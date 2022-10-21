ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearwater, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
stpetecatalyst.com

Community Voices: BIPOC Youth Summit a success

Welcome to the Catalyst’s Community Voices platform. We’ve curated community leaders and thinkers from all parts of our great city to speak on issues that affect us all. Visit our Community Voices page for more details. St. Petersburg is one of the fastest growing cities in the state....
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Transactions: Oct. 18-24

Seller: Futch Properties Inc. Seller: W.S. Badcock Corp. Buyer: Gutierrez Ranch Corp. Seller: Jordan & Jordan Inc., Alice Irene Jordan, C. Clay Jordan, and Stacy Mignon Jordan Edwards. Address: Parrish. Property Type: Vacant land. Price: $3,804,000. PASCO. NONE. PINELLAS. Buyer: Lurin Real Estate Holdings LXIV LLC. Seller: Avondale Property Holdings...
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

Unique club seeks science-minded members in Sarasota, Lakewood Ranch

Nick Barbi is finding there is a particular science to starting a club. And to find potential members who are interested in science, well, that adds a different dimension to his quest. Palm Aire's Barbi has a background in design, manufacturing and sales of scientific instruments. His success in his...
SARASOTA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Places This Week: Historic Veillard House lists; bar sells

A weekly roundup of local real estate deals. Blake Whitney Thompson lists St. Pete HQ for lease. The historic Veillard House on 4th Avenue North, the home of Blake Investment Partners, is listed for lease. Blake Investment Partners is headed by prominent St. Petersburg real estate owner and investor Blake...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Axios

Tampa Bay housing market nears boil-over

Buying an affordable home is getting closer to impossible in Florida, especially in Tampa Bay. Driving the news: Florida has nine of the top 10 fastest-growing monthly mortgage payments, according to Zillow — with Tampa Bay dominating that list. Why it matters: Buyers are already being priced out of...
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Foster Service adds nearly 100 local jobs

Family Support Services has significantly bolstered its workforce, increased pay and boosted partner funding by nearly $9 million in its first nine months as Pinellas County’s new child welfare system. The organization took over for Eckerd Connects in January after the Florida Department of Children and Families (FDCF) terminated...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
disneyfoodblog.com

Pete Buttigieg Comments on the Brightline Airport Train Near Disney World

The Brightline train is an exciting new addition for many Florida residents. Earlier this year it was revealed that Disney backed out of the Brightline train deal, but the current train route will still stop near Disney World and run close to Universal Orlando’s new park, Epic Universe. This new train isn’t just for theme park visitors though — it will provide a new method of transportation for many around the area. But how much will the new train really help the state’s infrastructure needs? The U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary had some thoughts to share on the matter.
ORLANDO, FL
southfloridahospitalnews.com

Tampa General Hospital and USF Health Advance Scientific Collaboration in Tampa’s Water Street District

OCTOBER 21, 2022 – Tampa General Hospital (TGH) and USF Health is announcing the opening of the TGH | USF Health Precision Medicine Biorepository. The Health Precision Medicine Biorepository is a secure facility that collects, catalogs and stores samples of biological material for medical research. “The biorepository will drive...
TAMPA, FL
irvineweekly.com

Pasco County’s Broadening Tax Base

In their latest piece for the Laker/Lutz News, staff writer B.C. Manion gives readers an informative look at Pasco County’s broadening tax base. Manion’s article follows a luncheon in which Pasco County Property Appraiser Mike Wells was in attendance, giving comments on the evolution of the county’s tax finances.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
10NEWS

Royal Caribbean to launch 'first-of-its-kind' ship, Icon of the Seas

TAMPA, Fla. — Debuting in January 2024, Royal Caribbean says its new ship, Icon of the Seas, is sure to be an adventure for any family. Royal Caribbean says the ship is setting a new standard for cruising, featuring the largest waterpark at sea with six record-breaking water slides. The waterpark, called Category 6, will feature rides like the Frightening Bolt, the tallest waterslide to sail, and the Pressure Drop, which is the first open freefall waterslide on a cruise.
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

St. Pete Santa Parade details announced

October 22, 2022 - The City of St. Petersburg and the Parks and Recreation Department are kicking off the holiday season with the annual illuminated Santa Parade Saturday, Nov. 6, at 6:30 p.m. The parade travels along the downtown waterfront and culminates with the annual tree-lighting ceremony at North Straub Park. Mayor Ken Welch will light up the area from the park, at 480 Bayshore Dr. SE. Organizations can still register to participate at the holiday event website here.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
wild941.com

Police Say St.Pete Restaurant Sold Sushi And Drugs

The owner of Oishi Japanese Steakhouse and Sushi has been accused of running a drug house out of the restaurant. According to Pinellas County sheriffs , police conducted a search at the restaurant on Friday. They found a safe that contained 985.5 grams of MDMA, 750 grams of cocaine, 65 grams of Ketamine, 20 grams of oxycodone and 10 grams of Adderall . There was also a digital scale and small plastic bags found. Those items are used to sell on the streets. Hai Thanh Bui has been charged with operating drug house of of business. Drugs were not the only illegal things found at the restaurant. There was an RV on the property that contained several fire arms.
TAMPA, FL
nomadlawyer.org

Treasure Island Florida: What to do in Treasure Island Florida?

Treasure Island is a city in Pinellas County, Florida, United States. The city is bounded by the Gulf of Mexico to the west, St. Petersburg to the south, and unincorporated Pinellas County to the east and north. It is a suburb of St. Petersburg. The population was 7,527 at the 2010 census.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Ron DeSantis endorses Anna Paulina Luna in CD 13

‘Anna Paulina Luna is a principled fighter that Pinellas County can count on to fight the Pelosi/Biden spending spree that's driving 40-year high inflation.’. Gov. Ron DeSantis is choosing Republican Anna Paulina Luna as his preferred future Pinellas County Congressperson. In a statement released Saturday by the Republican Party of...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy