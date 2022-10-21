Read full article on original website
Gophers pounded in 45-17 loss at Penn State, fall to 1-3 in Big Ten
MINNEAPOLIS - The University of Minnesota football team has some soul searching to do after a 45-17 loss to Penn State in front of more than 100,000 fans in a "White Out" at Beaver Stadium Saturday night. About a month ago, the Gophers seemed destined for a special season after...
Once-troubled building in Brooklyn Park to become youth empowerment center
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - An intersection in Brooklyn Park that's long been a hotspot for crime is getting new life. For more than a year, the violence intervention group Minnesota Acts Now has been patrolling the intersection of 63rd and Zane without guns, forming connections with community members and working to make the area safer.
Minneapolis asks for public’s help to ‘re-envison’ George Floyd Square
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The intersection where George Floyd died, 38th and Chicago, or George Floyd Perry Square, has been a place of peace, protest and violence. Now, more than two and half years after Floyd’s murder, the City of Minneapolis is asking for the community’s input as it looks to the future of a space that many consider sacred.
Lakeville man dies after I-35W crash in Burnsville
BURNSVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man from Lakeville, Minnesota lost his life on Sunday after a wreck along I-35W in Burnsville. Minnesota State Patrol responded around 4:30 p.m. for the wreck in the southbound lanes of I-35W between Burnsville Parkway and McAndrews Road. According to investigators, it appears a...
VP Kamala Harris talks reproductive rights, stumps for Governor Tim Walz in Twin Cities
St. Paul, Minn. (Fox 9) - With just more than two weeks to go until the midterm elections, Vice President Kamala Harris appeared at a reproductive rights roundtable event at Metro State University in St. Paul on Saturday morning, along with Minnestoa Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan. In recent weeks, Harris...
University of Minnesota reaches tentative agreement with service workers
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A tentative agreement is in place between the University of Minnesota and a union representing hundreds of service workers at the university, who were set to go on strike this week. According to Teamsters Local 320, which represents about 1,500 service workers on Twin Cities and...
Thao, Kueng set to face state trial in George Floyd's murder starting Monday
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The final two Minneapolis police officers facing state charges in the murder of George Floyd are set to face trial starting this week. Jury selection is set to get underway on Monday in the trial for Tou Thao and J. Alexander Kueng. Both men are charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter for Floyd's killing in May 2020.
Candlelight vigil held in Minneapolis for protesters killed in Iran
As the authorities in Iran continue a violent crackdown against protests, several hundred people joined another rally in support of the Iranian people in downtown Minneapolis on Saturday. They called for the regime to end and lit candles to commemorate the more than 200 Iranians killed in demonstrations so far.
Twin Cities hospitals dealing with spike in RSV cases in children
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - An early spike in respiratory illnesses, namely RSV, is taking a toll on hospitals across the metro. "We are hitting what feels like a winter level, but it's only mid-October," said Dr. Marissa Hendrickson, a pediatric emergency medicine physician at M Health Fairview Masonic Children’s Hospital.
Maplewood man accused of killing girlfriend's 1-year-old child appears in court
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The man charged with killing his girlfriend’s 17-month-old child made his first appearance in court Friday morning. During Friday's hearing, Terrance Leslie's bail was set at $2 million. The 26-year-old Maplewood man is charged with second-degree murder for allegedly beating the child to death in his girlfriend's apartment on Tuesday, October 18.
North Minneapolis church buys gas station after having fill of drugs, crime next door
As state and local leaders fight crime at the troubled Merwyn's and Winner gas station on West Broadway in Minneapolis, another problem gas station on the same street is getting help from a different source. The Marathon gas station on Broadway will soon have a new owner: The Real Believers Faith Center, a church next door.
