14news.com

TRAFFIC ALERT: Semi flip on SR 57 closes roadway

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Crews are responding to a property damage crash on State Road 57 and Foundation Avenue. According to a social media post, a semi has flipped over on its side. Officials with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office say the roadway is closed for clean up. They...
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

Owensboro intersection closed after Monday morning crash

Officials in Owensboro, Kentucky, are asking drivers to avoid the area of a crash that happened Monday morning. The Owensboro Police Department said that officers were at the scene of the crash around 7 a.m. Monday. OPD says it happened at the intersection of West 2nd Street and Carter Road.
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

OPD: Vehicle hits person on West 2nd Street, 1 seriously injured

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Police Department is investigating after they say a person was hit by a vehicle Monday morning. They say it happened around 6:37 a.m. at the West 2nd Street and Carter Road intersection. According to a press release, the person hit has sustained serious injuries and...
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Pregnant woman unharmed after Henderson car wash crash

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Henderson Fire Department says crews responded to an accident early Sunday evening after an expecting mother crashed into a car wash. Dispatch says the call came in at 5:13 p.m. for a crash at the Southside Super Wash on South Green Street. HFD says a pregnant woman was sitting in […]
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

Monday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - It’s been one week since the massive Morton Avenue warehouse fire in Evansville. We’re expecting to get an update from fire officials Monday afternoon. Kentucky State Police say a fiery crash left a teen dead in Muhlenberg County. Authorities say it happened on P and M...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Traffic Alert: Work planed on KY 416 in Henderson Co.

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet say a closure is planned along KY 416 in Henderson County on Monday. Crews will be replacing a cross drain. The work zone will be between Jones Brothers Road and the Audubon Parkway from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Drivers...
WEHT/WTVW

CenterPoint restores power to hundreds in Newburgh

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — Hundreds of Newburgh residents were left without power earlier Sunday as CenterPoint Energy crews worked to fix an unidentified issue. According to CenterPoint’s outage map, over 600 people at some point in Warrick County were hit by power outages and had no electricity since the afternoon. As of 3:45 p.m., everyone […]
NEWBURGH, IN
14news.com

Jasper police: Man facing charges after strangling woman

Henderson Police Department hosts ‘Backstage Pass’ event. USI baseball hosts Kent State in CureFA exhibition. USI baseball hosts Kent State in CureFA exhibition. Henderson County Public Library cuts ribbon on new renovations. Updated: Oct. 22, 2022 at 6:00 PM CDT. Henderson County Public Library cuts ribbon on new...
JASPER, IN
WEHT/WTVW

EPD: Bicycle rider hurt in hit-and-run crash

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department says a bicycle rider was injured after getting struck by a vehicle in broad daylight. Police say they were flagged down by the victim around noon on Thursday. The bicycle rider told police he was on his way to lunch when he was struck by a car […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Deer causes rollover truck crash in Corydon, deputies say

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) — The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office says agencies responded to Corydon late Friday evening after a man flipped his truck. Around 8:45 p.m., crews were dispatched to the 15000 block of US 41A for an accident with injuries. Once on scene, deputies say they found a man trapped inside an overturned […]
CORYDON, KY
wevv.com

Crews battle field fire in Henderson County

Multiple fire departments responded to a massive field fire in rural Henderson County that is believed to have started in a ditch off KY-268 near Smith Mills. "We were called on a report of a small ditch-line fire, within a matter of minutes, it spread into the fields, and got into some woods," said Bryan Coghill, Assistant Chief of the Smith Mills Fire Department.
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

‘Backstage Pass’ gave families a peek into Henderson PD

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Henderson Police Department gave families a “backstage pass” this weekend, giving those who went a sneak peek behind the scenes of the department. Officers showed families how crime scenes are processed and kids were able to get inside police cruisers and test out their emergency equipment. Children were also taught […]
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

Police: Huntingburg man arrested for hitting woman with his car

HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WFIE) - Jasper police say a Huntingburg man struck a woman with his car, dragged her and drove away. It happened Friday morning in the 1000 block of Wernsing Road in Jasper. Officers later found 24-year-old Cameron Hall and arrested him on charges of leaving the scene. The...
JASPER, IN
14news.com

Henderson Police Department hosts ‘Backstage Pass’ event

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - On Saturday, the Henderson Police Department took children and parents behind the scenes to get a glimpse at what being a police officer means. Officers say the event is intended to leave a lasting impact on the children and their perception of police. “This is mainly...
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Man accused of armed robbery outside Evansville BMV

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville man found himself behind bars after police accuse him of using a revolver to rob a victim outside an Evansville BMV. On Friday afternoon, the victim told police Colten Woodard came up to him with a handgun wrapped in cloth and demanded everything he had. According to an affidavit, […]
EVANSVILLE, IN

