher as Lois & Clark, the 2000s saw another take on the material – with a young, teenaged Clark (played by Tom Welling) in Smallville. And the most iconic of all Supermen – Christopher Reeve – had to have a cameo on the show.
WDW News Today
New ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Teaser Trailer and Character Posters Released
“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” arrives in theaters on November 11, and a new teaser trailer has just been released. A new set of character posters has also debuted. Letitia Wright is reprising her role as Shuri. Tenoch Huerta is making his Marvel debut as Namor. Angela Basset returns as...
ComicBook
She-Hulk Finale Almost Brought Back Edward Norton as Bruce Banner
She-Hulk's finale almost brought back Edward Norton as Bruce Banner. The Disney+ series flirted with toppling the 4th wall all season, but bringing back the MCU's original Hulk would have sent the fans into the stratosphere. The Direct spoke to director Kat Coiro about that decision and the details are surprising. She says that Mark Ruffalo actually thought it was a cool idea, but things just didn't line up. Tim Roth made mention of the swap between the current Hulk and Norton. Even the show itself lampshaded the fact, but in the end Marvel just couldn't get it done. Maybe he'll pop-up in Secret Wars down the road. Read her entire account of the process down below.
DC wants to better compete with Marvel movies, but its plan is already facing severe roadblocks
Warner Bros. Discovery wants to rebuild the DC universe in the mold of Marvel movies. But it's already facing roadblocks, with many different parties in the mix with their own visions. The company has arguably done its own damage to the DC brand it says it wants to "protect." When...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Sci-Fi News: Regeneration won’t be the end for the Thirteenth Doctor as one of the worst ‘Star Trek’ movies inspires undeserved praise
Come with us as we boldly go where we haven’t gone before — our inaugural daily sci-fi news roundup. The biggest event in the sci-fi TV world this weekend is naturally Jodie Whittaker’s final Doctor Who episode, except we’re now learning that the actress has already put measures in place to ensure she’ll return to the TARDIS before too long. Meanwhile, Star Trek fans find something to love in one of the franchise’s worst entries. In the words of Captain Christopher Pike, hit it!
wegotthiscovered.com
‘She-Hulk’ star wants to team with another instant Marvel icon
It’s been over a week since She-Hulk: Attorney at Law wrapped up Disney Plus’ Phase Four slate in the cheekiest way it possibly could. Evidently, the ability to personally re-write your own ending by requesting a meeting with Kevin himself makes for quite the power-creep nuances. She-Hulk wasn’t...
TechRadar
Marvel's Fantastic Four might have found its Doctor Doom – and he'd be perfect
Marvel has reportedly met with Adam Driver to discuss his potential casting as Doctor Doom in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). According to noted industry insider Jeff Sneider, the Star Wars actor reportedly held discussions with Marvel about joining the ranks of its forthcoming Fantastic Four movie. Per Sneider's contact...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Adam’ producer recalls the ‘electric’ atmosphere shooting the post-credits scene
Unless you’ve been intentionally staying away from the internet (and particularly social media) over the last few days, then you’ll be fully aware that the biggest talking point coming out of Black Adam has absolutely nothing to do with the movie itself. Instead, once Dwayne Johnson’s grand introduction...
wegotthiscovered.com
Mind-blowing ‘Loki’ theory suggests the Sacred Timeline isn’t what you think it is
The multiversal conundrum presented within Loki and the shenanigans of Multiverse of Madness have encapsulated Marvel fans for over a year now, with some fans confident they’ve worked out the truth to some of the Sacred Timeline. The Time Variance Authority’s mission to protect the Sacred Timeline has had...
‘Star Wars’ Movie in the Works From Damon Lindelof, ‘Ms. Marvel’ Director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy
A new Star Wars film is in the works, with prolific scribe Damon Lindelof co-writing the script and filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy directing, sources confirm to The Hollywood Reporter. Lindelof’s involvement in a Star Wars feature has long been rumored, with Ms. Marvel director Obaid-Chinoy’s involvement a new development first reported Sunday night by Deadline. Reps for Lucasfilm and Obaid-Chinoy were not available for comment. It is not known who Lindelof is working on the script with.More from The Hollywood Reporter'The Quiet Girl' Review: Irish Oscar Submission Is an Affecting Coming-of-Age Drama About the Nourishment of KindnessEx-Treasury Chief Rishi Sunak to Become Next...
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror fans are convinced a knockout genre series is close to making a bloodstained comeback
With spooky season deliciously in full swing, horror bloodhounds are now convinced that a pulse-pounding knockout series that ended way too soon is close to making a long-awaited comeback. The series in question, of course, is Ryan Murphy’s black comedy slasher, Scream Queens, which simply electrified the world of television during its initial release back in 2015 on Fox. Despite the show only lasting two seasons, fans have remained adamant that we’ll be seeing Murphy’s creation brought back to life sometime in the upcoming months.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Star Wars’ supporters debate whether an iconic villain was pure evil or just ruthless
Admiral Thrawn is one of the most interesting villains in Star Wars. The character made his debut in 1991 in the old extended universe, with creator Timothy Zahn saying his ambition was to create a different kind of Imperial villain as “we hadn’t seen much in the way of Imperials who were certainly brilliant, aside from Vader and Palpatine.”
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest ’Yellowstone’ News: The series shares epic highlight reel from season four, and fans reflect on the early days
We’re mere weeks away from the season 5 premiere of Paramount’s number one series, Yellowstone, and fans can’t stop looking forward to an exhilarating kick-off of new episodes. While you’re enjoying your Saturday evening, there’s no more perfect way to spend a few hours than by binging episodes of everyone’s favorite cowboy drama. Last night, Yellowstone’s Twitter shared an all-encompassing highlight reel of the most epic moments in the show’s history, taking us on an emotional minute-long journey through the ups and downs of the Dutton family. In addition, fans are reflecting a little further back to season 1 and its characterization. You know the drill from here. Happy Saturday, all you Rip Wheelers and Teeters out there; let’s ride in.
wegotthiscovered.com
Forget The Rock, everyone knows who the MVP of ‘Black Adam’ really is
Dwayne Johnson has been hyping up his grand introduction into the DCEU for what feels like eons, but now that Black Adam is finally here, it turns out that The Rock’s eponymous anti-hero actually isn’t what fans are loving most about the movie. Yes, sorry, Dwayne, but it looks like the internet has collectively decided that another character has stolen your thunder. And maybe it was always fated to be that way.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘House of the Dragon’ showrunner gives insight into Aemond’s mentality heading into the point of no return
Spoilers ahead for House of the Dragon season 1, episode 10!. If the inaugural season of House of the Dragon was intended to set the stage for a Targaryen civil war, then it was one moment in the season finale that fully clinched what we know is going to be a long and bloody battle between the Greens and the Blacks.
wegotthiscovered.com
A butt-numbing modern horror classic brings sickness, hysteria, and death to Netflix
Horror movies tend to err on the shorter side when it comes to running times, with the vast majority of entries into the genre coming in at under two hours. It makes sense when there’s only so many jump scares, frights, and scenes of wanton carnage that audiences are willing to take, but 2016’s incredible The Wailing flew in the face of convention to luxuriate in its epic length.
