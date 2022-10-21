Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
stpetecatalyst.com
Community Voices: BIPOC Youth Summit a success
Welcome to the Catalyst’s Community Voices platform. We’ve curated community leaders and thinkers from all parts of our great city to speak on issues that affect us all. Visit our Community Voices page for more details. St. Petersburg is one of the fastest growing cities in the state....
businessobserverfl.com
Transactions: Oct. 18-24
Seller: Futch Properties Inc. Seller: W.S. Badcock Corp. Buyer: Gutierrez Ranch Corp. Seller: Jordan & Jordan Inc., Alice Irene Jordan, C. Clay Jordan, and Stacy Mignon Jordan Edwards. Address: Parrish. Property Type: Vacant land. Price: $3,804,000. PASCO. NONE. PINELLAS. Buyer: Lurin Real Estate Holdings LXIV LLC. Seller: Avondale Property Holdings...
Longboat Observer
Unique club seeks science-minded members in Sarasota, Lakewood Ranch
Nick Barbi is finding there is a particular science to starting a club. And to find potential members who are interested in science, well, that adds a different dimension to his quest. Palm Aire's Barbi has a background in design, manufacturing and sales of scientific instruments. His success in his...
stpetecatalyst.com
Places This Week: Historic Veillard House lists; bar sells
A weekly roundup of local real estate deals. Blake Whitney Thompson lists St. Pete HQ for lease. The historic Veillard House on 4th Avenue North, the home of Blake Investment Partners, is listed for lease. Blake Investment Partners is headed by prominent St. Petersburg real estate owner and investor Blake...
Tampa Bay housing market nears boil-over
Buying an affordable home is getting closer to impossible in Florida, especially in Tampa Bay. Driving the news: Florida has nine of the top 10 fastest-growing monthly mortgage payments, according to Zillow — with Tampa Bay dominating that list. Why it matters: Buyers are already being priced out of...
fox13news.com
St. Pete conservation group wants to educate locals, tourists about health of Tampa Bay
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Tampa Bay Watch is working to restore the bay and hopes to create a healthy ecosystem by teaching others to be mindful of the water and what lives beneath the surface. Nestled inside the docks at the St. Pete Pier, visitors will find a special vessel...
stpetecatalyst.com
Foster Service adds nearly 100 local jobs
Family Support Services has significantly bolstered its workforce, increased pay and boosted partner funding by nearly $9 million in its first nine months as Pinellas County’s new child welfare system. The organization took over for Eckerd Connects in January after the Florida Department of Children and Families (FDCF) terminated...
disneyfoodblog.com
Pete Buttigieg Comments on the Brightline Airport Train Near Disney World
The Brightline train is an exciting new addition for many Florida residents. Earlier this year it was revealed that Disney backed out of the Brightline train deal, but the current train route will still stop near Disney World and run close to Universal Orlando’s new park, Epic Universe. This new train isn’t just for theme park visitors though — it will provide a new method of transportation for many around the area. But how much will the new train really help the state’s infrastructure needs? The U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary had some thoughts to share on the matter.
Tampa’s 1st five-star hotel, the Tampa EDITION, opens to the public
The latest addition to the downtown Tampa skyline is finally open to the public. After months, if not years, of being eyed by locals and visitors, the Tampa EDITION hotel hosted its grand opening on October 21.
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Tampa General Hospital and USF Health Advance Scientific Collaboration in Tampa’s Water Street District
OCTOBER 21, 2022 – Tampa General Hospital (TGH) and USF Health is announcing the opening of the TGH | USF Health Precision Medicine Biorepository. The Health Precision Medicine Biorepository is a secure facility that collects, catalogs and stores samples of biological material for medical research. “The biorepository will drive...
irvineweekly.com
Pasco County’s Broadening Tax Base
In their latest piece for the Laker/Lutz News, staff writer B.C. Manion gives readers an informative look at Pasco County’s broadening tax base. Manion’s article follows a luncheon in which Pasco County Property Appraiser Mike Wells was in attendance, giving comments on the evolution of the county’s tax finances.
10NEWS
Royal Caribbean to launch 'first-of-its-kind' ship, Icon of the Seas
TAMPA, Fla. — Debuting in January 2024, Royal Caribbean says its new ship, Icon of the Seas, is sure to be an adventure for any family. Royal Caribbean says the ship is setting a new standard for cruising, featuring the largest waterpark at sea with six record-breaking water slides. The waterpark, called Category 6, will feature rides like the Frightening Bolt, the tallest waterslide to sail, and the Pressure Drop, which is the first open freefall waterslide on a cruise.
Potbelly Sandwich Shop announces plans for 14 new locations in Tampa Bay
The chain already has two locations in Tampa.
stpetecatalyst.com
St. Pete Santa Parade details announced
October 22, 2022 - The City of St. Petersburg and the Parks and Recreation Department are kicking off the holiday season with the annual illuminated Santa Parade Saturday, Nov. 6, at 6:30 p.m. The parade travels along the downtown waterfront and culminates with the annual tree-lighting ceremony at North Straub Park. Mayor Ken Welch will light up the area from the park, at 480 Bayshore Dr. SE. Organizations can still register to participate at the holiday event website here.
Tampa among the top 50 ‘Rattiest Cities’ in the US, according to Orkin
Orkin has published its 2022 list of America's "Rattiest Cities," highlighting 50 U.S. metro areas where residents might be more likely to find themselves face-to-face with vermin.
wild941.com
Police Say St.Pete Restaurant Sold Sushi And Drugs
The owner of Oishi Japanese Steakhouse and Sushi has been accused of running a drug house out of the restaurant. According to Pinellas County sheriffs , police conducted a search at the restaurant on Friday. They found a safe that contained 985.5 grams of MDMA, 750 grams of cocaine, 65 grams of Ketamine, 20 grams of oxycodone and 10 grams of Adderall . There was also a digital scale and small plastic bags found. Those items are used to sell on the streets. Hai Thanh Bui has been charged with operating drug house of of business. Drugs were not the only illegal things found at the restaurant. There was an RV on the property that contained several fire arms.
St. Petersburg couple in financial dispute with landlord after apartment ceiling collapsed
Terrier Properties has decided not to renew the couple’s lease after they demanded compensation for damages.
nomadlawyer.org
Treasure Island Florida: What to do in Treasure Island Florida?
Treasure Island is a city in Pinellas County, Florida, United States. The city is bounded by the Gulf of Mexico to the west, St. Petersburg to the south, and unincorporated Pinellas County to the east and north. It is a suburb of St. Petersburg. The population was 7,527 at the 2010 census.
What's the origin of the Cuban sandwich? Researchers set out to settle the debate
The origin of the sandwich has been a long-standing debate between Tampa and Miami, which both claim ownership. The truth is neither came up with it.
floridapolitics.com
Ron DeSantis endorses Anna Paulina Luna in CD 13
‘Anna Paulina Luna is a principled fighter that Pinellas County can count on to fight the Pelosi/Biden spending spree that's driving 40-year high inflation.’. Gov. Ron DeSantis is choosing Republican Anna Paulina Luna as his preferred future Pinellas County Congressperson. In a statement released Saturday by the Republican Party of...
Comments / 0