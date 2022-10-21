Read full article on original website
Related
14news.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Semi flip on SR 57 closes roadway
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Crews are responding to a property damage crash on State Road 57 and Foundation Avenue. According to a social media post, a semi has flipped over on its side. Officials with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office say the roadway is closed for clean up. They...
wevv.com
Owensboro intersection closed after Monday morning crash
Officials in Owensboro, Kentucky, are asking drivers to avoid the area of a crash that happened Monday morning. The Owensboro Police Department said that officers were at the scene of the crash around 7 a.m. Monday. OPD says it happened at the intersection of West 2nd Street and Carter Road.
14news.com
OPD: Vehicle hits person on West 2nd Street, 1 seriously injured
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Police Department is investigating after they say a person was hit by a vehicle Monday morning. They say it happened around 6:37 a.m. at the West 2nd Street and Carter Road intersection. According to a press release, the person hit has sustained serious injuries and...
Pregnant woman unharmed after Henderson car wash crash
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Henderson Fire Department says crews responded to an accident early Sunday evening after an expecting mother crashed into a car wash. Dispatch says the call came in at 5:13 p.m. for a crash at the Southside Super Wash on South Green Street. HFD says a pregnant woman was sitting in […]
Illinois State Police issue endangered missing person advisory for Lawrenceville man
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV)– Illinois State Police are issuing an endangered missing person advisory at the request of the Lawrenceville Police Department. Floyd Wheeler was last seen in Lawrenceville on Friday, Oct. 21st at 2 p.m. He is described as a 33-year-old white male, about 5’10” and 150 pounds. He has brown hair, hazel eyes and […]
Officials offer $5,000 reward for information on Morton Avenue warehouse fire
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville Fire Department Division Chief Mike Larson says the ATF is offering a $5,000 award for information leading to the arrest of anyone involved in starting the fire on Morton Avenue last week. Despite the reward being offered, Division Chief Larson said at this time it is not a criminal investigation. […]
14news.com
Monday Sunrise Headlines
(WFIE) - It’s been one week since the massive Morton Avenue warehouse fire in Evansville. We’re expecting to get an update from fire officials Monday afternoon. Kentucky State Police say a fiery crash left a teen dead in Muhlenberg County. Authorities say it happened on P and M...
14news.com
Traffic Alert: Work planed on KY 416 in Henderson Co.
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet say a closure is planned along KY 416 in Henderson County on Monday. Crews will be replacing a cross drain. The work zone will be between Jones Brothers Road and the Audubon Parkway from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Drivers...
CenterPoint restores power to hundreds in Newburgh
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — Hundreds of Newburgh residents were left without power earlier Sunday as CenterPoint Energy crews worked to fix an unidentified issue. According to CenterPoint’s outage map, over 600 people at some point in Warrick County were hit by power outages and had no electricity since the afternoon. As of 3:45 p.m., everyone […]
Sewer repairs to close an Owensboro road
The city of Owensboro announced Leitchfield Road will be closed from Parrish Avenue to Fourth Street.
14news.com
Jasper police: Man facing charges after strangling woman
Henderson Police Department hosts ‘Backstage Pass’ event. USI baseball hosts Kent State in CureFA exhibition. USI baseball hosts Kent State in CureFA exhibition. Henderson County Public Library cuts ribbon on new renovations. Updated: Oct. 22, 2022 at 6:00 PM CDT. Henderson County Public Library cuts ribbon on new...
EPD: Bicycle rider hurt in hit-and-run crash
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department says a bicycle rider was injured after getting struck by a vehicle in broad daylight. Police say they were flagged down by the victim around noon on Thursday. The bicycle rider told police he was on his way to lunch when he was struck by a car […]
14news.com
Sheriff’s Office: Driver extracted after pick-up truck overturns in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials say a car crash led to a driver having to be extracted from a vehicle in Henderson on Friday night. According to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were sent in response to a crash on the 1500 block of U.S. Highway 41. Once...
Deer causes rollover truck crash in Corydon, deputies say
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) — The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office says agencies responded to Corydon late Friday evening after a man flipped his truck. Around 8:45 p.m., crews were dispatched to the 15000 block of US 41A for an accident with injuries. Once on scene, deputies say they found a man trapped inside an overturned […]
wevv.com
Crews battle field fire in Henderson County
Multiple fire departments responded to a massive field fire in rural Henderson County that is believed to have started in a ditch off KY-268 near Smith Mills. "We were called on a report of a small ditch-line fire, within a matter of minutes, it spread into the fields, and got into some woods," said Bryan Coghill, Assistant Chief of the Smith Mills Fire Department.
KSP investigate teen fatality in flipped fiery car collision
he Kentucky State Police Post 2 Madisonville say they were requested by the Muhlenberg County Sheriff's Office to investigate a possible fatal collision located on P and M Haul Road.
‘Backstage Pass’ gave families a peek into Henderson PD
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Henderson Police Department gave families a “backstage pass” this weekend, giving those who went a sneak peek behind the scenes of the department. Officers showed families how crime scenes are processed and kids were able to get inside police cruisers and test out their emergency equipment. Children were also taught […]
14news.com
Police: Huntingburg man arrested for hitting woman with his car
HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WFIE) - Jasper police say a Huntingburg man struck a woman with his car, dragged her and drove away. It happened Friday morning in the 1000 block of Wernsing Road in Jasper. Officers later found 24-year-old Cameron Hall and arrested him on charges of leaving the scene. The...
14news.com
Henderson Police Department hosts ‘Backstage Pass’ event
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - On Saturday, the Henderson Police Department took children and parents behind the scenes to get a glimpse at what being a police officer means. Officers say the event is intended to leave a lasting impact on the children and their perception of police. “This is mainly...
Man accused of armed robbery outside Evansville BMV
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville man found himself behind bars after police accuse him of using a revolver to rob a victim outside an Evansville BMV. On Friday afternoon, the victim told police Colten Woodard came up to him with a handgun wrapped in cloth and demanded everything he had. According to an affidavit, […]
Comments / 0