MVC Closes Hearing on Hospital's Nursing Home Development
A proposed nursing home and workforce housing development in Edgartown is nearing the final phase of its review before the Martha’s Vineyard Commission, after the commission closed its public hearing Thursday night. Located on about 28 acres of land at 490 Edgartown-Vineyard Haven Road, the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital-Navigator Homes...
Margaret Christine Freitas Chambers, 72
Margaret Christine Freitas Chambers of Edgartown died on Oct. 21 at Tobey Hospital in Wareham. She was 72. A complete obituary will appear in a future edition of the Gazette. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 11 a.m. at Oak Grove Cemetery in Vineyard Haven.
