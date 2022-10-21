Read full article on original website
Cape Gazette
Lewes in Bloom wreath orders due Nov. 5
Lewes in Bloom’s annual wreath sale orders are being accepted through Saturday, Nov. 5. The organization’s major fundraiser goes toward the purchase of their 27,000 tulips and other flowers volunteers plant in 18 gardens and 10 planter locations in Lewes. To order 24-inch and 32-inch wreaths, go to...
Cape Gazette
NEW LISTING~18390 HUDSON RD~MILTON
18390 Hudson Road, Milton, DE 19968 ~ STEPS TO BIKE TRAILS, AND A FEW MINUTES DRIVE TO LEWES & REHOBOTH BEACHES. Wonderfully kept, large 2 story home boasts 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and is nestled onto this partially wooded lot. Inside you will find a cozy gas burning stove in the family room, kitchen that features great floor plan for cooking with extra prep space and an abundance of cabinets for storage. First floor features 3 bedrooms, which includes large primary bedroom and bath! Looking to entertain? The 2nd floor features 2 additional bedrooms and a bathroom, plus the bonus room/game room is being sold with the pool table and is perfect for your guests to have fun, relax, and have privacy of their own. Trex Decking and Screened porch lets you enjoy the great outdoors while looking out to your wooded lot line and fully fenced in yard. Detached garage makes for a great shop as it has electricity, heating and air conditioning, and so much more! Additional features of the home include dual zone heating/air conditioning with gas back up, outside shower, rv hookup, generator, on demand water heater, landscaped yard with irrigation, floored attic storage, and large circular driveway that can easily fit 6+ cars. If you are looking for a large home, with no HOA fees and only country restrictions this is one you will want to see! Schedule your appointment today.
Cape Gazette
Sea Witch attractions set inside convention center Oct. 28-30
The Sea Witch Festival announced this year’s spooktacular fun includes new activities from Friday to Sunday, Oct. 28 to 30, in the Rehoboth Beach Convention Center, 229 Rehoboth Ave., Rehoboth Beach. Convention Center Stage Entertainment, sponsored by Moe’s Southwest Grill, includes Bryan Scar, 1:30 to 3 p.m. and 3:30...
Cape Gazette
Lunch With a Purpose supports Lighthouse for Broken Wings
More than 220 people attended Lunch With a Purpose Oct. 5 at the Atlantic Sands Hotel in Rehoboth Beach after braving the lingering winds and flooding from the weekend. The host and beneficiary was Lighthouse for Broken Wings. Luncheon guests brought donations for both Lighthouse for Broken Wings and the...
capemayvibe.com
This is one of our series of shots around town, showing off the charm of Cool Cape May, America's Original Seaside Resort. The l…
This is one of our series of shots around town, showing off the charm of Cool Cape May, America’s Original Seaside Resort. The late and lamented photographer Charles Riter captured part of the fishing fleet at the Lobster House. It is sold unframed and available in 36×12 only.
Cape Gazette
Pathways to Success healthy treats drive runs thru Oct. 31
The Jeanine O’Donnell State Farm team and Sussex County Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore team are once again supporting Pathways to Success. With a slightly different slant this year, instead of Snacks for Success, it’s Treats for Success!. Donations will be accepted until Monday, Oct. 31, from 9...
WGMD Radio
What’s Next for Hopkins Preserve Property West of Lewes
Find out what plans are in store for the Hopkins Preserve property at the intersection of Route 9 and Sweetbriar Road west of Lewes. The property was acquired for land preservation and will offer public access as an outdoor recreation area – adjacent to the Lewes to Georgetown Rail Trail. Sussex County Council and the Sussex County Land Trust are holding a free event this afternoon from 4 to 8pm to unveil the conceptual masterplan for the property. There will be music, food trucks, a sunset bonfire and more – all free and the public is invited.
Cape Gazette
30105 Jump Lane in Sandy Cove / Ocean View
SANDY COVE ON THE INDIAN RIVER BAY - Waterfront community with marina, pool, beach, fishing pier, and easy access to the Indian River Bay and Atlantic Ocean! This nicely appointed townhouse has wonderful water and wetlands views. Lots of upgrades including luxury vinyl flooring in great room, dining room, and staircase, tile in kitchen and baths and foyer, granite counters in kitchen, custom window treatments, and more! HOA fees cover lawn care, trash removal, exterior maintenance, flood insurance, and homeowners' insurance. Walk to the community pool, launch your kayak at the community boat ramp, or spend the day relaxing at the private community beach! Park your boat in your garage and launch it at the community boat ramp! Start living the beach life today!
WMDT.com
Foodie Friday: Above the Dunes
REHOBOTH BEACH, De.– Above the Dunes in Rehoboth Beach might be a newer restaurant for the resort town, but they already have award winning dishes like their gumbo. The Foodie Team got to try that and more in this week’s Foodie Friday. Check it out!. Above the Dunes...
Cape Gazette
Grain Thief to play The Room at Cedar Grove Nov. 3
Boston-based Grain Thief, a five-piece string band, will perform at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 3, at The Room at Cedar Grove near Lewes. The show includes a multi-course wine-pairing dinner with proceeds to benefit Paul Kares, a nonprofit supporting young musicians and aspiring culinary professionals. “Grain Thief is best known...
WGMD Radio
Phase 2 Ocean City Boardwalk Re-decking Starts Monday
After Sunfest exits Ocean City on Sunday, Phase 2 of the boardwalk re-decking project will get underway. This project will focus on the boardwalk from Wicomico Street to 15th Street. Benches, trash cans and other items will be removed from the east side of the boardwalk and pedestrian and bike traffic may be diverted. This project should be completed by late April.
thegeorgetownspeedway.com
Like Never Before: $182,715 in Purse Money Available Oct. 27-29 at Georgetown Speedway
GEORGETOWN, DE – Like never before. Georgetown Speedway hosts the most lucrative three-day weekend in Delaware dirt-track history with a combined tripleheader of the Camp Barnes Benefit Stock Car Race, Melvin L. Joseph Memorial and Mid-Atlantic Championship Thursday-Saturday Oct. 27-29. A total of $182,715 in purse money will be...
phillyvoice.com
Ocean City doubles price of daily, weekly beach tags in 2023 as shore town looks to increase revenue
It will be more expensive to sit on the beach in Ocean City next summer – in some instances twice as expensive – now that the city council unanimously voted raise the shore town's beach tag prices for 2023. The move will increase revenue, which city officials said...
The Dispatch
Vanishing Ocean City With Bunk Mann – October 21, 2022
The Town of Ocean City was incorporated by the Maryland General Assembly on April 12, 1880. It included the land between N. Division Street and S. Division Street plus property on the south side including the vicinity of today’s Inlet. The Inlet did not exist at this time; it would be created during a storm in August 1933.
Cape Gazette
New Lewes eatery mixes contemporary and traditional fare
Last Saturday night I had the pleasure of attending the media/friends & family party at the brand-new Lewes Oyster House. That real-time shakedown of their systems went well, and the restaurant is now open for reservations only Wednesday through Saturday of this week. Goodness knows we’ve waited long enough! It was a lot of work to convert the iconic Walsh Building (home of the old Rose & Crown and Jerry’s Seafood) into the casually upscale Lewes Oyster House. The theme pays homage to the popular 18th and 19th century Middle Atlantic oyster houses.
Cape Gazette
Women's Club of Indian River hosts state police corporal
The GFWC Women's Club of Indian River held its monthly meeting Oct. 10 at the Indian River Yacht Club in Millsboro. Delaware State Police Cpl. Robin Brown was the speaker; she provided information on how domestic violence is handled in the state. The club meets at 10 a.m., the second...
Cape Gazette
Luxury Sober Living at Christian Grace Home in Georgetown
Completely renovated Private & Semi-Private Rooms with:. APPLICANTS MUST BE ACTIVE IN RECOVERY and ATTEND MEETINGS OR PHP. (Sorry no S/O’s). PLEASE APPLY ONLINE AT Christian-Grace.com.
Cape Gazette
Lewes residents unhappy with builder, city officials
We, the undersigned, are residents of Highland Acres and other neighborhoods in the City of Lewes. Many of us attended the meetings around the controversial decision to approve Mariner's Retreat, previously Highland Heights. We appreciate Aaron Mushrush's article in the Oct. 14 Cape Gazette, but would like to add a few more details.
Cape Gazette
Killing the goose that laid the golden egg
I read with interest that the Black Oak development has been approved for New Road by the Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission. The current housing developments being planned for New Road include 292 homes in the Tower Hill development, 89 townhomes in Lewes Waterfront Preserve, 10 single-family homes on New Road and 127 homes in the Black Oak development behind the 10 homes. This is a total of 518 additional homes along New Road.
