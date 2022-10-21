ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox9.com

Once-troubled building in Brooklyn Park to become youth empowerment center

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - An intersection in Brooklyn Park that's long been a hotspot for crime is getting new life. For more than a year, the violence intervention group Minnesota Acts Now has been patrolling the intersection of 63rd and Zane without guns, forming connections with community members and working to make the area safer.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
fox9.com

Minneapolis asks for public’s help to ‘re-envison’ George Floyd Square

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The intersection where George Floyd died, 38th and Chicago, or George Floyd Perry Square, has been a place of peace, protest and violence. Now, more than two and half years after Floyd’s murder, the City of Minneapolis is asking for the community’s input as it looks to the future of a space that many consider sacred.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Lakeville man dies after I-35W crash in Burnsville

BURNSVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man from Lakeville, Minnesota lost his life on Sunday after a wreck along I-35W in Burnsville. Minnesota State Patrol responded around 4:30 p.m. for the wreck in the southbound lanes of I-35W between Burnsville Parkway and McAndrews Road. According to investigators, it appears a...
BURNSVILLE, MN
fox9.com

University of Minnesota reaches tentative agreement with service workers

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A tentative agreement is in place between the University of Minnesota and a union representing hundreds of service workers at the university, who were set to go on strike this week. According to Teamsters Local 320, which represents about 1,500 service workers on Twin Cities and...
DULUTH, MN
fox9.com

Thao, Kueng set to face state trial in George Floyd's murder starting Monday

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The final two Minneapolis police officers facing state charges in the murder of George Floyd are set to face trial starting this week. Jury selection is set to get underway on Monday in the trial for Tou Thao and J. Alexander Kueng. Both men are charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter for Floyd's killing in May 2020.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Candlelight vigil held in Minneapolis for protesters killed in Iran

As the authorities in Iran continue a violent crackdown against protests, several hundred people joined another rally in support of the Iranian people in downtown Minneapolis on Saturday. They called for the regime to end and lit candles to commemorate the more than 200 Iranians killed in demonstrations so far.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Twin Cities hospitals dealing with spike in RSV cases in children

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - An early spike in respiratory illnesses, namely RSV, is taking a toll on hospitals across the metro. "We are hitting what feels like a winter level, but it's only mid-October," said Dr. Marissa Hendrickson, a pediatric emergency medicine physician at M Health Fairview Masonic Children’s Hospital.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Maplewood man accused of killing girlfriend's 1-year-old child appears in court

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The man charged with killing his girlfriend’s 17-month-old child made his first appearance in court Friday morning. During Friday's hearing, Terrance Leslie's bail was set at $2 million. The 26-year-old Maplewood man is charged with second-degree murder for allegedly beating the child to death in his girlfriend's apartment on Tuesday, October 18.
MAPLEWOOD, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy